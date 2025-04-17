Indigenous Leaders From Africa, The Pacific And North America Will Gather In New York To Reflect On The Enduring Power Of Ancestral Knowledge

Leaders will share experiences and discuss challenges faced by Indigenous Peoples worldwide during a side event parallel to the 24th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII)

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 22, the special event " One Earth, One Sky, One Home: Connecting Ancestral Knowledge to Future Generations" will bring together Indigenous representatives from across the globe to stand in solidarity with one another and reflect on current challenges, including the intergenerational transmission of knowledge, collective rights, environmental sustainability, and peace.

Speakers coming from the island of Rapa Nui, in the Pacific, the vast Great Plains of the Blackfoot Tribe, in the United States, and the semi-arid savanna of the Juǀʼhoansi, in Namibia, will have a unique space to highlight successful initiatives and discuss the challenges of implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) at local, national, and international levels.

During the event, participants will collectively build a statement emphasizing the importance of acknowledging, respecting, and honoring Indigenous Peoples' roots, cultures, traditions, spirituality, and rights.

Indigenous Peoples sustain at least 40% of the most intact ecosystems on Earth, which are essential for combating threats posed by climate change and ecosystem destruction.

SPECIAL EVENT: One Earth, One Sky, One Home: Connecting Ancestral Knowledge to Future Generations.

Date & Time: Tuesday 22 April from 6.15 pm to 7.45 pm

Location: UN Church Center, 11th Floor

Representatives of the Ju'hoansi People of the Nyae Nyae Conservancy, from Namibia, will share insights from their ancient cultural traditions. The Rapa Nui delegation from the Comunidad Indígena Ma'u Henua, in the Pacific, will offer valuable knowledge from their island heritage. Representatives from the Blackfoot Confederacy through Blackfeet Eco Knowledge in the United States will share intergenerational ecological wisdom.

Language interpretation will be provided in English and Spanish.

The event is organized by The Wayfinders Circle and the World Union of Indigenous Spiritual Practitioners (WUISP) with the support of Pawanka Fund and Nia Tero .

About The Wayfinders Circle

The Wayfinders Circle is a global network of Indigenous Peoples worldwide who work to strengthen self-determination in managing their lands and territories and maintain cultural and spiritual continuity through intergenerational transmission.

About The World Union of Indigenous Spiritual Practitioners (WUISP)

WUISP is an open, voluntary alliance of Indigenous spiritual practitioners, shamans, healers, sacred sites guardians, cultural activists, holders of traditional Indigenous knowledge and values, Indigenous organizations, and clans committed to working together with the common goal of achieving the mission and vision for the protection of Mother Earth.

About Nia Tero

Nia Tero funds and supports Indigenous Peoples who sustain thriving territories and cultures to strengthen guardianship of Earth and all beings.

About Pawanka Fund

Pawanka Fund is an Indigenous-Led Fund striving to support and empower Indigenous peoples around the globe.

