ONE Gas To Participate In American Gas Association Financial Forum

TULSA, Okla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS ) today announced it will participate in the American Gas Association Financial Forum, May 18-20, 2025, in Marco Island, Florida.

Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, Curtis Dinan, senior vice president and chief operating officer, and Christopher Sighinolfi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will be conducting a series of meetings with members of the investment community.

The materials utilized during the conference will be accessible on the ONE Gas website, , after market close on Friday, May 16, 2025.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS ) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

