Stoneridge, Inc. To Broadcast Its First Quarter 2025 Conference Call On The Web

NOVI, Mich., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI ) will webcast its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call live on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET with president and chief executive officer, Jim Zizelman, and chief financial officer, Matt Horvath.

The webcast can be accessed on the Presentations & Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website, .

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global supplier of safe and efficient electronic systems and technologies. Our systems and products power vehicle intelligence, while enabling safety and security for on- and off-highway transportation sectors around the world. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at .

