Isabella Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-04-17 04:31:14
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA ) (the "Company" or "we") reported first quarter 2025 net income of $3.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the first quarter 2025 totaled $4.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share for the same quarter of 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to first quarter 2024, unless otherwise stated)

  • Return on assets (ROA) of 0.77%, up from 0.61%
  • Commercial & industrial loan growth of 7%, annualized
  • Non-maturity deposit growth of 14%, annualized
  • Net interest margin of 3.06%, up from 2.79%
  • Annualized net loan recoveries to average loans of 0.02%, compared to net charge-offs of 0.01%

"The Company had a strong first quarter as we expanded net interest margin (NIM), increased fee-based income and continued to improve credit quality," said Jerome Schwind, Chief Executive Officer. "NIM has continued an upward trend since the first quarter of 2024 because of earning asset repricing and a lower cost of funds.

"In addition, our credit quality remains strong, and we have a successful history of collecting even when loans are charged off. In the first quarter, we recovered a significant amount of contractual interest related to nonperforming loans, which improved NIM by four basis points. Additionally, in the first week of April, we fully recovered a $1.6 million overdraft charge that was incurred in the third quarter of 2024. All loans to the overdrawn customer have been paid in full. Our ability to recover funds is a testament to our disciplined approach to credit quality and the strong relationships that we build in the communities we serve."

Schwind said the company also executed a strategy during the quarter to restructure a large portion of our bank-owned life insurance policies into a higher-yielding separate account. "While some new policies were added and accretive in the first quarter," he said, "the full transition and impact is expected by the third quarter 2025. We also have completed a study of all other components of fee-based income, and revenue enhancements are expected to launch by the end of the third quarter 2025.

"We are pleased with our start to 2025," Schwind added. "Our team is committed to our customers and communities, and we continue to focus on our fee businesses, balance sheet management, and credit performance. These strategic priorities drive all areas of revenue and expense control, expanding both return on assets and return on capital for the long term."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted)
 Total assets were $2.1 billion, up $16.3 million, primarily due to an increase of $38.7 million in interest bearing cash, $19.0 million in gross securities, and $11.0 million increase in bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) assets, offset by a $60.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers.

Available-for-sale (AFS) securities at fair value were $513.0 million, growing $24.0 million at the end of first quarter 2025. The increase was driven by $40.4 million in purchases of collateralized mortgage obligation securities with a weighted-average yield of 4.56%. Amortization and maturities of $21.1 million partially offset the increase from purchases. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $21.5 million and $26.5 million at the end of the first and fourth quarters, respectively. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total AFS securities decreased to 4% from 5% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the treasury portfolio rapidly approaching maturity and a decrease in market yields. The par value and corresponding book yields that are estimated to mature or pay off by year include: $54.5 million in principal with a weighted-average book yield of 2.34% over the remainder of 2025; $217.4 million at 1.17% in 2026; and $63.4 million at 1.86% in 2027. Some of these securities amortize so the actual principal paydown may differ from these estimates.

Total loans were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter, down $55.8 million mostly due to a $60.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers. However, the decline in this non-core loan product has provided liquidity and the opportunity to refocus on loans that can be recorded on our balance sheet for longer terms and help to mitigate interest rate risk.

Core loans, which excludes advances to mortgage brokers, grew $4.2 million, driven by the commercial real estate (CRE) and commercial and industrial loan portfolios of $4.8 million and $4.3 million, respectively. Loan growth during the first quarter primarily was in the construction, real estate, and hospitality industries. The commercial pipeline is robust, with some anticipated loan closings in the first quarter extended into the second quarter 2025. Residential mortgages increased $6.5 million. Customers are favoring adjustable-rate loans, which are put on the balance sheet rather than sold in the secondary market. Core loan growth during the quarter was offset by a decline in the agricultural and consumer loan portfolios that continue to roll off amid decreasing demand, competition and our adherence to credit quality standards.

The allowance for credit losses decreased $160 thousand to $12.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The decline mostly reflects improvement in historical loss experience, driven by recoveries from three previously charged-off loans in the quarter totaling $136 thousand, which led to an $88 thousand reduction in the allowance. Nonaccrual loan balances decreased $109 thousand to $173 thousand. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.41% compared to 0.40% at the end of fourth quarter 2024.

BOLI assets increased by $11.0 million from December, mostly due to a $10.6 million investment of new policies in a separate account product at the beginning of January. The investment transaction included a surrender of $5.4 million of existing general account policies and redeployment into a separate account BOLI. As part of BOLI restructuring, another $9 million of general account policies will be exchanged for separate account BOLI, which is expected to be completed by the end of third quarter. The separate account BOLI currently yields 5.4%, compared to a weighted-average yield of 2.9% from existing general account policies.

Total deposits were $1.80 billion, increasing $50.8 million, at the end of the first quarter. The growth was driven by the interest-bearing demand, money market, and savings deposits, collectively increasing $60.4 million as we continue to deepen customer relationships. Certificates of Deposit accounts were up $2.6 million, driven by the rate environment.

Tangible book value per share was $22.58 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $21.82. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities reduced tangible book value per share by $2.30 and $2.82 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 45,582 during the first quarter for a value of $1.1 million at an average price of $25.12.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (March 31, 2025 to March 31, 2024 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)
 NIM was 3.06%, an increase from 2.98% in the fourth quarter 2024 and from 2.79% in the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter, we recovered the full contractual interest from nonaccruing loans that paid off, which contributed four basis points to NIM. The book yield from securities was 2.20% and 2.25% during the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The yield on loans expanded to 5.71% in the first quarter, up from 5.38% in the same quarter of 2024. Excluding loan recoveries, the yield on loans was 5.65%. The expansion in loan yields was a result of higher rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that have, and continue to, reprice. At the end of the first quarter, approximately 39% of commercial loans were fixed at rates lower than current market rates, but the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next four years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.26%, decreasing from 2.28% in the first quarter of 2024, and 2.38% in the previous quarter, due to reductions to rates in the money market and certificate of deposit products.

The provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2025 was a credit of $107 thousand, which reflects the $160 thousand change in the allowance for credit losses on loans and net recoveries totaling $52 thousand, offset by an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2024 was $392 thousand reflecting $265 thousand for specific reserves and $46 thousand in net charge-offs.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, the same as in the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management income increased $40 thousand on relatively flat assets under management (AUM) as compared to AUM in the first quarter of 2024. AUM in the first quarter 2025 decreased 0.22% while the S&P 500 declined 4.6% in the same period. Earnings on BOLI policies increased $129 thousand over the prior year quarter due to new investments in a separate account BOLI. Other noninterest income in the first quarter 2025 included a $55 thousand loss on foreclosed assets, compared to a $69 thousand gain in the first quarter 2024.

Noninterest expenses were $13.3 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $12.7 million in same quarter of 2024. The change mostly was due to higher compensation and benefit expenses totaling $368 thousand, which reflect annual merit increases in 2025 and more medical insurance claims compared to the first quarter of 2024. Professional services included $121 thousand in legal fees related to our previously announced Nasdaq uplisting application.

Income tax expense was $912 thousand, compared to $511 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and the effective tax rate (ETR) was 19% and 14%, respectively. The ETR in the first quarter 2025 included a one-time expense totaling $166 thousand due to the taxes owed from the lifetime earnings on BOLI policies that were surrendered during the quarter. Excluding the one-time charge, the ETR was 15%, which is higher than the prior year quarter on higher pretax income.

About the Corporation
 Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA ) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at . Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system ( ) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. ( ).

Forward-Looking Statements
 Information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, or included in any subsequent filing by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. The Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided in this release.

Table Index

Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)

A

Selected Financial Data

B

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Quarterly Trend

C

Consolidated Statements of Income

D

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Trend

E

Average Yields and Costs

F

Average Balances

G

Asset Quality Analysis

H

Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis

I

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)


Three Months Ended

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

PER SHARE










Basic earnings

$ 0.53

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.47

$ 0.42

Diluted earnings

0.53

0.54

0.44

0.46

0.42

Core diluted earnings (1)

0.57

0.52

0.61

0.46

0.41

Dividends

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

Book value (2)

29.10

28.32

28.63

27.06

26.80

Tangible book value (2)

22.58

21.82

22.14

20.60

20.35

Market price (2)

23.59

25.99

21.21

18.20

19.40

Common shares outstanding (2) (3)

7,408,010

7,424,893

7,438,720

7,474,016

7,488,101

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3)

7,432,162

7,451,718

7,473,184

7,494,828

7,507,739

PERFORMANCE RATIOS










Return on average total assets

0.77 %

0.76 %

0.62 %

0.68 %

0.61 %

Core return on average total assets (1)

