Wisekey Releases 2024 Audited Financial Results And Outlines Its 2025 Vision For Post Quantum Technology Convergence
|12 months ended December 31,
|USD'000 , except earnings per share
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Net sales
|11,875
|30,918
|23,814
|Cost of sales
|(7,104)
|(15,754)
|(13,588)
|Depreciation of production assets
|(478)
|(420)
|(132)
|Gross profit
|4,293
|14,744
|10,094
|Other operating income
|184
|167
|2,073
|Research & development expenses
|(7,026)
|(4,398)
|(3,862)
|Selling & marketing expenses
|(8,550)
|(6,523)
|(7,275)
|General & administrative expenses
|(16,324)
|(17,290)
|(11,466)
|Total operating expenses
|(31,716)
|(28,044)
|(20,530)
|Operating loss
|(27,423)
|(13,300)
|(10,436)
|Non-operating income
|1,629
|2,374
|3,937
|Debt conversion expense
|(32)
|(562)
|(827)
|Interest and amortization of debt discount
|(1,013)
|(624)
|(168)
|Non-operating expenses
|(2,018)
|(3,107)
|(5,551)
|Loss before income tax expense
|(28,857)
|(15,219)
|(13,045)
|Income tax income / (expense)
|(3,086)
|(230)
|3,238
|Loss from continuing operations, net
|(31,943)
|(15,449)
|(9,807)
|Discontinued operations:
|Net sales from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|1,805
|Cost of sales from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(978)
|Total operating and non-operating expenses from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(5,274)
|Income tax recovery from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|25
|Loss on disposal of a business, net of tax on disposal
|-
|-
|(15,026)
|Income / (loss) on discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(19,448)
|Net loss
|(31,943)
|(15,449)
|(29,255)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(18,497)
|(89)
|(1,780)
| Net loss attributable to WISeKey International
Holding Ltd
|(13,446)
|(15,360)
|(27,475)
|Earnings per Class A Share (USD)
|Earnings per Class A Share from continuing operations
|Basic
|(0.92)
|(0.50)
|(0.44)
|Diluted
|(0.92)
|(0.50)
|(0.44)
|Earnings per Class A Share from discontinued operations
|Basic
|-
|-
|(0.87)
|Diluted
|-
|-
|(0.87)
|Earning per Class A Share attributable to WISeKey International Holding Ltd
|Basic
|(0.39)
|(0.51)
|(1.22)
|Diluted
|(0.39)
|(0.51)
|(1.22)
|Earnings per Class B Share (USD)
|Earnings per Class B Share from continuing operations
|Basic
|(9.17)
|(5.01)
|(4.36)
|Diluted
|(9.17)
|(5.01)
|(4.36)
|Earnings per Class B Share from discontinued operations
|Basic
|-
|-
|(8.65)
|Diluted
|-
|-
|(8.65)
|Earning per Class B Share attributable to WISeKey International Holding Ltd
|Basic
|(3.86)
|(5.06)
|(12.22)
|Diluted
|(3.86)
|(5.06)
|(12.22)
|Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|287
|(842)
|(1,434)
|Reclassifications out of the OCI arising during period
|-
|-
|1,156
|Defined benefit pension plans:
|Net gain (loss) arising during period
|(1,206)
|(1,151)
|2,934
|Other comprehensive income / (loss)
|(919)
|(1,993)
|2,656
|Comprehensive income / (loss)
|(32,862)
|(17,442)
|(26,599)
|Other comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(28)
|(99)
|(964)
|Other comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to WISeKey International Holding Ltd
|(891)
|(1,894)
|3,620
|Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(18,525)
|(188)
|(2,744)
| Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable
to WISeKey International Holding Ltd
|(14,337)
|(17,254)
|(23,855)
The notes are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Balance Sheets [as reported]
|As at December 31,
|As at December 31,
|USD'000
|2024
|2023
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|90,600
|15,311
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
|4,285
|5,471
|Notes receivable, current
|13
|63
|Inventories
|1,418
|5,230
|Prepaid expenses
|1,364
|1,290
|Government assistance
|2,247
|1,718
|Other current assets
|573
|1,008
|Total current assets
|100,500
|30,091
|Noncurrent assets
|Notes receivable, noncurrent
|32
|-
|Deferred income tax assets
|-
|3,077
|Deferred tax credits
|250
|15
|Property, plant and equipment net of accumulated depreciation
|3,275
|3,392
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|96
|96
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,502
|2,052
|Goodwill
|8,317
|8,317
|Equity securities, at cost
|455
|486
|Other noncurrent assets
|261
|275
|Total noncurrent assets
|14,188
