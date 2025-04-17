Museum Hack Presents Hacked Gala: A Rebellious Night Of Art, Fashion, And Change At The Met

Dreaming of an invite to the Met Gala? This is the next best thing....because you're actually invited.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum Hack announces Hacked Gala, a bold fundraising tour at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Inspired by the 2025 Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, this museum tour is a dress-to-the-nines, renegade experience at The Met, where guests will sip wine and celebrate those who challenged norms, defied expectations, and redefined self-expression-one outfit, painting, or law at a time.

Guests at the Hacked Gala will:



Walk the same halls celebs do on Met Gala night

Hear wildly entertaining stories of art, fashion, identity, and change.

Pose with a pro photographer (VIP tours only)

Enjoy a glass of wine in the museum (VIP tours only) Make an impact: 100% of ticket purchases (outside of museum admission) will go to The Fashion and Race Database®, an NYC nonprofit working to eliminate racism in the fashion industry

Museum Hack is offering two tour options:



VIP Evening Tour – $150/ticket (Glam dress, a 2-hour experience, 1 glass of wine per person, pro photos) Casual Afternoon Tour – Pay-what-you-wish ticket donation to The Fashion and Race Database with minimum $25 for museum admission (Casual dress, 90-minutes)

Hacked Gala is a limited-run, small-group tour on select Saturdays in May. Corporate or family groups may inquire with Museum Hack for a private experience.

In a world that feels uncertain, come dress up, drink up, and be inspired by the stories of rebels who made history, reminding us that creativity has always been an act of resilience and hope.

For more event details and tickets visit Museum Hack's website here .

To attend an exclusive first-look Hacked Gala media tour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 26 from 6-8PM ET, please email [email protected] .

About Museum Hack

Museum Hack exists to reimagine and inspire new adult museum experiences around the world. Known for its subversive storytelling and interactive experiences, Museum Hack operates in world-class institutions across the country, including The Met, the National Portrait Gallery in DC, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco, the Field Museum in Chicago, and the Getty in Los Angeles.

About The Fashion and Race Database (FRD)

Since 2017, The Fashion and Race Database® (FRD) is the first and most trusted platform working to eliminate racism in the fashion industry and promote a more diverse design landscape. Schools, businesses, and folks interested in being ethical consumers subscribe to FRD for the latest on social issues in fashion and design. FRD relies on subscriptions to build a more sustainable, compassionate, and informed fashion system.

Contact:

Museum Hack

Carly Hill

[email protected]

