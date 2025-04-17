Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS


2025-04-17 04:45:54
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $56.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $50.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended March 31, 2025 increased to $115.9 million compared to $106.1 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was unchanged at 3.70% for both the first quarter of 2025 and 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $49.0 million compared to $44.9 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to first quarter last year.

Noninterest expense grew to $92.2 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2025 compared to $82.8 million in the same quarter in 2024. The Company recorded a $4.4 million expense related to the disposition of certain equity investments no longer permissible under the Volcker rule which prohibits banks with more than $10 billion in assets from holding certain private equity investments. Additionally, the increase in noninterest expense was augmented by growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.1 million.

At March 31, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.0 billion, an increase of $483.7 million from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $69.6 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.1 billion at March 31, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.1 billion, an increase of $408.2 million from year-end 2024. Sweep accounts totaled $5.5 billion at March 31, 2025, up $324.6 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.7 billion, an increase of $51.6 million from the end of 2024.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $56.4 million, representing 0.70% of total loans at March 31, 2025, down slightly from 0.72% at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2025, unchanged from December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $503,000 for the quarter compared to $3.5 million for the first quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company continues to perform fundamentally well; however, the current bond and equity market volatility presents a unique backdrop. The ultimate impact on our region's economy, our customers and, thus, credit quality remains to be seen. We are cautious in our outlook for the remainder of the year with the likelihood of an economic slowdown increasing and, as a result, our reserve for credit losses as a percentage of loans is unchanged from year-end 2024."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at .

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

For additional information call:
Hannah Andrus, Chief Financial Officer at (405) 218-4174 or
David Harlow, Chief Executive Officer at (405) 270-1082.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2025


2024


2024


2024


2024



1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:











Net interest income


$ 115,949

$ 115,917

$ 114,957

$ 109,896

$ 106,104

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses


1,586

(1,400)

3,031

3,358

4,015

Noninterest income:









Trust revenue

5,539

5,551

5,672

5,490

5,088

Service charges on deposits

16,804

18,133

17,723

17,280

16,428

Securities transactions

(333)

355

(308)

317

(267)

Sales of loans

636

731

721

733

491

Insurance commissions

10,410

7,914

9,391

6,668

9,455

Cash management

10,051

9,221

9,189

9,149

8,651

Other

5,787

5,114

6,324

4,307

5,054

Total noninterest income


48,894

47,019

48,712

43,944

44,900











Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

54,593

54,327

54,215

51,928

51,528

Occupancy expense, net

5,753

5,977

5,776

5,233

5,206

Depreciation

4,808

4,593

4,482

4,504

4,556

Amortization of intangible assets

886

887

886

887

886

Data processing services

2,892

2,726

2,720

2,696

2,616

Net expense from other real estate owned

2,658

6,446

2,751

1,656

2,202

Marketing and business promotion

2,461

2,719

2,168

2,246

2,256

Deposit insurance

1,725

1,653

1,645

1,614

1,438

Other

16,403

13,007

12,091

14,552

12,091

Total noninterest expense


92,179

92,335

86,734

85,316

82,779

Income before income taxes


71,078

72,001

73,904

65,166

64,210

Income tax expense


14,966

15,525

15,001

14,525

13,876

Net income


$ 56,112

$ 56,476

$ 58,903

$ 50,641

$ 50,334

Per Common Share Data:











Net income-basic


$ 1.69

$ 1.71

$ 1.78

$ 1.53

$ 1.53

Net income-diluted


1.67

1.68

1.75

1.51

1.50

Cash dividends declared

0.46

0.46

0.46

0.43

0.43

Common shares outstanding


33,241,564

33,216,519

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678

Average common shares outstanding -











Basic


33,130,938

33,172,530

33,097,164

33,001,180

32,947,983

Diluted


33,667,023

33,750,993

33,646,549

33,525,061

33,513,412

Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets

1.66 %

1.67 %

1.80 %

1.61 %

1.63 %

Return on average stockholders' equity

13.85

14.04

15.14

13.72

13.96

Net interest margin


3.70

3.68

3.78

3.76

3.70

Efficiency ratio


55.92

56.67

52.99

55.46

54.82

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2025


2024


2024


2024


2024



1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets


$ 14,038,055

$ 13,554,314

$ 13,313,482

$ 12,737,318

$ 12,602,425

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

3,706,328

3,315,932

2,743,578

2,299,019

2,341,604

Debt securities


1,167,441

1,211,754

1,376,913

1,441,365

1,534,651

Total loans


8,102,810

8,033,183

8,188,202

8,054,856

7,787,857

Allowance for credit losses


(100,455)

(99,497)

(101,882)

(99,626)

(97,267)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,027,797

3,907,060

3,858,670

3,815,818

3,849,807

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,393,995

5,231,327

5,122,457

4,930,853

4,901,081

Savings deposits

1,174,685

1,110,020

1,082,855

1,084,266

1,076,181

Time deposits

1,530,273

1,470,139

1,410,370

1,184,665

1,082,552

Total deposits


12,126,750

11,718,546

11,474,352

11,015,602

10,909,621

Stockholders' equity


1,672,827

1,621,187

1,584,575

1,512,492

1,469,312

Book value per common share


50.32

48.81

47.84

45.80

44.57

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


44.47

42.92

41.91

39.83

38.56

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits


68.08 %

69.63 %

72.27 %

72.25 %

71.97 %

Average earning assets to total assets


93.10

93.14

93.02

92.77

92.67

Average stockholders' equity to average assets


12.00

11.87

11.88

11.71

11.65

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans

$ 5,120

$ 7,739

$ 4,628

$ 4,280

$ 6,332

Nonaccrual loans (3)

56,371

57,984

45,481

44,021

41,996

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

35,542

33,665

39,519

38,497

35,116

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.70 %

0.72 %

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.54 %

Allowance to total loans

1.24

1.24

1.24

1.24

1.25

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

178.20

171.59

224.01

226.32

231.61

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.05











Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity


$ 1,672,827

$ 1,621,187

$ 1,584,575

$ 1,512,492

$ 1,469,312

Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

Less intangible assets, net

12,272

13,158

14,045

14,931

15,818

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,478,292

$ 1,425,766

$ 1,388,267

$ 1,315,298

$ 1,271,231

Common shares outstanding

33,241,564

33,216,519

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$ 44.47

$ 42.92

$ 41.91

$ 39.83

$ 38.56











(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $9.2 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025





Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS

Earning assets:





Loans

$ 8,050,816

$ 137,178

6.91

%

Securities – taxable

1,195,306

7,006

2.38

Securities – tax exempt

2,192

22

4.13

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,492,467

38,468

4.47

Total earning assets

12,740,781

182,674

5.81







Nonearning assets:





Cash and due from banks

214,859




Interest receivable and other assets

828,449




Allowance for credit losses

(99,703)




Total nonearning assets

943,605




Total assets

$ 13,684,386











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:





Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 5,302,584

$ 40,720

3.11

%

Savings deposits

1,138,173

8,900

3.17

Time deposits

1,494,885

15,870

4.31

Short-term borrowings

643

7

4.36

Subordinated debt

86,162

1,030

4.85

Total interest bearing liabilities

8,022,447

66,527

3.36







Interest free funds:





Noninterest bearing deposits

3,889,812




Interest payable and other liabilities

129,460




Stockholders' equity

1,642,667




Total interest free funds

5,661,939




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 13,684,386




Net interest income

$ 116,147


Net interest spread



2.45

%

Effect of interest free funds



1.25

%

Net interest margin



3.70

%

