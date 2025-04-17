Isabella Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Table Index
|
Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)
|
A
|
Selected Financial Data
|
B
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Quarterly Trend
|
C
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
D
|
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Trend
|
E
|
Average Yields and Costs
|
F
|
Average Balances
|
G
|
Asset Quality Analysis
|
H
|
Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis
|
I
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings
|
$ 0.53
|
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 0.44
|
|
$ 0.47
|
|
$ 0.42
|
Diluted earnings
|
0.53
|
|
0.54
|
|
0.44
|
|
0.46
|
|
0.42
|
Core diluted earnings (1)
|
0.57
|
|
0.52
|
|
0.61
|
|
0.46
|
|
0.41
|
Dividends
|
0.28
|
|
0.28
|
|
0.28
|
|
0.28
|
|
0.28
|
Book value (2)
|
29.10
|
|
28.32
|
|
28.63
|
|
27.06
|
|
26.80
|
Tangible book value (2)
|
22.58
|
|
21.82
|
|
22.14
|
|
20.60
|
|
20.35
|
Market price (2)
|
23.59
|
|
25.99
|
|
21.21
|
|
18.20
|
|
19.40
|
Common shares outstanding (2) (3)
|
7,408,010
|
|
7,424,893
|
|
7,438,720
|
|
7,474,016
|
|
7,488,101
|
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3)
|
7,432,162
|
|
7,451,718
|
|
7,473,184
|
|
7,494,828
|
|
7,507,739
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average total assets
|
0.77 %
|
|
0.76 %
|
|
0.62 %
|
|
0.68 %
|
|
0.61 %
|
Core return on average total assets (1)
|
0.83 %
|
|
0.74 %
|
|
0.87 %
|
|
0.68 %
|
|
0.60 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
7.48 %
|
|
7.47 %
|
|
6.26 %
|
|
6.97 %
|
|
6.19 %
|
Core return on average shareholders' equity (1)
|
8.05 %
|
|
7.29 %
|
|
8.70 %
|
|
6.96 %
|
|
6.08 %
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
|
9.65 %
|
|
9.66 %
|
|
8.15 %
|
|
9.19 %
|
|
8.12 %
|
Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
|
10.40 %
|
|
9.43 %
|
|
11.32 %
|
|
9.17 %
|
|
7.97 %
|
Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (1)
|
3.06 %
|
|
2.98 %
|
|
2.96 %
|
|
2.82 %
|
|
2.79 %
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
72.39 %
|
|
71.20 %
|
|
72.30 %
|
|
73.93 %
|
|
74.84 %
|
Gross loan to deposit ratio (2)
|
76.07 %
|
|
81.48 %
|
|
79.93 %
|
|
80.22 %
|
|
77.22 %
|
Shareholders' equity to total assets (2)
|
10.25 %
|
|
10.08 %
|
|
10.11 %
|
|
9.82 %
|
|
9.75 %
|
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (2)
|
8.14 %
|
|
7.95 %
|
|
8.00 %
|
|
7.65 %
|
|
7.58 %
|
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth assets under management (2)
|
656,617
|
|
658,042
|
|
679,858
|
|
647,850
|
|
660,645
|
ASSET QUALITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans (2)
|
173
|
|
282
|
|
547
|
|
994
|
|
1,283
|
Foreclosed assets (2)
|
649
|
|
544
|
|
546
|
|
629
|
|
579
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
(52)
|
|
102
|
|
1,359
|
|
393
|
|
46
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
0.10 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (2)
|
0.01 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.07 %
|
|
0.09 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets (2)
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.06 %
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.09 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (2)
|
0.93 %
|
|
0.91 %
|
|
0.89 %
|
|
0.95 %
|
|
0.98 %
|
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
