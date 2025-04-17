Julie Hutchinson Co-Authors Marketing To Millions With Rudy Mawer

FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Julie Hutchinson, LinkedIn marketing strategist and founder of Core Performance, has joined forces with renowned entrepreneur Rudy Mawer as a co-author in the upcoming book Marketing to Millions. This collaboration brings together top business minds to share proven strategies for scaling and success.In her chapter, Hutchinson reveals how entrepreneurs can maximize their presence on LinkedIn to generate leads and build a thriving business-without relying on paid ads. She outlines a step-by-step system for leveraging LinkedIn's platform, content strategy, and webinar funnel to attract high-quality prospects and convert them into clients."Many entrepreneurs underestimate the power of LinkedIn," says Hutchinson. "But when used strategically, it becomes a goldmine for organic growth, authority building, and high-ticket conversions. My goal is to show business owners how to unlock its full potential."Marketing to Millions is set to be a must-read for entrepreneurs looking to scale faster with proven marketing strategies. The book will be available soon, featuring insights from Hutchinson and other industry leaders.For more information, visit

Julie Hutchinson

Marketing To Millions

