BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
|
4th Qtr
|
|
3rd Qtr
|
|
2nd Qtr
|
|
1st Qtr
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 115,949
|
|
$ 115,917
|
|
$ 114,957
|
|
$ 109,896
|
|
$ 106,104
|
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
|
|
1,586
|
|
(1,400)
|
|
3,031
|
|
3,358
|
|
4,015
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust revenue
|
|
5,539
|
|
5,551
|
|
5,672
|
|
5,490
|
|
5,088
|
Service charges on deposits
|
|
16,804
|
|
18,133
|
|
17,723
|
|
17,280
|
|
16,428
|
Securities transactions
|
|
(333)
|
|
355
|
|
(308)
|
|
317
|
|
(267)
|
Sales of loans
|
|
636
|
|
731
|
|
721
|
|
733
|
|
491
|
Insurance commissions
|
|
10,410
|
|
7,914
|
|
9,391
|
|
6,668
|
|
9,455
|
Cash management
|
|
10,051
|
|
9,221
|
|
9,189
|
|
9,149
|
|
8,651
|
Other
|
|
5,787
|
|
5,114
|
|
6,324
|
|
4,307
|
|
5,054
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
48,894
|
|
47,019
|
|
48,712
|
|
43,944
|
|
44,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
54,593
|
|
54,327
|
|
54,215
|
|
51,928
|
|
51,528
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
|
5,753
|
|
5,977
|
|
5,776
|
|
5,233
|
|
5,206
|
Depreciation
|
|
4,808
|
|
4,593
|
|
4,482
|
|
4,504
|
|
4,556
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
886
|
|
887
|
|
886
|
|
887
|
|
886
|
Data processing services
|
|
2,892
|
|
2,726
|
|
2,720
|
|
2,696
|
|
2,616
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
|
2,658
|
|
6,446
|
|
2,751
|
|
1,656
|
|
2,202
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
|
2,461
|
|
2,719
|
|
2,168
|
|
2,246
|
|
2,256
|
Deposit insurance
|
|
1,725
|
|
1,653
|
|
1,645
|
|
1,614
|
|
1,438
|
Other
|
|
16,403
|
|
13,007
|
|
12,091
|
|
14,552
|
|
12,091
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
92,179
|
|
92,335
|
|
86,734
|
|
85,316
|
|
82,779
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
71,078
|
|
72,001
|
|
73,904
|
|
65,166
|
|
64,210
|
Income tax expense
|
|
14,966
|
|
15,525
|
|
15,001
|
|
14,525
|
|
13,876
|
Net income
|
|
$ 56,112
|
|
$ 56,476
|
|
$ 58,903
|
|
$ 50,641
|
|
$ 50,334
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income-basic
|
|
$ 1.69
|
|
$ 1.71
|
|
$ 1.78
|
|
$ 1.53
|
|
$ 1.53
|
Net income-diluted
|
|
1.67
|
|
1.68
|
|
1.75
|
|
1.51
|
|
1.50
|
Cash dividends declared
|
|
0.46
|
|
0.46
|
|
0.46
|
|
0.43
|
|
0.43
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
33,241,564
|
|
33,216,519
|
|
33,122,689
|
|
33,022,124
|
|
32,966,678
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
33,130,938
|
|
33,172,530
|
|
33,097,164
|
|
33,001,180
|
|
32,947,983
|
Diluted
|
|
33,667,023
|
|
33,750,993
|
|
33,646,549
|
|
33,525,061
|
|
33,513,412
|
Performance Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.66 %
|
|
1.67 %
|
|
1.80 %
|
|
1.61 %
|
|
1.63 %
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
|
13.85
|
|
14.04
|
|
15.14
|
|
13.72
|
|
13.96
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.70
|
|
3.68
|
|
3.78
|
|
3.76
|
|
3.70
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
55.92
|
|
56.67
|
|
52.99
|
|
55.46
|
|
54.82
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
|
4th Qtr
|
|
3rd Qtr
|
|
2nd Qtr
|
|
1st Qtr
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 14,038,055
|
|
$ 13,554,314
|
|
$ 13,313,482
|
|
$ 12,737,318
|
|
$ 12,602,425
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
3,706,328
|
|
3,315,932
|
|
2,743,578
|
|
2,299,019
|
|
2,341,604
|
Debt securities
|
|
1,167,441
|
|
1,211,754
|
|
1,376,913
|
|
1,441,365
|
|
1,534,651
|
Total loans
|
|
8,102,810
|
|
8,033,183
|
|
8,188,202
|
|
8,054,856
|
|
7,787,857
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(100,455)
|
|
(99,497)
|
|
(101,882)
|
|
(99,626)
|
|
(97,267)
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
4,027,797
|
|
3,907,060
|
|
3,858,670
|
|
3,815,818
|
|
3,849,807
|
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
|
|
5,393,995
|
|
5,231,327
|
|
5,122,457
|
|
4,930,853
|
|
4,901,081
|
Savings deposits
|
|
1,174,685
|
|
1,110,020
|
|
1,082,855
|
|
1,084,266
|
|
1,076,181
|
Time deposits
|
|
1,530,273
|
|
1,470,139
|
|
1,410,370
|
|
1,184,665
|
|
1,082,552
|
Total deposits
|
