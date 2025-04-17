It All Belongs Honored With Gold Medal In Illuminations Book Awards

Authored by Judy Smoot and her husband Roy, with Melinda Folse, It All Belongs has captivated readers and critics alike with its candid and courageous exploration of love, grief, resilience and hope.

- Illumination Book Awards Judges CommentsFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Five Crow Press is delighted to announce that its acclaimed memoir, It All Belongs: Love, Loss & Learning to Live Again, has earned a prestigious Gold Medal in the Biography/Memoir – Inspiration category from Illumination Book Awards , which recognize exemplary Christian literature that inspires and transforms readers.This latest honor underscores this book's powerful message of enduring love even through profound loss. Authored by Judy Smoot and her husband Roy, with Melinda Folse, It All Belongs has captivated readers and critics alike with its candid and courageous exploration of love, grief, resilience, and hope. As a previous winner of three other distinguished awards: an Independent Publishers Book Awards gold medal for Most Original Concept, a silver medal for Design, and a silver Nautilus Book Award in the Death and Dying, Grief and Loss category, It All Belongs is living up to its "Get it!" Kirkus Review praising it as "a testament to enduring love."Here are a few of the Illumination Book Awards Judges' Comments:"Roy and Judy Smoot's deep and abiding love for each other and the life they built together is on full display in the unique and special, It All Belongs.”Told beautifully through both Judy's and Roy's own words and Judy's art, It All Belongs is a testament to the love and patience we participate in within the ups and downs of marriage, and the profound hope that can be borne out of life's deepest grief.”“It All Belongs offers readers a rare chance to see the full circle of grace, commitment, and connection we carry with, and for, those we love.”“Great beauty and love can still be found in life's darkest moments, and It All Belongs is proof of that."It All Belongs is more than a memoir; it's an inviting love story to discover solace, healing, and purpose even in life's harshest realities. Designed with readers' varied journeys in mind, its unique three-part format helps readers engage exactly where they are. Whether coping with recent loss, facing imminent loss, or seeking to explore more deeply lessons tucked within life's transitions, including one's own mortality, It All Belongs shows how one's faith holds us all gently and firmly, no matter what life throws our way.Five Crow Press, based in Fort Worth, Texas, specializes in titles that inspire transformation and healing. This recognition from Illumination Book Awards further solidifies It All Belongs as an essential resource for bereavement counselors, hospice professionals, caregivers, families of patients, and anyone else who is walking or has walked a journey of love, loss, and hope.For more information or to order It All Belongs, please visit .

