BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $56.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $50.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended March 31, 2025 increased to $115.9 million compared to $106.1 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was unchanged at 3.70% for both the first quarter of 2025 and 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $49.0 million compared to $44.9 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to first quarter last year.

Noninterest expense grew to $92.2 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2025 compared to $82.8 million in the same quarter in 2024. The Company recorded a $4.4 million expense related to the disposition of certain equity investments no longer permissible under the Volcker rule which prohibits banks with more than $10 billion in assets from holding certain private equity investments. Additionally, the increase in noninterest expense was augmented by growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.1 million.

At March 31, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.0 billion, an increase of $483.7 million from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $69.6 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.1 billion at March 31, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.1 billion, an increase of $408.2 million from year-end 2024. Sweep accounts totaled $5.5 billion at March 31, 2025, up $324.6 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.7 billion, an increase of $51.6 million from the end of 2024.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $56.4 million, representing 0.70% of total loans at March 31, 2025, down slightly from 0.72% at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2025, unchanged from December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $503,000 for the quarter compared to $3.5 million for the first quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company continues to perform fundamentally well; however, the current bond and equity market volatility presents a unique backdrop. The ultimate impact on our region's economy, our customers and, thus, credit quality remains to be seen. We are cautious in our outlook for the remainder of the year with the likelihood of an economic slowdown increasing and, as a result, our reserve for credit losses as a percentage of loans is unchanged from year-end 2024."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at .

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

