Starwood Property Trust Announces Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD ) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, May 9, 2025 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company's officers will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company's website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-9039

International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13750625

The playback can be accessed through Friday, May 23, 2025.

Full Text of the Earnings Release



Internet -- The full text of the earnings release will be available on Friday, May 9, 2025 at the Company's web site, . Mail -- For those without Internet access, the first quarter earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at 203-422-7788.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD ) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm, Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $102 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $25 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk-adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at .

