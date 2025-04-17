Monterey Bay Economic Partnership's 2025 Economic Outlook To Feature Keynote By Veteran Political Strategist Mike Madrid

Mike Madrid, Veteran Political Strategist

- Tahra Goraya, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President and CEOMARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Racial polarization, eroding confidence in institutions, and widening gaps in ideology, class, and education: Whether you see what's happening in our country as turmoil or transition, it's clear we're living in a moment of sweeping changes.Veteran political consultant Mike Madrid terms it“the Great Transformation.”Madrid, an influential force in American politics and one of the country's authoritative experts on Latino voters, will share his insights on the upheaval - what brought us to this point and where it could lead us as a nation - as a keynote speaker at Monterey Bay Economic Partnership's 2025 Regional Economic Outlook on May 1.With more than three decades in the trenches of political strategies on both sides of the fence, Madrid is uniquely positioned to examine the groundswell of forces shaping our country.A graduate of Georgetown University, he served as press secretary for the California Assembly Republican leader, political director for the California Republican Party, and senior adviser to both Democrats and Republicans. He is a principal at GrassrootsLab, a political consulting firm in California, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a political action committee for moderate conservatives and former Republican Party members who oppose President Donald Trump and Trumpism, and a national leader in the bipartisan fight to save democracy. His book,“The Latino Century : How America's Largest Minority is Transforming Democracy,” was published by Simon and Schuster in 2024.Madrid delves into the most significant issues of our time: Can democracy survive the tilt of populism vs. ideology, outdated models of governance, and the challenges to representative government in a digital age?“In these uncertain economic times, it's more important than ever to gather and gain insight into the state of our economy,” said Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President & CEO Tahra Goraya.“More than just a temperature reading on the state of the economy, our Regional Economic Outlook is designed to scratch below the surface to explore the multitude of factors - including policies and strategic partnerships - that drive economic growth.”Monterey Bay Economic Partnership's (MBEP) 2025 Regional Economic Outlook will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Seascape Golf Club in Aptos and delve into national and regional economic perspectives across Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties. Highlights will include:. Keynote address and Economic Outlook by Jon Haveman, Ph.D., principal of Marin Economic Consulting and executive director of the National Economic Education Delegation. Widely considered to be one of California's leading experts on the economics of seaports, goods movement, and international trade policy, he is also an expert in regional economies and local economic development;. California State Controller Malia M. Cohen, chief fiscal officer of the world's fifth-largest economy;. Tri-County Economic Update with Sonia De La Rosa, County Administrative Officer, Monterey County; Henie Ring, ‍Interim County Administrative Officer, San Benito County; and Carlos Palacios, County Executive Officer, Santa Cruz County;. Panel discussion with city managers, including Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker and Salinas City Manager Rene Mendez;. An update on the exciting regional work being done across the Central Coast and Monterey Bay, with a regional economic development planning update through the lens of the following programs: Uplift Central Coast, Regions Rise Together, and Monterey Bay Tech Hubs;. Economic and Social Policies Impacting Education & Workforce of the Future featuring Cabrillo College Superintendent/President Matt Wetstein, UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive, and Santa Cruz County Office of Education Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah.Additional speakers to be announced soon. Registration includes continental breakfast, lunch, and a copy of“The Latino Century.” Reserve your ticket atAbout Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP): Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, our mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.

Marie Vasari Hislop

Monterey Bay Economic Partnership

+1 831-224-2132

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

2024 Regional Economic Outlook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.