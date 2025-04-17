VNS HEALTH LAUNCHES INTEGRATED MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE USE CLINIC IN THE BRONX

VNS Health

New Integrated Outpatient Services (IOS) Clinic Addresses Urgent Mental Health and Substance Use Needs for Bronx Youth, Families and Adults

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VNS Health , one of the nation's largest home- and community-based health care nonprofits, officially launched their new Integrated Mental Health and Substance Use Clinic with a ribbon-cutting celebration in the Mott Haven, Bronx neighborhood on Thursday. The clinic aims to address growing behavioral health needs across the Bronx and greater NYC communities by offering a full spectrum of integrated services in one accessible location. Such services include coordinated mental health and substance use treatment, crisis intervention, and care coordination that connects individuals with broader health care and safety net services across the City. Most importantly, the integrated approach to care ensures that the needs of the many New Yorkers who have both Substance Use Disorders (SUD) and mental health conditions can be met in a holistic manner.“We see this as a real game-changer for the Bronx community,” said Jessica Fear, Senior Vice President, Behavioral Health, VNS Health.“Our new Integrated Mental Health and Substance Use Clinic provides a 'whole person' approach under one roof – ensuring swift access to treatment – that is person-centered, meeting each individual wherever they are in their journey. From crisis support to medication for addiction treatment and more, this clinic will meet people where they are, providing care and resources when they are most urgently needed.As a newly certified IOS program, VNS Health's Clinic offers the Bronx an innovative“one-stop shop” for interconnected behavioral health needs. Having obtained Article 32 and IOS licenses, the behavioral health team can now treat both mental health and substance use disorders through a single point of contact and address co-occurring conditions. The Clinic has no insurance restrictions-all who come are served, regardless of insurance coverage. In addition, the clinic will have extended hours, open Monday through Friday until nine p.m. and on Saturdays until 6 p.m., making it easier for the community to access.In traditionally underserved communities like the Bronx, access to integrated community behavioral health services like these is a clear step forward. Recent statistics show that the Bronx experienced more overdose deaths last year than any other borough, with approximately 11-14% of South Bronx residents experiencing serious psychological distress at any given time.“Our clinic leverages expertise and long-standing community partnerships to create and support a healthier, more resilient Bronx,” said Annie John, Vice President, Behavioral Health Integrated Clinical Services at VNS Health.“From flagship programs like the Promise Zone in city schools, to treatments for opioid and other substance use conditions, our teams are already working to support continuity of care for New Yorkers being referred to the Clinic from hospitals, physician practices, schools and other community-based nonprofit organizations.”The ribbon-cutting celebration, held Thursday, April 17, was attended by Dr. Ann Sullivan, Commissioner of the NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH), Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, Commissioner of the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said,“Integrated care can sometimes sound like a big word, but what it means is really simple-you meet a person where they are and get them the care they need. That's what VNS Health does every day, and we're so glad to be here to help celebrate the care they deliver to the community.”As a physician who worked in the South Bronx, I understand what it means to bring services, like those provided by this clinic, directly into the community,” OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said.“It means those most in need can access a wide range of the care they deserve-where they live and when they need it most. OASAS prioritizes removing barriers to care and increasing accessibility-priorities shared by VNS Health.”“I want to thank VNS Health for launching their new Integrated Mental Health and Substance Use Clinic in Melrose. Spaces like these are exactly what we need - they reflect our shared commitment to meeting residents where they are and ensuring they have access to the care and treatment they deserve. As we continue working to address the mental health and substance use challenges facing our borough, this clinic represents a critical step forward. Offering crisis intervention and comprehensive behavioral health services under one roof helps break down barriers and ensures patients receives compassionate care.” Said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson.“Addressing the crisis in mental health and substance use requires solutions rooted in the community. VNS Health's new clinic reflects a clear commitment to care that is compassionate, connected, and comprehensive. This is how we begin to close the gaps, rebuild trust, and chart a path toward healthier, more resilient communities in the Bronx and across New York.”-Senator Nathalia FernandezFor more information about VNS Health's Integrated Mental Health and Substance Use Clinic, contact 718-742-7000 or email ...About VNS Health: VNS Health is one of the nation's largest nonprofit home and community-based health care organizations. Our commitment to health and well-being is what drives us-we help people live, age, and heal where they feel most comfortable, in their own homes, connected to their family and community. Innovating in health care for more than 130 years, VNS Health offers a full range of health care services, solutions and health plans designed to simplify the health care experience and meet the diverse and complex needs of those we serve across New York.Media Contact:Bebe Santa-WoodMedia Relations and Creative Services Specialist646-939-2189...

