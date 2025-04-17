Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pubmatic To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 8, 2025 


2025-04-17 04:45:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after market close on May 8, 2025. On that day, PubMatic will host a webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results.

Webcast Details

  • What: PubMatic's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast
  • When: Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the News & Events section of PubMatic's Investor Relations website:

About PubMatic

PubMatic is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic's infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, PubMatic improves outcomes for its customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

