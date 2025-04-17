VIAVI Announces Date For Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV ) will announce its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 29, 2025, on Thursday, May 1, 2025, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at . The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.