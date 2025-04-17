Clark Construction Tops Out The IAH Terminal B Transformation - Central Processor Structure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, TX, April 17, 2025 -- On Thursday, April 17, representatives from Clark Construction Group, United Airlines, Page/Grimshaw, and Houston Airport Systems (HAS) joined project partners and crews to celebrate the topping out the IAH Terminal B Transformation - Central Processor project, a 525,000-square-foot expansion and renovation at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

IAH Terminal B Transformation - Central Processor, which broke ground in 2024, will enhance the ticket hall, security screening, baggage handling systems, and the terminal's post-security area.

The topping out ceremony marks the point at which the structure reaches its full height. To achieve this milestone, crews have worked more than 290,000 hours, installed 2,200 tons of steel, and completed a tandem crane pick to set the 180-ton truss in place, which created the support structure and open space for the security screening checkpoint.

“The team has reached numerous incremental milestones in order to complete the steel structure,” said Andy Fuhrmann, vice president at Clark Construction.“This milestone reflects the unwavering dedication of our crews, the strong collaboration with United, our design partners, and the support of many others-all working together to move us closer to delivering a truly transformative terminal to passengers and airport personnel.”

IAH Terminal B Transformation - Central Processor is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026.

About Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group is one of the largest building and infrastructure companies in the United States. Our portfolio spans every major building market, from public to private, corporate to cultural, education to entertainment, and the infrastructure connecting it all – power, transit, water, and roadways. Since 1906, we've been delighting and delivering value to our clients and project partners, providing diverse opportunities for our team, and strengthening the communities where we live. With offices strategically located across the country, we pride ourselves on being a local builder with national reach. To learn more, visit .

Attachment

Clark Tops Out IAH Terminal B Transformation - Central Processor Structure

CONTACT: Shanna Wilson Clark Construction Group 917-674-3096 ...