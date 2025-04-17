Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Officer Hiring

Brandstad has nearly three years of experience in commercial lending and portfolio lending. In her new role, she will focus on business development, managing loan portfolios, and fostering strong client relationships.

Brandstad earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture business from CSU Fresno, graduating Magna Cum Laude and holds a California Real Estate License. She is a member of Young Farmers and Ranchers. Outside of work, she is a Crossfit trainer at LindenFit, enjoys gardening, camping, wine tasting, and spending time with her family and dogs Lexy and Lucy.

“We are excited to welcome Emma to Oak Valley,” stated Gary Stephens, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Group.“Her deep roots in Stockton and the surrounding communities, combined with her lending experience and relationship-focused approach, make her a valuable asset to our team.”

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company will open its 19th branch location in Lodi later this year.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit .