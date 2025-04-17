Isabella Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA ) (the "Company" or "we") reported first quarter 2025 net income of $3.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the first quarter 2025 totaled $4.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share for the same quarter of 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to first quarter 2024, unless otherwise stated)



Return on assets (ROA) of 0.77%, up from 0.61%

Commercial & industrial loan growth of 7%, annualized

Non-maturity deposit growth of 14%, annualized

Net interest margin of 3.06%, up from 2.79% Annualized net loan recoveries to average loans of 0.02%, compared to net charge-offs of 0.01%

"The Company had a strong first quarter as we expanded net interest margin (NIM), increased fee-based income and continued to improve credit quality," said Jerome Schwind, Chief Executive Officer. "NIM has continued an upward trend since the first quarter of 2024 because of earning asset repricing and a lower cost of funds.

"In addition, our credit quality remains strong, and we have a successful history of collecting even when loans are charged off. In the first quarter, we recovered a significant amount of contractual interest related to nonperforming loans, which improved NIM by four basis points. Additionally, in the first week of April, we fully recovered a $1.6 million overdraft charge that was incurred in the third quarter of 2024. All loans to the overdrawn customer have been paid in full. Our ability to recover funds is a testament to our disciplined approach to credit quality and the strong relationships that we build in the communities we serve."

Schwind said the company also executed a strategy during the quarter to restructure a large portion of our bank-owned life insurance policies into a higher-yielding separate account. "While some new policies were added and accretive in the first quarter," he said, "the full transition and impact is expected by the third quarter 2025. We also have completed a study of all other components of fee-based income, and revenue enhancements are expected to launch by the end of the third quarter 2025.

"We are pleased with our start to 2025," Schwind added. "Our team is committed to our customers and communities, and we continue to focus on our fee businesses, balance sheet management, and credit performance. These strategic priorities drive all areas of revenue and expense control, expanding both return on assets and return on capital for the long term."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total assets were $2.1 billion, up $16.3 million, primarily due to an increase of $38.7 million in interest bearing cash, $19.0 million in gross securities, and $11.0 million increase in bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) assets, offset by a $60.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers.

Available-for-sale (AFS) securities at fair value were $513.0 million, growing $24.0 million at the end of first quarter 2025. The increase was driven by $40.4 million in purchases of collateralized mortgage obligation securities with a weighted-average yield of 4.56%. Amortization and maturities of $21.1 million partially offset the increase from purchases. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $21.5 million and $26.5 million at the end of the first and fourth quarters, respectively. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total AFS securities decreased to 4% from 5% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the treasury portfolio rapidly approaching maturity and a decrease in market yields. The par value and corresponding book yields that are estimated to mature or pay off by year include: $54.5 million in principal with a weighted-average book yield of 2.34% over the remainder of 2025; $217.4 million at 1.17% in 2026; and $63.4 million at 1.86% in 2027. Some of these securities amortize so the actual principal paydown may differ from these estimates.

Total loans were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter, down $55.8 million mostly due to a $60.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers. However, the decline in this non-core loan product has provided liquidity and the opportunity to refocus on loans that can be recorded on our balance sheet for longer terms and help to mitigate interest rate risk.

Core loans, which excludes advances to mortgage brokers, grew $4.2 million, driven by the commercial real estate (CRE) and commercial and industrial loan portfolios of $4.8 million and $4.3 million, respectively. Loan growth during the first quarter primarily was in the construction, real estate, and hospitality industries. The commercial pipeline is robust, with some anticipated loan closings in the first quarter extended into the second quarter 2025. Residential mortgages increased $6.5 million. Customers are favoring adjustable-rate loans, which are put on the balance sheet rather than sold in the secondary market. Core loan growth during the quarter was offset by a decline in the agricultural and consumer loan portfolios that continue to roll off amid decreasing demand, competition and our adherence to credit quality standards.

The allowance for credit losses decreased $160 thousand to $12.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The decline mostly reflects improvement in historical loss experience, driven by recoveries from three previously charged-off loans in the quarter totaling $136 thousand, which led to an $88 thousand reduction in the allowance. Nonaccrual loan balances decreased $109 thousand to $173 thousand. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.41% compared to 0.40% at the end of fourth quarter 2024.

BOLI assets increased by $11.0 million from December, mostly due to a $10.6 million investment of new policies in a separate account product at the beginning of January. The investment transaction included a surrender of $5.4 million of existing general account policies and redeployment into a separate account BOLI. As part of BOLI restructuring, another $9 million of general account policies will be exchanged for separate account BOLI, which is expected to be completed by the end of third quarter. The separate account BOLI currently yields 5.4%, compared to a weighted-average yield of 2.9% from existing general account policies.

Total deposits were $1.80 billion, increasing $50.8 million, at the end of the first quarter. The growth was driven by the interest-bearing demand, money market, and savings deposits, collectively increasing $60.4 million as we continue to deepen customer relationships. Certificates of Deposit accounts were up $2.6 million, driven by the rate environment.

Tangible book value per share was $22.58 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $21.82. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities reduced tangible book value per share by $2.30 and $2.82 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 45,582 during the first quarter for a value of $1.1 million at an average price of $25.12.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (March 31, 2025 to March 31, 2024 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)

NIM was 3.06%, an increase from 2.98% in the fourth quarter 2024 and from 2.79% in the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter, we recovered the full contractual interest from nonaccruing loans that paid off, which contributed four basis points to NIM. The book yield from securities was 2.20% and 2.25% during the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The yield on loans expanded to 5.71% in the first quarter, up from 5.38% in the same quarter of 2024. Excluding loan recoveries, the yield on loans was 5.65%. The expansion in loan yields was a result of higher rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that have, and continue to, reprice. At the end of the first quarter, approximately 39% of commercial loans were fixed at rates lower than current market rates, but the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next four years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.26%, decreasing from 2.28% in the first quarter of 2024, and 2.38% in the previous quarter, due to reductions to rates in the money market and certificate of deposit products.

The provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2025 was a credit of $107 thousand, which reflects the $160 thousand change in the allowance for credit losses on loans and net recoveries totaling $52 thousand, offset by an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2024 was $392 thousand reflecting $265 thousand for specific reserves and $46 thousand in net charge-offs.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, the same as in the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management income increased $40 thousand on relatively flat assets under management (AUM) as compared to AUM in the first quarter of 2024. AUM in the first quarter 2025 decreased 0.22% while the S&P 500 declined 4.6% in the same period. Earnings on BOLI policies increased $129 thousand over the prior year quarter due to new investments in a separate account BOLI. Other noninterest income in the first quarter 2025 included a $55 thousand loss on foreclosed assets, compared to a $69 thousand gain in the first quarter 2024.

Noninterest expenses were $13.3 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $12.7 million in same quarter of 2024. The change mostly was due to higher compensation and benefit expenses totaling $368 thousand, which reflect annual merit increases in 2025 and more medical insurance claims compared to the first quarter of 2024. Professional services included $121 thousand in legal fees related to our previously announced Nasdaq uplisting application.

Income tax expense was $912 thousand, compared to $511 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and the effective tax rate (ETR) was 19% and 14%, respectively. The ETR in the first quarter 2025 included a one-time expense totaling $166 thousand due to the taxes owed from the lifetime earnings on BOLI policies that were surrendered during the quarter. Excluding the one-time charge, the ETR was 15%, which is higher than the prior year quarter on higher pretax income.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA ) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at . Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system ( ) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. ( ).