8.96 %
|
|
8.86 %
|
|
8.77 %
|
|
8.83 %
|
|
8.80 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
12.48 %
|
|
12.21 %
|
|
12.08 %
|
|
12.37 %
|
|
12.36 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
12.48 %
|
|
12.21 %
|
|
12.08 %
|
|
12.37 %
|
|
12.36 %
|
Total risk-based capital
|
15.37 %
|
|
15.06 %
|
|
14.90 %
|
|
15.29 %
|
|
15.31 %
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I
|
(2)
|
At end of period
|
(3)
|
Whole shares
A
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
|
$ 28,786
|
|
$ 22,830
|
|
$ 27,019
|
|
$ 22,690
|
|
$ 22,987
|
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks
|
40,393
|
|
1,712
|
|
359
|
|
869
|
|
2,231
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
69,179
|
|
24,542
|
|
27,378
|
|
23,559
|
|
25,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|
513,040
|
|
489,029
|
|
506,806
|
|
505,646
|
|
517,585
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
5,600
|
|
12,762
|
|
12,762
|
|
12,762
|
|
12,762
|
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|
127
|
|
242
|
|
504
|
|
637
|
|
366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
1,367,724
|
|
1,423,571
|
|
1,424,283
|
|
1,381,636
|
|
1,365,508
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
12,735
|
|
12,895
|
|
12,635
|
|
13,095
|
|
13,390
|
Net loans
|
1,354,989
|
|
1,410,676
|
|
1,411,648
|
|
1,368,541
|
|
1,352,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
28,108
|
|
27,659
|
|
27,674
|
|
27,843
|
|
27,951
|
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies
|
45,833
|
|
34,882
|
|
34,625
|
|
34,382
|
|
34,131
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
48,282
|
|
48,283
|
|
48,283
|
|
48,283
|
|
48,284
|
Other assets
|
37,429
|
|
38,166
|
|
37,221
|
|
38,486
|
|
39,161
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,102,587
|
|
$ 2,086,241
|
|
$ 2,106,901
|
|
$ 2,060,139
|
|
$ 2,057,576
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 404,194
|
|
$ 416,373
|
|
$ 421,493
|
|
$ 412,193
|
|
$ 413,272
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
243,939
|
|
237,548
|
|
228,902
|
|
232,660
|
|
250,314
|
Money market deposits
|
473,138
|
|
423,883
|
|
471,745
|
|
429,150
|
|
453,014
|
Savings
|
286,399
|
|
281,665
|
|
276,095
|
|
279,847
|
|
285,564
|
Certificates of deposit
|
390,239
|
|
387,591
|
|
383,597
|
|
368,449
|
|
366,143
|
Total deposits
|
1,797,909
|
|
1,747,060
|
|
1,781,832
|
|
1,722,299
|
|
1,768,307
|
Short-term borrowings
|
47,310
|
|
53,567
|
|
52,434
|
|
44,194
|
|
42,998
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
-
|
|
30,000
|
|
15,000
|
|
45,000
|
|
-
|
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
|
29,447
|
|
29,424
|
|
29,402
|
|
29,380
|
|
29,357
|
Total borrowed funds
|
76,757
|
|
112,991
|
|
96,836
|
|
118,574
|
|
72,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
12,365
|
|
15,914
|
|
15,248
|
|
17,017
|
|
16,240
|
Total liabilities
|
1,887,031
|
|
1,875,965
|
|
1,893,916
|
|
1,857,890
|
|
1,856,902
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
125,547
|
|
126,224
|
|
125,218
|
|
126,126
|
|
126,656
|
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
|
2,508
|
|
2,383
|
|
3,981
|
|
3,951
|
|
3,890
|
Retained earnings
|
104,940
|
|
103,024
|
|
101,065
|
|
99,808
|
|
98,318
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(17,439)
|
|
(21,355)
|
|
(17,279)
|
|
(27,636)
|
|
(28,190)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
215,556
|
|
