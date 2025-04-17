Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dover Announces 2025 Scholarship Program Winners


2025-04-17 04:31:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV ) today announced the names of 31 recipients of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent all five of Dover's operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.

The program provides scholarships to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies around the world. Selections are made by an independent panel of college admissions professionals and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

High school seniors and current college students were named, with each recipient eligible to receive up to $12,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate studies. Now in its fourteenth year, the program has awarded 464 scholarships, providing approximately $3.5 million in financial support to deserving students.

Here is the list of the 2025 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:

CPC (Colder Products Company)

Yangyang Cao

CPC (Colder Products Company) - Shanghai, China

John Downs

CPC (Colder Products Company) - Arden Hills, MN

Dover Corporation

Michael Meng

Dover - Downers Grove, IL

Emma Sullivan

Dover - Downers Grove, IL

Sahana Thasma

Dover - Downers Grove, IL

Dover India Innovation Center

Dharun Bhalagi

Dover India Innovation Center - Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Dover Food Retail

Davis Dixon

Dover Food Retail - Conyers, GA

Anushri Katu

Dover Food Retail - Richmond, VA

Alexandra Nguyen

Dover Food Retail - Colonial Heights, VA

Dover Fueling Solutions

Evan Burlaca

Dover Fueling Solutions - Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Angela Greene

Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX

Lin Xi

Dover Fueling Solutions - Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Dover Precision Components

Eesha Agrahar

Dover Precision Components - The Woodlands, TX

Diego Davila

Dover Precision Components - Rock Island, IL

Robert He

Dover Precision Components - Pearland, TX

MAAG

Reilly Hiner

MAAG - Eagle Rock, VA

Markem-Imaje

Harry Beech

Markem-Imaje - Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom

Angèle Hug

Markem-Imaje - Bourg-Lès-Valence, Drôme, France

Romain Martin

Markem-Imaje - Bourg-Lès-Valence, Drôme, France

Jack Wang

Systech - Princeton, NJ

Microwave Products Group

Tanner Back

Microwave Products Group - West Chester, OH

Sara Stimpson

Microwave Products Group - Austin, TX

OK International

Ethan Vu

OK International - Cypress, CA

OPW

Andrew Hutchinson

OPW - Allentown, PA

Melanie Reyes

OPW - Skokie, IL

Alyssa Schiavone

OPW - Bethlehem, PA

Pump Solutions Group

Kendra Denhof

Pump Solutions Group - Grand Rapids, MI

SWEP

Mildred Curtindale

SWEP - Tulsa, OK

Eli Reynolds

SWEP - Tulsa, OK

Vehicle Service Group

Laura Dondarini

Vehicle Service Group - Sasso Marconi, Bologna, Italy

Shania Hamm

Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.

CONTACT:
 Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President of Communications
630-743-5039
[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

