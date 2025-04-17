Ansys To Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings On April 30, 2025

Ansys logo. (PRNewsFoto/ANSYS, Inc.)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS ) announced today that the Company expects to release its first quarter earnings on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market closes. As previously announced, in light of the pending transaction with Synopsys, Inc. (Synopsys), Ansys has suspended quarterly earnings conference calls and no longer provides quarterly or annual guidance.

After the market closes on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, you can find the following information on the investor section of our website at : the earnings press release and the 10-Q filing.

Additional information: Synopsys to acquire Ansys

On January 15, 2024, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Synopsys under which Synopsys will acquire Ansys. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, subject to satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions, including receipt of outstanding regulatory approvals. Bringing together Synopsys' pioneering semiconductor electronic design automation with Ansys' broad simulation and analysis portfolio will create a leader in silicon to systems design solutions.

