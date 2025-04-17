Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flex LNG - Mandatory Notification Of Transaction By Primary Insider


2025-04-17 05:00:56
HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") has received a notification of transaction from Susan Sakmar, Director and primary insider in the Company, as further set out in the attached form of notification.

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

PDMR - Sakmar - 20250417

SOURCE Flex LNG