210,276
|
|
212,985
|
|
202,249
|
|
200,674
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,102,587
|
|
$ 2,086,241
|
|
$ 2,106,901
|
|
$ 2,060,139
|
|
$ 2,057,576
B
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$ 19,348
|
|
$ 18,057
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
2,643
|
|
2,884
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
160
|
|
146
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
482
|
|
293
|
Total interest income
|
22,633
|
|
21,380
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
7,463
|
|
7,163
|
Short-term borrowings
|
341
|
|
321
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
38
|
|
388
|
Subordinated debt
|
266
|
|
266
|
Total interest expense
|
8,108
|
|
8,138
|
Net interest income
|
14,525
|
|
13,242
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(107)
|
|
392
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
14,632
|
|
12,850
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
Service charges and fees
|
1,974
|
|
1,933
|
Wealth management fees
|
979
|
|
939
|
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies
|
372
|
|
243
|
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
|
30
|
|
34
|
Other
|
173
|
|
319
|
Total noninterest income
|
3,528
|
|
3,468
|
Noninterest expenses
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
7,383
|
|
7,015
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
2,600
|
|
2,706
|
Other professional services
|
711
|
|
513
|
ATM and debit card fees
|
486
|
|
469
|
Marketing
|
459
|
|
426
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
303
|
|
252
|
Other
|
1,357
|
|
1,295
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
13,299
|
|
12,676
|
Income before income tax expense
|
4,861
|
|
3,642
|
Income tax expense
|
912
|
|
511
|
Net income
|
$ 3,949
|
|
$ 3,131
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.53
|
|
$ 0.42
|
Diluted
|
0.53
|
|
0.42
|
Cash dividends per common share
|
0.28
|
|
0.28
C
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$ 19,348
|
|
$ 20,145
|
|
$ 20,230
|
|
$ 18,863
|
|
18,057
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
2,643
|
|
2,656
|
|
2,749
|
|
2,804
|
|
2,884
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
160
|
|
168
|
|
168
|
|
158
|
|
146
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
482
|
|
200
|
|
194
|
|
263
|
|
293
|
Total interest income
|
22,633
|
|
23,169
|
|
23,341
|
|
22,088
|
|
21,380
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
7,463
|
|
7,583
|
|
7,631
|
|
7,313
|
|
7,163
|
Short-term borrowings
|
341
|
|
413
|
|
384
|
|
321
|
|
321
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
38
|
|
352
|
|
571
|
|
638
|
|
388
|
Subordinated debt
|
266
|
|
266
|
|
267
|
|
266
|
|
266
|
Total interest expense
|
8,108
|
|
8,614
|
|
8,853
|
|
8,538
|
|
8,138
|
Net interest income
|
14,525
|
|
14,555
|
|
14,488
|
|
13,550
|
|
13,242
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(107)
|
|
376
|
|
946
|
|
170
|
|
392
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
14,632
|
|
14,179
|
|
13,542
|
|
13,380
|
|
12,850
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges and fees
|
1,974
|
|
2,186
|
|
2,133
|
|
2,023
|
|
1,933
|
Wealth management fees
|
979
|
|
1,051
|
|
1,003
|
|
1,048
|
|
939
|
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies
|
372
|
|
259
|
|
252
|
|
253
|
|
243
|
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
|
30
|
|
75
|
|
37
|
|
67
|
|
34
|
Other
|
173
|
|