0.83 %

0.74 %

0.87 %

0.68 %

0.60 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

7.48 %

7.47 %

6.26 %

6.97 %

6.19 %

Core return on average shareholders' equity (1)

8.05 %

7.29 %

8.70 %

6.96 %

6.08 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

9.65 %

9.66 %

8.15 %

9.19 %

8.12 %

Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

10.40 %

9.43 %

11.32 %

9.17 %

7.97 %

Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (1)

3.06 %

2.98 %

2.96 %

2.82 %

2.79 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

72.39 %

71.20 %

72.30 %

73.93 %

74.84 %

Gross loan to deposit ratio (2)

76.07 %

81.48 %

79.93 %

80.22 %

77.22 %

Shareholders' equity to total assets (2)

10.25 %

10.08 %

10.11 %

9.82 %

9.75 %

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (2)

8.14 %

7.95 %

8.00 %

7.65 %

7.58 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT










Wealth assets under management (2)

656,617

658,042

679,858

647,850

660,645

ASSET QUALITY










Nonaccrual loans (2)

173

282

547

994

1,283

Foreclosed assets (2)

649

544

546

629

579

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

(52)

102

1,359

393

46

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.10 %

0.03 %

0.00 %

Nonperforming loans to gross loans (2)

0.01 %

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.07 %

0.09 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets (2)

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (2)

0.93 %

0.91 %

0.89 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (2)










Tier 1 leverage

8.96 %

8.86 %

8.77 %

8.83 %

8.80 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.48 %

12.21 %

12.08 %

12.37 %

12.36 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.48 %

12.21 %

12.08 %

12.37 %

12.36 %

Total risk-based capital

15.37 %

15.06 %

14.90 %

15.29 %

15.31 %

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

(2)

At end of period

(3)

Whole shares

A

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

ASSETS










Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$ 28,786

$ 22,830

$ 27,019

$ 22,690

$ 22,987

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

40,393

1,712

359

869

2,231

Total cash and cash equivalents

69,179

24,542

27,378

23,559

25,218










Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

513,040

489,029

506,806

505,646

517,585

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5,600

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

Mortgage loans held-for-sale

127

242

504

637

366










Loans

1,367,724

1,423,571

1,424,283

1,381,636

1,365,508

Less allowance for credit losses

12,735

12,895

12,635

13,095

13,390

Net loans

1,354,989

1,410,676

1,411,648

1,368,541

1,352,118










Premises and equipment

28,108

27,659

27,674

27,843

27,951

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies

45,833

34,882

34,625

34,382

34,131

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,282

48,283

48,283

48,283

48,284

Other assets

37,429

38,166

37,221

38,486

39,161

Total assets

$ 2,102,587

$ 2,086,241

$ 2,106,901

$ 2,060,139

$ 2,057,576

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities










Demand deposits

$ 404,194

$ 416,373

$ 421,493

$ 412,193

$ 413,272

Interest bearing demand deposits

243,939

237,548

228,902

232,660

250,314

Money market deposits

473,138

423,883

471,745

429,150

453,014

Savings

286,399

281,665

276,095

279,847

285,564

Certificates of deposit

390,239

387,591

383,597

368,449

366,143

Total deposits

1,797,909

1,747,060

1,781,832

1,722,299

1,768,307

Short-term borrowings

47,310

53,567

52,434

44,194

42,998

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

30,000

15,000

45,000

-

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,447

29,424

29,402

29,380

29,357

Total borrowed funds

76,757

112,991

96,836

118,574

72,355










Other liabilities

12,365

15,914

15,248

17,017

16,240

Total liabilities

1,887,031

1,875,965

1,893,916

1,857,890

1,856,902

Shareholders' equity










Common stock

125,547

126,224

125,218

126,126

126,656

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

2,508

2,383

3,981

3,951

3,890

Retained earnings

104,940

103,024

101,065

99,808

98,318

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(17,439)

(21,355)

(17,279)

(27,636)

(28,190)

Total shareholders' equity

215,556

210,276

212,985

202,249

200,674

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,102,587

$ 2,086,241

$ 2,106,901

$ 2,060,139

$ 2,057,576

B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

March 31

2025

2024

Interest income




Loans

$ 19,348

$ 18,057

Available-for-sale securities

2,643

2,884

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

160

146

Federal funds sold and other

482

293

Total interest income

22,633

21,380

Interest expense




Deposits

7,463

7,163

Short-term borrowings

341

321

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

38

388

Subordinated debt

266

266

Total interest expense

8,108

8,138

Net interest income

14,525

13,242

Provision for credit losses

(107)