|
12,126,750
|
|
11,718,546
|
|
11,474,352
|
|
11,015,602
|
|
10,909,621
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
1,672,827
|
|
1,621,187
|
|
1,584,575
|
|
1,512,492
|
|
1,469,312
|
Book value per common share
|
|
50.32
|
|
48.81
|
|
47.84
|
|
45.80
|
|
44.57
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
44.47
|
|
42.92
|
|
41.91
|
|
39.83
|
|
38.56
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average loans to deposits
|
|
68.08 %
|
|
69.63 %
|
|
72.27 %
|
|
72.25 %
|
|
71.97 %
|
Average earning assets to total assets
|
|
93.10
|
|
93.14
|
|
93.02
|
|
92.77
|
|
92.67
|
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|
|
12.00
|
|
11.87
|
|
11.88
|
|
11.71
|
|
11.65
|
Asset Quality Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Past due loans
|
|
$ 5,120
|
|
$ 7,739
|
|
$ 4,628
|
|
$ 4,280
|
|
$ 6,332
|
Nonaccrual loans (3)
|
|
56,371
|
|
57,984
|
|
45,481
|
|
44,021
|
|
41,996
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
|
35,542
|
|
33,665
|
|
39,519
|
|
38,497
|
|
35,116
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
|
0.70 %
|
|
0.72 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
0.55 %
|
|
0.54 %
|
Allowance to total loans
|
|
1.24
|
|
1.24
|
|
1.24
|
|
1.24
|
|
1.25
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
|
178.20
|
|
171.59
|
|
224.01
|
|
226.32
|
|
231.61
|
Net charge-offs to average loans
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 1,672,827
|
|
$ 1,621,187
|
|
$ 1,584,575
|
|
$ 1,512,492
|
|
$ 1,469,312
|
Less goodwill
|
|
182,263
|
|
182,263
|
|
182,263
|
|
182,263
|
|
182,263
|
Less intangible assets, net
|
|
12,272
|
|
13,158
|
|
14,045
|
|
14,931
|
|
15,818
|
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 1,478,292
|
|
$ 1,425,766
|
|
$ 1,388,267
|
|
$ 1,315,298
|
|
$ 1,271,231
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
33,241,564
|
|
33,216,519
|
|
33,122,689
|
|
33,022,124
|
|
32,966,678
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 44.47
|
|
$ 42.92
|
|
$ 41.91
|
|
$ 39.83
|
|
$ 38.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
|
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $9.2 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|
And Interest Margin Analysis
|
Taxable Equivalent Basis
|
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Income/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
Expense
|
|
Rate
|
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$ 8,050,816
|
|
$ 137,178
|
|
6.91
|
%
|
Securities – taxable
|
1,195,306
|
|
7,006
|
|
2.38
|
|
Securities – tax exempt
|
2,192
|
|
22
|
|
4.13
|
|
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
|
3,492,467
|
|
38,468
|
|
4.47
|
|
Total earning assets
|
12,740,781
|
|
182,674
|
|
5.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonearning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
214,859
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
828,449
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(99,703)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total nonearning assets
|
943,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 13,684,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
|
$ 5,302,584
|
|
$ 40,720
|
|
3.11
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
1,138,173
|
|
8,900
|
|
3.17
|
|
Time deposits
|
1,494,885
|
|
15,870
|
|
4.31
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
643
|
|
7
|
|
4.36
|
|
Subordinated debt
|
86,162
|
|
1,030
|
|
4.85
|
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
8,022,447
|
|
66,527
|
|
3.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest free funds:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
3,889,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
129,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,642,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest free funds
|
5,661,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 13,684,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
$ 116,147
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
2.45
|
%
|
Effect of interest free funds
|
|
|
|
|
1.25
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
3.70
|
%