401
|
|
103
|
|
217
|
|
319
|
Total noninterest income
|
3,528
|
|
3,972
|
|
3,528
|
|
3,608
|
|
3,468
|
Noninterest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
7,383
|
|
7,340
|
|
7,251
|
|
6,970
|
|
7,015
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
2,600
|
|
2,554
|
|
2,645
|
|
2,619
|
|
2,706
|
Other professional services
|
711
|
|
584
|
|
588
|
|
527
|
|
513
|
ATM and debit card fees
|
486
|
|
516
|
|
503
|
|
487
|
|
469
|
Marketing
|
459
|
|
458
|
|
403
|
|
425
|
|
426
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
303
|
|
309
|
|
291
|
|
280
|
|
252
|
Other
|
1,357
|
|
1,569
|
|
1,547
|
|
1,587
|
|
1,295
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
13,299
|
|
13,330
|
|
13,228
|
|
12,895
|
|
12,676
|
Income before income tax expense
|
4,861
|
|
4,821
|
|
3,842
|
|
4,093
|
|
3,642
|
Income tax expense
|
912
|
|
825
|
|
561
|
|
612
|
|
511
|
Net income
|
$ 3,949
|
|
$ 3,996
|
|
$ 3,281
|
|
$ 3,481
|
|
$ 3,131
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.53
|
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 0.44
|
|
$ 0.47
|
|
$ 0.42
|
Diluted
|
0.53
|
|
0.54
|
|
0.44
|
|
0.46
|
|
0.42
|
Cash dividends per common share
|
0.28
|
|
0.28
|
|
0.28
|
|
0.28
|
|
0.28
D
|
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets,
nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest income is reported
on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Federal Reserve Bank restricted equity holdings
are included in other interest earning assets.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (1)
|
5.71 %
|
|
5.66 %
|
|
5.72 %
|
|
5.50 %
|
|
5.38 %
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
2.20 %
|
|
2.15 %
|
|
2.17 %
|
|
2.17 %
|
|
2.25 %
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
5.82 %
|
|
5.25 %
|
|
5.26 %
|
|
4.97 %
|
|
4.57 %
|
Fed funds sold
|
4.32 %
|
|
4.54 %
|
|
5.36 %
|
|
5.30 %
|
|
5.43 %
|
Other
|
4.06 %
|
|
4.94 %
|
|
5.18 %
|
|
7.38 %
|
|
4.66 %
|
Total interest earning assets
|
4.75 %
|
|
4.72 %
|
|
4.75 %
|
|
4.59 %
|
|
4.47 %
|
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
0.41 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.28 %
|
|
0.30 %
|
|
0.33 %
|
Money market deposits
|
2.58 %
|
|
2.71 %
|
|
2.77 %
|
|
2.85 %
|
|
2.86 %
|
Savings
|
0.76 %
|
|
0.64 %
|
|
0.61 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
0.47 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
3.93 %
|
|
4.07 %
|
|
4.13 %
|
|
4.01 %
|
|
3.84 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
3.18 %
|
|
3.22 %
|
|
3.17 %
|
|
3.18 %
|
|
3.17 %
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
4.53 %
|
|
4.88 %
|
|
5.52 %
|
|
5.55 %
|
|
5.54 %
|
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
|
3.62 %
|
|
3.62 %
|
|
3.62 %
|
|
3.63 %
|
|
3.63 %
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
2.26 %
|
|
2.38 %
|
|
2.42 %
|
|
2.38 %
|
|
2.28 %
|
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2)
|
3.06 %
|
|
2.98 %
|
|
2.96 %
|
|
2.82 %
|
|
2.79 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
2.49 %
|
|
2.34 %
|
|
2.33 %
|
|
2.21 %
|
|
2.19 %
|
(1)
|
Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
|
(2)
|
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I
E
|
AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (1)
|
$ 1,370,765
|
|
$ 1,412,578
|
|
$ 1,403,810
|
|
$ 1,375,523
|
|
$ 1,348,749
|
Available-for-sale securities (2)
|
514,479
|
|
522,733
|
|
536,379
|
|
545,827
|
|
557,030