392

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

14,632

12,850

Noninterest income




Service charges and fees

1,974

1,933

Wealth management fees

979

939

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies

372

243

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

30

34

Other

173

319

Total noninterest income

3,528

3,468

Noninterest expenses




Compensation and benefits

7,383

7,015

Occupancy and equipment

2,600

2,706

Other professional services

711

513

ATM and debit card fees

486

469

Marketing

459

426

FDIC insurance premiums

303

252

Other

1,357

1,295

Total noninterest expenses

13,299

12,676

Income before income tax expense

4,861

3,642

Income tax expense

912

511

Net income

$ 3,949

$ 3,131

Earnings per common share




Basic

$ 0.53

$ 0.42

Diluted

0.53

0.42

Cash dividends per common share

0.28

0.28

C

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

Interest income










Loans

$ 19,348

$ 20,145

$ 20,230

$ 18,863

18,057

Available-for-sale securities

2,643

2,656

2,749

2,804

2,884

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

160

168

168

158

146

Federal funds sold and other

482

200

194

263

293

Total interest income

22,633

23,169

23,341

22,088

21,380

Interest expense










Deposits

7,463

7,583

7,631

7,313

7,163

Short-term borrowings

341

413

384

321

321

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

38

352

571

638

388

Subordinated debt

266

266

267

266

266

Total interest expense

8,108

8,614

8,853

8,538

8,138

Net interest income

14,525

14,555

14,488

13,550

13,242

Provision for credit losses

(107)

376

946

170

392

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

14,632

14,179

13,542

13,380

12,850

Noninterest income










Service charges and fees

1,974

2,186

2,133

2,023

1,933

Wealth management fees

979

1,051

1,003

1,048

939

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies

372

259

252

253

243

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

30

75

37

67

34

Other

173

401

103

217

319

Total noninterest income

3,528

3,972

3,528

3,608

3,468

Noninterest expenses










Compensation and benefits

7,383

7,340

7,251

6,970

7,015

Occupancy and equipment

2,600

2,554

2,645

2,619

2,706

Other professional services

711

584

588

527

513

ATM and debit card fees

486

516

503

487

469

Marketing

459

458

403

425

426

FDIC insurance premiums

303

309

291

280

252

Other

1,357

1,569

1,547

1,587

1,295

Total noninterest expenses

13,299

13,330

13,228

12,895

12,676

Income before income tax expense

4,861

4,821

3,842

4,093

3,642

Income tax expense

912

825

561

612

511

Net income

$ 3,949

$ 3,996

$ 3,281

$ 3,481

$ 3,131

Earnings per common share










Basic

$ 0.53

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.47

$ 0.42

Diluted

0.53

0.54

0.44

0.46

0.42

Cash dividends per common share

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

D

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)


The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets,

nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest income is reported

on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Federal Reserve Bank restricted equity holdings

are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS









Loans (1)

5.71 %

5.66 %

5.72 %

5.50 %

5.38 %

Available-for-sale securities

2.20 %

2.15 %

2.17 %

2.17 %

2.25 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

5.82 %

5.25 %

5.26 %

4.97 %

4.57 %

Fed funds sold

4.32 %

4.54 %

5.36 %

5.30 %

5.43 %

Other

4.06 %

4.94 %

5.18 %

7.38 %

4.66 %

Total interest earning assets

4.75 %

4.72 %

4.75 %

4.59 %

4.47 %

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

0.41 %

0.36 %

0.28 %

0.30 %

0.33 %

Money market deposits

2.58 %

2.71 %

2.77 %

2.85 %

2.86 %

Savings

0.76 %

0.64 %

0.61 %

0.56 %

0.47 %

Certificates of deposit

3.93 %

4.07 %

4.13 %

4.01 %

3.84 %

Short-term borrowings

3.18 %

3.22 %

3.17 %

3.18 %

3.17 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4.53 %

4.88 %

5.52 %

5.55 %

5.54 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

3.62 %

3.62 %

3.62 %

3.63 %

3.63 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

2.26 %

2.38 %

2.42 %

2.38 %

2.28 %

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2)

3.06 %

2.98 %

2.96 %

2.82 %

2.79 %










Net interest spread

2.49 %

2.34 %

2.33 %

2.21 %

2.19 %

(1)

Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2)

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

E

AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS








Loans (1)

$ 1,370,765

$ 1,412,578

$ 1,403,810

$ 1,375,523

$ 1,348,749

Available-for-sale securities (2)

514,479

522,733

536,379

545,827

557,030

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

11,011

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

Fed funds sold

4

8

4

7

7

Other (3)

47,374

15,905

14,597

14,054

25,210

Total interest earning assets

1,943,633

1,963,986

1,967,552

1,948,173

1,943,758

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for credit losses

(12,884)

(12,598)

(13,125)

(13,431)

(13,100)

Cash and demand deposits due from banks

23,899

22,800

25,903

23,931

24,018

Premises and equipment

27,962

27,773

27,868

27,999

28,022

Other assets

102,927

92,608

87,002

80,539

84,059

Total assets

$ 2,085,537

$ 2,094,569

$ 2,095,200

$ 2,067,211

$ 2,066,757

INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 240,860

$ 232,271

$ 232,018

$ 238,866

$ 245,299

Money market deposits

460,663

436,235

451,216

434,061

451,476

Savings

286,364

276,856

274,828

283,605

282,971

Certificates of deposit

387,820

386,871

375,936

366,440

357,541

Short-term borrowings

43,563

50,862

48,304

40,609

40,623

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,333

28,261

40,435

45,494

27,692

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,433

29,410

29,388

29,365

29,342

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,452,036

1,440,766

1,452,125

1,438,440

1,434,944

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Demand deposits

403,024

425,116

418,973

411,282

412,228

Other liabilities

16,265

15,775

15,658

16,755

16,151

Shareholders' equity

214,212

212,912

208,444

200,734

203,434

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,085,537

$ 2,094,569

$ 2,095,200

$ 2,067,211

$ 2,066,757

(1)

Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2)

Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost

(3)

Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter

F

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following table outlines our quarter-to-date asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:


March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

NONPERFORMING ASSETS










Commercial and industrial

$ -

$ -

$ 120

$ 271

$ 567

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

234

Agricultural

-

-

-

167

189

Residential real estate

173

282

427

556

293

Consumer

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonaccrual loans

173

282

547

994

1,283

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

26

19

64

15

-

Total nonperforming loans

199

301

611

1,009

1,283

Foreclosed assets

649

544

546

629

579

Debt securities

-

-

12

12

12

Total nonperforming assets

$ 848

$ 845

$ 1,169

$ 1,650

$ 1,874

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.01 %

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.07 %

0.09 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual loans (1)

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES










Allowance at beginning of period

$ 12,895

$ 12,635

$ 13,095

$ 13,390

$ 13,108

Charge-offs

172

299

1,767

527

191

Recoveries

224

197

408

134

145

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

(52)

102

1,359

393

46

Provision for credit losses - loans

(212)

362

899

98

328

Allowance at end of period

$ 12,735

$ 12,895

$ 12,635

$ 13,095

$ 13,390

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.93 %

0.91 %

0.89 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments

617

512

498

450

379

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

105

14

47

72

64

Reserve to unfunded commitments

0.14 %

0.15 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.11 %

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)










Commercial and industrial

$ (80)

$ 13

$ (6)

$ 334

$ (2)

Commercial real estate

(2)

(2)

(318)

(29)

(6)

Agricultural

-

(4)

-

-

(2)

Residential real estate

(13)

(16)

(20)

(19)

(63)

Consumer

43

111

1,703

107

119

Total

$ (52)

$ 102

$ 1,359

$ 393

$ 46

Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date annualized to average loans)

(0.02) %

0.03 %

0.39 %

0.11 %

0.01 %

Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date annualized to average loans)

(0.02) %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS










Accruing loans 30-89 days past due

$ 5,555

$ 5,682

$ 2,226

$ 1,484

$ 7,938

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

26

19

64

15

-

Total accruing past due loans

5,581

5,701

2,290

1,499

7,938

Nonaccrual loans

173

282

547

994

1,283

Total past due and nonaccrual loans

$ 5,754

$ 5,983

$ 2,837

$ 2,493

$ 9,221

(1)

