Dover Announces 2025 Scholarship Program Winners
|
CPC (Colder Products Company)
|
Yangyang Cao
|
CPC (Colder Products Company) - Shanghai, China
|
John Downs
|
CPC (Colder Products Company) - Arden Hills, MN
|
Dover Corporation
|
Michael Meng
|
Dover - Downers Grove, IL
|
Emma Sullivan
|
Dover - Downers Grove, IL
|
Sahana Thasma
|
Dover - Downers Grove, IL
|
Dover India Innovation Center
|
Dharun Bhalagi
|
Dover India Innovation Center - Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|
Dover Food Retail
|
Davis Dixon
|
Dover Food Retail - Conyers, GA
|
Anushri Katu
|
Dover Food Retail - Richmond, VA
|
Alexandra Nguyen
|
Dover Food Retail - Colonial Heights, VA
|
Dover Fueling Solutions
|
Evan Burlaca
|
Dover Fueling Solutions - Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|
Angela Greene
|
Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX
|
Lin Xi
|
Dover Fueling Solutions - Guangzhou, Guangdong, China
|
Dover Precision Components
|
Eesha Agrahar
|
Dover Precision Components - The Woodlands, TX
|
Diego Davila
|
Dover Precision Components - Rock Island, IL
|
Robert He
|
Dover Precision Components - Pearland, TX
|
MAAG
|
Reilly Hiner
|
MAAG - Eagle Rock, VA
|
Markem-Imaje
|
Harry Beech
|
Markem-Imaje - Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom
|
Angèle Hug
|
Markem-Imaje - Bourg-Lès-Valence, Drôme, France
|
Romain Martin
|
Markem-Imaje - Bourg-Lès-Valence, Drôme, France
|
Jack Wang
|
Systech - Princeton, NJ
|
Microwave Products Group
|
Tanner Back
|
Microwave Products Group - West Chester, OH
|
Sara Stimpson
|
Microwave Products Group - Austin, TX
|
OK International
|
Ethan Vu
|
OK International - Cypress, CA
|
OPW
|
Andrew Hutchinson
|
OPW - Allentown, PA
|
Melanie Reyes
|
OPW - Skokie, IL
|
Alyssa Schiavone
|
OPW - Bethlehem, PA
|
Pump Solutions Group
|
Kendra Denhof
|
Pump Solutions Group - Grand Rapids, MI
|
SWEP
|
Mildred Curtindale
|
SWEP - Tulsa, OK
|
Eli Reynolds
|
SWEP - Tulsa, OK
|
Vehicle Service Group
|
Laura Dondarini
|
Vehicle Service Group - Sasso Marconi, Bologna, Italy
|
Shania Hamm
|
Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN
About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .
About The Dover Foundation:
The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.
CONTACT:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President of Communications
630-743-5039
[email protected]