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
11,011
|
|
12,762
|
|
12,762
|
|
12,762
|
|
12,762
|
Fed funds sold
|
4
|
|
8
|
|
4
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
Other (3)
|
47,374
|
|
15,905
|
|
14,597
|
|
14,054
|
|
25,210
|
Total interest earning assets
|
1,943,633
|
|
1,963,986
|
|
1,967,552
|
|
1,948,173
|
|
1,943,758
|
NONEARNING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(12,884)
|
|
(12,598)
|
|
(13,125)
|
|
(13,431)
|
|
(13,100)
|
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
|
23,899
|
|
22,800
|
|
25,903
|
|
23,931
|
|
24,018
|
Premises and equipment
|
27,962
|
|
27,773
|
|
27,868
|
|
27,999
|
|
28,022
|
Other assets
|
102,927
|
|
92,608
|
|
87,002
|
|
80,539
|
|
84,059
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,085,537
|
|
$ 2,094,569
|
|
$ 2,095,200
|
|
$ 2,067,211
|
|
$ 2,066,757
|
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 240,860
|
|
$ 232,271
|
|
$ 232,018
|
|
$ 238,866
|
|
$ 245,299
|
Money market deposits
|
460,663
|
|
436,235
|
|
451,216
|
|
434,061
|
|
451,476
|
Savings
|
286,364
|
|
276,856
|
|
274,828
|
|
283,605
|
|
282,971
|
Certificates of deposit
|
387,820
|
|
386,871
|
|
375,936
|
|
366,440
|
|
357,541
|
Short-term borrowings
|
43,563
|
|
50,862
|
|
48,304
|
|
40,609
|
|
40,623
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
3,333
|
|
28,261
|
|
40,435
|
|
45,494
|
|
27,692
|
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
|
29,433
|
|
29,410
|
|
29,388
|
|
29,365
|
|
29,342
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
1,452,036
|
|
1,440,766
|
|
1,452,125
|
|
1,438,440
|
|
1,434,944
|
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Demand deposits
|
403,024
|
|
425,116
|
|
418,973
|
|
411,282
|
|
412,228
|
Other liabilities
|
16,265
|
|
15,775
|
|
15,658
|
|
16,755
|
|
16,151
|
Shareholders' equity
|
214,212
|
|
212,912
|
|
208,444
|
|
200,734
|
|
203,434
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,085,537
|
|
$ 2,094,569
|
|
$ 2,095,200
|
|
$ 2,067,211
|
|
$ 2,066,757
|
(1)
|
Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
|
(2)
|
Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost
|
(3)
|
Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter
F
|
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
The following table outlines our quarter-to-date asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 120
|
|
$ 271
|
|
$ 567
|
Commercial real estate
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
234
|
Agricultural
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
167
|
|
189
|
Residential real estate
|
173
|
|
282
|
|
427
|
|
556
|
|
293
|
Consumer
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
173
|
|
282
|
|
547
|
|
994
|
|
1,283
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
26
|
|
19
|
|
64
|
|
15
|
|
-
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
199
|
|
301
|
|
611
|
|
1,009
|
|
1,283
|
Foreclosed assets
|
649
|
|
544
|
|
546
|
|
629
|
|
579
|
Debt securities
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
12
|
|
12
|
|
12
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 848
|
|
$ 845
|
|
$ 1,169
|
|
$ 1,650
|
|
$ 1,874
|
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|
0.01 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.07 %
|
|
0.09 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.06 %
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.09 %
|
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual loans (1)
