Globus Medical Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

AUDUBON, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical , Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. A copy of the release will be available on the Globus Medical website at .

Following the announcement, Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its performance with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical's website at

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="link">lin . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investors page of the Globus Medical website.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at .

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as“believe,”“may,”“might,”“could,”“will,”“aim,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of the Nevro business, trends in the medical industry and the ability of Globus Medical and Nevro to: (i) successfully integrate and achieve anticipated synergies, (ii) manage our growth, (iii) sustain profitability, (iv) sustain demand for products, (v) compete successfully (including without limitation success in convincing surgeons to use Globus Medical or Nevro products and the ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), (vi) rapidly develop and introduce new products, (vii) develop and execute successful business strategies, (viii) comply with changes and applicable laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to Globus Medical and/or Nevro, (ix) safeguard our intellectual property, and (x) succeed in defending against legal proceedings in addition to general economic conditions and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, refer to the disclosure of each of Globus Medical and Nevro contained in each company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in each company's Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at Moreover, both Globus Medical and Nevro operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Globus Medical and Nevro to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on the Globus Medical business and Nevro business, respectively, or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Globus Medical and Nevro undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Contacts:

Investors:

Brian Kearns

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(610) 930-1800

...



Media:

Moran Chavez

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

(619) 318-7681

...