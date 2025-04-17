Dr. Michelle Sands Co-Authors Marketing To Millions With Rudy Mawer

FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michelle Sands, a licensed Naturopathic Physician and expert in female hormones and epigenetics, has joined forces with renowned entrepreneur Rudy Mawer as a co-author in the upcoming book Marketing to Millions. This collaboration brings together top business minds to share proven strategies for scaling and success.In her chapter, Sands reveals how she turned her email list into a revenue-generating machine while building a loyal community around her brand. She shares her GIVE philosophy for authentic connection, her Selfless Social Strategy for engagement, and how businesses can use email marketing to create movements-not just sales."Here's the truth about email lists: they're pure gold-if you know how to use them. But let's get one thing straight: it's not about spamming your subscribers with constant sales pitches. The secret to turning your email list into an ATM machine is simple: value first, profits later," says Sands.Marketing to Millions is set to be a must-read for entrepreneurs looking to scale faster with proven marketing strategies. The book will be available soon, featuring insights from Sands and other industry leaders.For more information, visit