|17,710
|TOTAL ASSETS
|114,688
|47,801
|LIABILITIES
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|13,496
|12,863
|Notes payable
|5,900
|4,085
|Indebtedness to related parties, current
|78
|79
|Convertible note payable, current
|9
|190
|Deferred revenue, current
|93
|217
|Current portion of obligations under operating lease liabilities
|607
|638
|Income tax payable
|2
|4
|Other current liabilities
|1,135
|832
|Total current liabilities
|21,320
|18,908
|Noncurrent liabilities
|Bonds, mortgages and other long-term debt
|102
|1,820
|Convertible note payable, noncurrent
|-
|1,519
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|21
|24
|Indebtedness to related parties, noncurrent
|1,387
|-
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|853
|1,443
|Employee benefit plan obligation
|3,877
|3,001
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|4
|2
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|6,244
|7,809
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|27,564
|26,717
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock - Class A
|16
|400
|Par value – CHF 0.01 and CHF 0.25
|Authorized - 2,000,880 and 2,000,880 shares
|Issued and outstanding - 1,600,880 and 1,600,880 shares
|Common stock - Class B
|359
|8,170
|Par value – CHF 0.10 and CHF 2.50
|Authorized - 6,194,267 and 6,194,267
|Issued - 3,365,560 and 3,076,150
|Outstanding - 3,309,052 and 2,954,097
|Share subscription in progress
|1
|-
|Treasury stock, at cost (56,508 and 122,053 shares held)
|(502)
|(691)
|Additional paid-in capital
|316,431
|289,448
|Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)
|3,150
|4,041
|Accumulated deficit
|(294,407)
|(280,961)
|Total shareholders' equity attributable to WISeKey shareholders
|25,048
|20,407
|Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|62,076
|677
|Total shareholders' equity
|87,124
|21,084
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|114,688
|47,801
The notes are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements.
Our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, after evaluating the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of the period covered by the 2024 annual report, identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting relating to an ineffective review control that was identified by the auditor. As a result, an adjustment was made to the additional paid-in capital and noncontrolling interest in the equity accounts by the Company prior to the issuance of the financial statements ended December 31, 2024, which did not impact upon the total equity. See Note 3 to the consolidated financial statements.
About WISeKey
WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.
Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts and can be identified by forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“should,”“will” and“would” or similar words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include WISeKey's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the growth of the post-quantum cryptography market; the adoption by developers and customers of quantum computing; the successful launch our post-quantum chips; our ability to sell post-quantum cryptography products to consumers; our ability to develop NIST-approved algorithms for our post-quantum semiconductor technologies; our ability to expand our chip personalization services; our ability to derive consolidated revenue from our planned investments; growth in our cybersecurity certificate and managed PKI services and acquisitions; our ability to expand our Semiconductor personalization and design facilities and semiconductor production; our ability to grow our U.S., Middle East and Asia-Pacific market presence; our ability to expand our Trust services; our development and tokenization of our expansion of the project and the deployment of our next generation satellites; our proposed expansion into EMEA, North America and Asia; the deployment and commercialization of SEALCOIN and TIoT; the ongoing development and adopted of WISeID; and the risks discussed in WISeKey's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by WISeKey with the SEC.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.
Press and Investor Contacts
| WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
...
| WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment