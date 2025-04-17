Ignitedata Appoints Dr. Jose Galvez As Chief Medical Information Officer To Accelerate Clinical Data Innovation

NEW CASTLE, Del., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteData, the leader in eSource to sponsor interoperability for clinical research, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jose Galvez, MD, former Deputy Director of the FDA, as its new Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO).

Dr. Galvez will lead IgniteData's clinical informatics strategy, ensuring the company's solutions align with the evolving needs of research sites, sponsors, and regulators. He will also guide the development of new features within Archer, IgniteData's flagship platform, to support complex trial designs, real-world data integration, and regulatory compliance.

"IgniteData sits at a critical junction," said Dr. Galvez. "We are enabling the transfer of accurate, high-quality data directly from the point of care into research systems. This isn't just about automation-it's about accelerating the pace at which we can determine whether a drug or intervention is helping or harming."

IgniteData's Archer platform is currently deployed across over 20 leading research institutions worldwide, including all five of the top U.S. cancer centers. By automating the transfer of structured patient data from EHRs to EDC systems, Archer minimizes manual data entry, improves accuracy, and accelerates trial timelines.

"Each data point, whether a simple blood draw or a complex biopsy, represents a contribution to science-often at personal cost," Dr. Galvez added. "The one thread that has driven my entire career is ensuring we maximize the data-the gifts-that our patients give us. It's our responsibility to treat it with the care and significance it deserves."

Dr. Galvez brings over two decades of leadership in biomedical informatics, clinical research, and translational science. Before joining IgniteData, he served as the Deputy Director of the Office of Strategic Programs at the FDA. During his tenure, he played a critical role in establishing enterprise data governance and architecture to modernize regulatory science data practices.

"The sooner researchers have access to this data, the sooner they can pivot, adjust, or push forward. And that ultimately benefits the patients we're all here to serve," said Dr. Galvez. "With IgniteData, we can support those critical decisions by getting quality data into researchers' hands faster."

Before joining the FDA, he served as the Chief of the Office of Biomedical Translational Research Informatics at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where he led the development of BTRIS, a system that enabled researchers to access and analyze clinical data across NIH protocols. Dr. Galvez played a pivotal role at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), directing the Clinical Trials Reporting Program, and later at the Clinical Center, where he led data infrastructure projects to extract EMR data for research use.

Dr. Galvez joins IgniteData at a pivotal moment as the company scales its global footprint and advances its Archer platform. His proven leadership in building transformative data systems uniquely positions him to accelerate IgniteData's mission of streamlining clinical research through seamless, high-quality data integration.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Dr. Galvez to IgniteData," said Zach Taft, CEO of IgniteData. "His deep understanding of clinical data and passion for patient-centered innovation align perfectly with our mission. As we build the future of real-time clinical research, his leadership will be instrumental in guiding our next chapter of growth and impact."

About IgniteData

IgniteData is transforming the future of clinical trials through its cloud-based Virtual Research Assistant, Archer. A system-agnostic solution, Archer brings modern interoperability between EHR and key research applications, such as EDC. Providing seamless, secure transfer of clinical data, Archer is the global EHR-to-EDC solution for modern clinical trials.

SOURCE IgniteData

