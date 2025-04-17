Tendeza Moda Appoints Rebecca Gaertig As Chief Financial Officer

Becky Gaertig - CFO, Tendeza Moda, Inc

Timothy Lantz - CEO & Co-Founder Tendeza Moda, Inc

Experienced addition to senior leadership team will support growth and scale up initiatives, on heels of recent Starlette Galleria acquisition.

- Timothy Lantz, CEOMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tendeza Moda , Inc., a fast-growing start-up in the online jewelry and fashion accessories space, announced today that seasoned finance executive, Rebecca Gaertig, has joined the company as its Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. On the heels of the company's recent acquisition of Starlette Galleria , the addition of Gaertig bolsters the company's leadership depth and internal capacity to support current and planned growth initiatives.Gaertig boasts a strong track record of success across a range of industries and stages of business – from startup/venture capital -backed companies, to private equity portfolio companies and large multi-national public companies. With extensive experience in accounting, corporate finance, and fundraising, she brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Tendeza Moda senior management team.As a results-oriented and passionate finance leader, Rebecca Gaertig has demonstrated her ability to drive enterprise-focused financial and business results. With deep experience in complex, fast-paced environments, she has consistently instilled in her prior roles a strong accounting and finance foundation, provided key analysis and insights, and delivered sound strategic recommendations that directly contributed to growth.Tendeza Moda President and CEO, Timothy Lantz, shared,“We are extremely excited about the addition of Rebecca to the senior leadership team here at Tendeza Moda. Her deep knowledge in accounting, corporate finance, planning, analysis and fundraising, along with her impeccable track record of strong leadership adds tremendous horsepower and experience to our world-class management team.”Gaertig joins Tendeza Moda from her most recent role as Corporate Controller at Guy & O'Neill. Prior to that, she held corporate controller positions at Caresyntax, a global VC-backed healthcare analytics leader recognized as one of Fierce Healthcare's top 15 most innovative companies of 2024 and winner of the 2024 German AI prize, and Titan Spine, an innovator in the orthopedic medical device industry that was acquired by Medtronic in 2019.I am thrilled to be joining the team at Tendeza Moda. I believe this company has an exciting future as demand for affordable luxury is growing globally. The leadership team at Tendeza Moda has a proven track record of success and operates at the highest standards,” said Gaertig.About Tendeza Moda, Inc.Backed by Resilience Lifestyle Capital, Tendeza Moda, Inc. was founded in 2024 with the belief that we live our best life when we have the confidence to just be ourselves. Our portfolio of products is carefully crafted to deliver the highest quality in affordable luxury so that no matter what your budget is, you can always look your best, feel your best, and set your own standard. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