N/M: Not meaningful

G

CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Loan Analysis



March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

Annualized Growth %
Quarter to Date

Commercial and industrial

$ 249,220

$ 244,894

$ 240,589

$ 238,245

$ 226,281

7.07 %

Commercial real estate

552,234

547,447

547,038

547,005

561,123

3.50 %

Advances to mortgage brokers

3,015

63,080

76,187

39,300

29,688

N/M

Agricultural

94,359

99,694

96,794

94,996

93,695

(21.41) %

Total commercial loans

898,828

955,115

960,608

919,546

910,787

(23.57) %

Residential real estate

387,348

380,872

369,846

365,188

356,658

6.80 %

Consumer

81,548

87,584

93,829

96,902

98,063

(27.57) %

Gross loans

$ 1,367,724

$ 1,423,571

$ 1,424,283

$ 1,381,636

$ 1,365,508

(15.69) %


Deposit Analysis



March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

Annualized Growth %
Quarter to Date

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$ 404,194

$ 416,373

$ 421,493

$ 412,193

$ 413,272

(11.70) %

Interest bearing demand deposits

243,939

237,548

228,902

232,660

250,314

10.76 %

Money market deposits

473,138

423,883

471,745

429,150

453,014

46.48 %

Savings

286,399

281,665

276,095

279,847

285,564

6.72 %

Certificates of deposit

390,239

387,591

383,597

368,449

366,143

2.73 %

Total deposits

$ 1,797,909

$ 1,747,060

$ 1,781,832

$ 1,722,299

$ 1,768,307

11.64 %

H

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)



Three Months Ended


March 31
2025

December 31
2024

September 30
2024

June 30
2024

March 31
2024

Net income

$ 3,949

$ 3,996

$ 3,281

$ 3,481

$ 3,131

Nonrecurring items











Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

(55)

74

4

6

69

Overdraft (charge-off) recoveries (1)

-

66

(1,622)

-

-

Profitability initiative cost

-

(23)

-

-

-

Legal fees related to Nasdaq (2)

(121)

-

-

-

-

Income tax impact

37

(25)

340

(1)

(14)

Tax expense on bank-owned life insurance surrender (3)

(166)

-

-

-

-

Total nonrecurring items

(305)

92

(1,278)

5

55

Core net income

(A)

$ 4,254

$ 3,904

$ 4,559

$ 3,476

$ 3,076











Noninterest expenses

$ 13,299

$ 13,330

$ 13,228

$ 12,895

$ 12,676

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

1

1

-

1

-

Core noninterest expense

(B)

$ 13,298

$ 13,329

$ 13,228

$ 12,894

$ 12,676











Net interest income

$ 14,525

$ 14,555

$ 14,488

$ 13,550

$ 13,242

Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin

184

213

232

237

246

Net interest income (FTE)

(C)

14,709

14,768

14,720

13,787

13,488

Noninterest income

3,528

3,972

3,528

3,608

3,468

Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio

78

54

53

53

51

Core revenue (FTE)

18,315

18,794

18,301

17,448

17,007

Nonrecurring items











Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

(55)

74

4

6

69

Total nonrecurring items

(55)

74

4

6

69

Core revenue

(D)

$ 18,370

$ 18,720

$ 18,297

$ 17,442

$ 16,938

Efficiency ratio

(B/D)

72.39 %

71.20 %

72.30 %

73.93 %

74.84 %











Average earning assets

(E)

1,943,633

1,963,986

1,967,552

1,948,173

1,943,758

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)

(C/E)

3.06 %

2.98 %

2.96 %

2.82 %

2.79 %











Average assets

(F)

2,085,537

2,094,569

2,095,200

2,067,211

2,066,757

Average shareholders' equity

(G)

214,212

212,912

208,444

200,734

203,434

Average tangible shareholders' equity

(H)

165,929

164,629

160,161

152,451

155,150

Average diluted shares outstanding (4)

(I)

7,432,162

7,451,718

7,473,184

7,494,828

7,507,739











Core diluted earnings per share

(A/I)

$ 0.57

$ 0.52

$ 0.61

$ 0.46

$ 0.41

Core return on average assets

(A/F)

0.83 %

0.74 %

0.87 %

0.68 %

0.60 %

Core return on average shareholders' equity

(A/G)

8.05 %

7.29 %

8.70 %

6.96 %

6.08 %

Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity

(A/H)

10.40 %

9.43 %

11.32 %

9.17 %

7.97 %

(1) Includes provision for credit losses related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer in the third quarter of 2024

(2) Included in Other professional services in the consolidated statements of income

(3) Surrender fees related to transition from general to separate bank-owned life insurance policies

(4) Whole shares

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation

