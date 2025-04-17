XLCS Partners Advises Cima Aviation On Sale To Jet Parts Engineering

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Cima is an FAA/EASA Part-145 certified repair station specializing in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for aviation components. Renowned as a premier fuel accessories shop, Cima focuses on fuel metering units, hydromechanical units, fuel controls, main engine controls, APU accessories, and hydraulic components. The company has expanded its expertise into pneumatics, hydraulics, electromechanical units, oil accessories, and avionics, serving a diverse global customer base with an emphasis on quality, technical proficiency, and exceptional customer service.

Based in Seattle, Washington, JPE provides high-quality PMA parts, DER repairs, and component maintenance services aimed at reducing aircraft maintenance costs and enhancing operational efficiency. The acquisition of Cima significantly broadens JPE's MRO capabilities and geographic presence, aligning with its strategy to expand its portfolio of component repair and aftermarket solutions.

"We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings to our customers and partners," said Ramces Gallego, President of Cima. "Our goal has always been to set new standards in service excellence, and this move aligns with our vision of growth and innovation in the aviation industry."

"We are honored to have played a role in Cima's successful journey. This was a fantastic outcome with strong partners, and we are excited to see the great things that this partnership will deliver to the aviation market," stated Joe Contaldo, Partner and Head of XLCS Partners' Aerospace & Defense team.

"With our rapidly growing team focused on clients with operations across the United States, South America, and Europe, XLCS continues to advance its position as the leading investment bank to the global Aerospace & Defense sector. This is a very exciting time for M&A," added Contaldo.

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Cima and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo, Partner and Noah Shertzer, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed on April 9, 2025.

