Dover Announces 2025 Scholarship Program Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV ) today announced the names of 31 recipients of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent all five of Dover's operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies. The program provides scholarships to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies around the world. Selections are made by an independent panel of college admissions professionals and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities. High school seniors and current college students were named, with each recipient eligible to receive up to $12,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate studies. Now in its fourteenth year, the program has awarded 464 scholarships, providing approximately $3.5 million in financial support to deserving students. Here is the list of the 2025 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:

CPC (Colder Products Company) Yangyang Cao CPC (Colder Products Company) - Shanghai, China John Downs CPC (Colder Products Company) - Arden Hills, MN Dover Corporation Michael Meng Dover - Downers Grove, IL Emma Sullivan Dover - Downers Grove, IL Sahana Thasma Dover - Downers Grove, IL Dover India Innovation Center Dharun Bhalagi Dover India Innovation Center - Bangalore, Karnataka, India Dover Food Retail Davis Dixon Dover Food Retail - Conyers, GA Anushri Katu Dover Food Retail - Richmond, VA Alexandra Nguyen Dover Food Retail - Colonial Heights, VA Dover Fueling Solutions Evan Burlaca Dover Fueling Solutions - Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Angela Greene Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX Lin Xi Dover Fueling Solutions - Guangzhou, Guangdong, China Dover Precision Components Eesha Agrahar Dover Precision Components - The Woodlands, TX Diego Davila Dover Precision Components - Rock Island, IL Robert He Dover Precision Components - Pearland, TX MAAG Reilly Hiner MAAG - Eagle Rock, VA Markem-Imaje Harry Beech Markem-Imaje - Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom Angèle Hug Markem-Imaje - Bourg-Lès-Valence, Drôme, France Romain Martin Markem-Imaje - Bourg-Lès-Valence, Drôme, France Jack Wang Systech - Princeton, NJ Microwave Products Group Tanner Back Microwave Products Group - West Chester, OH Sara Stimpson Microwave Products Group - Austin, TX OK International Ethan Vu OK International - Cypress, CA OPW Andrew Hutchinson OPW - Allentown, PA Melanie Reyes OPW - Skokie, IL Alyssa Schiavone OPW - Bethlehem, PA Pump Solutions Group Kendra Denhof Pump Solutions Group - Grand Rapids, MI SWEP Mildred Curtindale SWEP - Tulsa, OK Eli Reynolds SWEP - Tulsa, OK Vehicle Service Group Laura Dondarini Vehicle Service Group - Sasso Marconi, Bologna, Italy Shania Hamm Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.