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance at beginning of period
|
$ 12,895
|
|
$ 12,635
|
|
$ 13,095
|
|
$ 13,390
|
|
$ 13,108
|
Charge-offs
|
172
|
|
299
|
|
1,767
|
|
527
|
|
191
|
Recoveries
|
224
|
|
197
|
|
408
|
|
134
|
|
145
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
(52)
|
|
102
|
|
1,359
|
|
393
|
|
46
|
Provision for credit losses - loans
|
(212)
|
|
362
|
|
899
|
|
98
|
|
328
|
Allowance at end of period
|
$ 12,735
|
|
$ 12,895
|
|
$ 12,635
|
|
$ 13,095
|
|
$ 13,390
|
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
|
0.93 %
|
|
0.91 %
|
|
0.89 %
|
|
0.95 %
|
|
0.98 %
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
617
|
|
512
|
|
498
|
|
450
|
|
379
|
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
|
105
|
|
14
|
|
47
|
|
72
|
|
64
|
Reserve to unfunded commitments
|
0.14 %
|
|
0.15 %
|
|
0.15 %
|
|
0.14 %
|
|
0.11 %
|
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ (80)
|
|
$ 13
|
|
$ (6)
|
|
$ 334
|
|
$ (2)
|
Commercial real estate
|
(2)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(318)
|
|
(29)
|
|
(6)
|
Agricultural
|
-
|
|
(4)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
Residential real estate
|
(13)
|
|
(16)
|
|
(20)
|
|
(19)
|
|
(63)
|
Consumer
|
43
|
|
111
|
|
1,703
|
|
107
|
|
119
|
Total
|
$ (52)
|
|
$ 102
|
|
$ 1,359
|
|
$ 393
|
|
$ 46
|
Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date annualized to average loans)
|
(0.02) %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.39 %
|
|
0.11 %
|
|
0.01 %
|
Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date annualized to average loans)
|
(0.02) %
|
|
0.14 %
|
|
0.17 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.01 %
|
DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|
$ 5,555
|
|
$ 5,682
|
|
$ 2,226
|
|
$ 1,484
|
|
$ 7,938
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
26
|
|
19
|
|
64
|
|
15
|
|
-
|
Total accruing past due loans
|
5,581
|
|
5,701
|
|
2,290
|
|
1,499
|
|
7,938
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
173
|
|
282
|
|
547
|
|
994
|
|
1,283
|
Total past due and nonaccrual loans
|
$ 5,754
|
|
$ 5,983
|
|
$ 2,837
|
|
$ 2,493
|
|
$ 9,221
|
(1)
|
N/M: Not meaningful
G
|
CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Loan Analysis
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
Annualized Growth %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 249,220
|
|
$ 244,894
|
|
$ 240,589
|
|
$ 238,245
|
|
$ 226,281
|
|
7.07 %
|
Commercial real estate
|
552,234
|
|
547,447
|
|
547,038
|
|
547,005
|
|
561,123
|
|
3.50 %
|
Advances to mortgage brokers
|
3,015
|
|
63,080
|
|
76,187
|
|
39,300
|
|
29,688
|
|
N/M
|
Agricultural
|
94,359
|
|
99,694
|
|
96,794
|
|
94,996
|
|
93,695
|
|
(21.41) %
|
Total commercial loans
|
898,828
|
|
955,115
|
|
960,608
|
|
919,546
|
|
910,787
|
|
(23.57) %
|
Residential real estate
|
387,348
|
|
380,872
|
|
369,846
|
|
365,188
|
|
356,658
|
|
6.80 %
|
Consumer
|
81,548
|
|
87,584
|
|
93,829
|
|
96,902
|
|
98,063
|
|
(27.57) %
|
Gross loans
|
$ 1,367,724
|
|
$ 1,423,571
|
|
$ 1,424,283
|
|
$ 1,381,636
|
|
$ 1,365,508
|
|
(15.69) %
|
|
|
Deposit Analysis
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
Annualized Growth %
|
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 404,194
|
|
$ 416,373
|
|
$ 421,493
|
|
$ 412,193
|
|
$ 413,272
|
|
(11.70) %
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
243,939
|
|
237,548
|
|
228,902
|
|
232,660
|
|
250,314
|
|
10.76 %
|
