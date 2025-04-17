Wisconsin Electric Declares Quarterly Dividends
MILWAUKEE, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable June 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 14, 2025. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable July 31, 2025, to stockholders of record on July 14, 2025.
Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies, is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC ). The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin. Go to the We Energies website at we-energies .
SOURCE Wisconsin Electric Power Co.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment