Dr. Kimberly Meyer Co-Authors Marketing To Millions With Rudy Mawer

FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kimberly Meyer, a dentist specializing in treating oral facial pain, temporomandibular joint disorders (TMD), and sleep-disturbed breathing, has joined forces with renowned entrepreneur Rudy Mawer as a co-author in the upcoming book Marketing to Millions. This collaboration brings together top business minds to share proven strategies for scaling and success.In her chapter, Meyer reveals how organic marketing strategies-built on deep human connection-can drive business growth without relying on paid ads. She shares how engaging with patients through personalized video messages, listening to their "why," and addressing their top concerns has helped her establish trust and long-term relationships, ultimately leading to a thriving practice."When you listen to your client or patient, you're providing them with the ability to be seen, heard, and valued. You're actually making the strongest human connection," says Meyer.Marketing to Millions is set to be a must-read for entrepreneurs looking to scale faster with proven marketing strategies. The book will be available soon, featuring insights from Meyer and other industry leaders.For more information, visit

Dr. Kimberly Meyer

Marketing To Millions

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.