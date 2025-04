Hillenbrand Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For April 30, 2025

BATESVILLE, Ind., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI ) will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will discuss the results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended March 31, 2025. The live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be available at under the "Events & Presentations" tab and will be archived on the company's investor relations website through Friday, May 30, 2025.

To access the conference call, listeners in the United States and Canada may dial +1 (877) 407-8012, and international callers may dial +1 (412) 902-1013. Please use conference call ID number 13752558. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, by dialing +1 (877) 660-6853 toll free in the United States and Canada or +1 (201) 612-7415 internationally and using the conference ID number 13752558.

Hillenbrand will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The full text of the release and financials will be available at .

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI ) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose - Shape What Matters For TomorrowTM - we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: .

SOURCE Hillenbrand

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED