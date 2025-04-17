USGrants Tracks Over $1.2 Billion in Federal Funding for U.S. Education Initiatives

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USGrants, the nation's trusted portal for government grants and federal funding resources, has reported over $1.28 billion in tracked federal funding dedicated to supporting U.S. education-related initiatives. This includes:

$630+ million across 282 funding programs for elementary schools

$86+ million across 67 programs for educators

$562+ million across 480 programs for education programs and projects

These grants, administered by agencies including the Department of Education, National Institutes of Health, Department of State, and Department of the Interior, fund a wide range of initiatives-from classroom innovation and teacher development to charter school expansion and arts education.

Recent Notable Funding Opportunities Include:

For Elementary Schools:

Full-Service Community Schools Program – $50,000,000

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 060723 002

Magnet Schools Assistance Program – $3,500,000

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 031423 002

Promise Neighborhoods Program – $6,000,000

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 011921 001

For Educators:

Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) Program – $1,000,000

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 042823 002

FY 2024 Study of the U.S. Institutes for Secondary Educators – $1,200,000

Funding Number: SFOP0010160

American Educators for Africa Program – $8,000,000

Funding Number: USAID M OAA GRO LMA 09 2967

For Education Programs:

SNAP-EFNEP Nutrition Education – $856,250

Funding Number: USDA NIFA OP 004574

Project AWARE Mental Health in Schools Program – $1,800,000

Funding Number: SM 23 001

Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) STEM Program – Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 043021 001

A complete and updated list of available grants is available at:

For Elementary Schools:

For Educators:

For Education Programs:

How to Apply for Federal Education Grants:

Obtain a DUNS Number – Provided by Dun & Bradstreet.

Register with SAM – The official U.S. federal procurement system (may take up to 4 weeks).

Create a Grants Account – Register your organization to apply.

Complete & Submit Application Package – Ensure all required documents are included.

Receive Tracking Number – For submission status updates.

About USGrants

USGrants is a comprehensive portal providing timely access to government grant programs across all sectors. By consolidating thousands of opportunities into a searchable platform, the site enables schools, nonprofits, and businesses to secure funding for critical services and development initiatives.

