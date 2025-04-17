Flex LNG - Mandatory Notification Of Transaction By Primary Insider

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") has received a notification of transaction from Susan Sakmar, Director and primary insider in the Company, as further set out in the attached form of notification.

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

