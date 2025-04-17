Texas Instruments Board Declares Second Quarter 2025 Quarterly Dividend
DALLAS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN ) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.36 per share of common stock, payable May 13, 2025, to stockholders of record on April 30, 2025.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN ) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, enterprise systems and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI .

