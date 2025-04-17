Justin Day Co-Authors Marketing To Millions With Rudy Mawer
In his chapter, Day reveals how small businesses and entrepreneurs can harness AI to scale at unprecedented speeds. He explains how automation, AI-driven lead generation, and omnipresent marketing strategies can help businesses streamline operations, engage audiences, and grow sustainably-without getting stuck in the day-to-day grind.
"Leveraging AI is critical for business growth. It's not going anywhere, and those who embrace it now will gain a massive advantage. AI lets you automate, optimize, and scale at the speed of light-freeing up time to focus on what truly matters," says Day.
Marketing to Millions is set to be a must-read for entrepreneurs looking to scale faster with proven marketing strategies. The book will be available soon, featuring insights from Day and other industry leaders.
