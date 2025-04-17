Commercial Real Estate Veterans Rick Phillips And Ed Benoit Join Gallelli Real Estate

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallelli Real Estate, Northern California's leading independent full service commercial real estate company, continues to expand with the addition of two of the Sacramento region's top producing brokers. Industry veterans Rick Phillips and Ed Benoit have joined the firm. Both Rick and Ed come from TRI Commercial, where they were success managing directors for that firm's Sacramento region office.

According to Gallelli CEO, Gary Gallelli, Jr., "We're incredibly excited to add Rick and Ed to the team. Commercial real estate is a small world. I've known both for years. They are simply among the best in the industry and bring so much to our team. Both will play a critical role in our growth story going forward.

Rick Phillips joins the firm as Managing Director. He will lead and expand the company's industrial specialty division and recruitment efforts, while also continuing to service his deep pool of clients throughout the region. At TRI Commercial he was named a "Top Five" producer 23 times during his 31-year tenure. He also earned multiple nominations locally from the Sacramento Association of Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) as Industrial Broker of the Year. He holds the prestigious Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation, the highest commercial real estate accreditation awarded by the National Association of Realtors.

"I'm thrilled to join Gallelli Real Estate and collaborate with some of the most seasoned professionals in the industry. The company's dynamic energy, exceptional staff, and stellar reputation make this an exciting new chapter for me," said Rick. "Gallelli's client-first, results-driven approach aligns perfectly with how I've always conducted business. I look forward to introducing industrial real estate as a new sector in the company's extensive portfolio and helping grow the team to new heights".

Ed Benoit brings his unparallelled expertise to Gallelli Real Estate with more than 35 years of experience in commercial real estate. He also holds the coveted CCIM designation and will be leading Gallelli Real Estate's land practice, in addition to focusing on investment properties in general. He was Rick Phillip's management predecessor at TRI Commercial, having taken on the role of player/coach there in 1993. He grew that firm's Sacramento presence from one office with six agents to two regional offices with more than 42 sales and leasing professionals during his tenure. Ed routinely ranked among the top producing land and investment specialists both within TRI Commercial and the Sacramento region overall, having been nominated by the Sacramento ACRE Chapter as Land Broker of the Year 18 times. "I'm excited to join the Gallelli team," said Ed. "I've always enjoyed my dealings with the Gallelli team over the years and admired the organization deeply."

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA : Please use the contact info below to arrange any follow-up interviews or queries:

Gary Gallelli, Jr., CEO [email protected]

Rick Phillips, CCIM, Managing Director [email protected]

Ed Benoit, CCIM, Vice President [email protected]

About Gallelli Real Estate

Gallelli Real estate is a full service commercial real estate company headquartered in Roseville, California. Our staff of commercial real estate experts assist our clients in achieving their goals and optimizing the value of their real estate across all asset types. With a commitment to excellence and dedication to the highest levels of service, our experts assist clients with investment sales, leasing and property management services across the United States. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Gallelli Real Estate

