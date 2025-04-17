VIAVI Announces Date For Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
To participate via telephone:
Toll-Free Dial-In Number:
1 (888) 330-2022
Toll Dial-In Number:
1 (646) 960-0690
Conference ID:
3072689
Replay of the call:
Toll Free Dial-In Number:
1 (800) 770-2030
Toll Dial-In Number:
1 (609) 800-9909
Conference ID:
3072689
Start date:
May 1, 2025, 4:30 p.m. PT
End date:
May 8, 2025, 8:59 p.m. PT
About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV ) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at . Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives , LinkedIn and YouTube .
Investors Contact:
Vibhuti Nayar, 408-404-6305; [email protected]
Press Contact:
Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