Money market deposits
|
473,138
|
|
423,883
|
|
471,745
|
|
429,150
|
|
453,014
|
|
46.48 %
|
Savings
|
286,399
|
|
281,665
|
|
276,095
|
|
279,847
|
|
285,564
|
|
6.72 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
390,239
|
|
387,591
|
|
383,597
|
|
368,449
|
|
366,143
|
|
2.73 %
|
Total deposits
|
$ 1,797,909
|
|
$ 1,747,060
|
|
$ 1,781,832
|
|
$ 1,722,299
|
|
$ 1,768,307
|
|
11.64 %
H
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
Net income
|
|
$ 3,949
|
|
$ 3,996
|
|
$ 3,281
|
|
$ 3,481
|
|
$ 3,131
|
Nonrecurring items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets
|
|
(55)
|
|
74
|
|
4
|
|
6
|
|
69
|
Overdraft (charge-off) recoveries (1)
|
|
-
|
|
66
|
|
(1,622)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Profitability initiative cost
|
|
-
|
|
(23)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Legal fees related to Nasdaq (2)
|
|
(121)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Income tax impact
|
|
37
|
|
(25)
|
|
340
|
|
(1)
|
|
(14)
|
Tax expense on bank-owned life insurance surrender (3)
|
|
(166)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total nonrecurring items
|
|
(305)
|
|
92
|
|
(1,278)
|
|
5
|
|
55
|
Core net income
|
(A)
|
$ 4,254
|
|
$ 3,904
|
|
$ 4,559
|
|
$ 3,476
|
|
$ 3,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expenses
|
|
$ 13,299
|
|
$ 13,330
|
|
$ 13,228
|
|
$ 12,895
|
|
$ 12,676
|
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Core noninterest expense
|
(B)
|
$ 13,298
|
|
$ 13,329
|
|
$ 13,228
|
|
$ 12,894
|
|
$ 12,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 14,525
|
|
$ 14,555
|
|
$ 14,488
|
|
$ 13,550
|
|
$ 13,242
|
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
|
|
184
|
|
213
|
|
232
|
|
237
|
|
246
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
(C)
|
14,709
|
|
14,768
|
|
14,720
|
|
13,787
|
|
13,488
|
Noninterest income
|
|
3,528
|
|
3,972
|
|
3,528
|
|
3,608
|
|
3,468
|
Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
|
|
78
|
|
54
|
|
53
|
|
53
|
|
51
|
Core revenue (FTE)
|
|
18,315
|
|
18,794
|
|
18,301
|
|
17,448
|
|
17,007
|
Nonrecurring items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets
|
|
(55)
|
|
74
|
|
4
|
|
6
|
|
69
|
Total nonrecurring items
|
|
(55)
|
|
74
|
|
4
|
|
6
|
|
69
|
Core revenue
|
(D)
|
$ 18,370
|
|
$ 18,720
|
|
$ 18,297
|
|
$ 17,442
|
|
$ 16,938
|
Efficiency ratio
|
(B/D)
|
72.39 %
|
|
71.20 %
|
|
72.30 %
|
|
73.93 %
|
|
74.84 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average earning assets
|
(E)
|
1,943,633
|
|
1,963,986
|
|
1,967,552
|
|
1,948,173
|
|
1,943,758
|
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
|
(C/E)
|
3.06 %
|
|
2.98 %
|
|
2.96 %
|
|
2.82 %
|
|
2.79 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average assets
|
(F)
|
2,085,537
|
|
2,094,569
|
|
2,095,200
|
|
2,067,211
|
|
2,066,757
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
(G)
|
214,212
|
|
212,912
|
|
208,444
|
|
200,734
|
|
203,434
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity
|
(H)
|
165,929
|
|
164,629
|
|
160,161
|
|
152,451
|
|
155,150
|
Average diluted shares outstanding (4)
|
(I)
|
7,432,162
|
|
7,451,718
|
|
7,473,184
|
|
7,494,828
|
|
7,507,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core diluted earnings per share
|
(A/I)
|
$ 0.57
|
|
$ 0.52
|
|
$ 0.61
|
|
$ 0.46
|
|
$ 0.41
|
Core return on average assets
|
(A/F)
|
0.83 %
|
|
0.74 %
|
|
0.87 %
|
|
0.68 %
|
|
0.60 %
|
Core return on average shareholders' equity
|
(A/G)
|
8.05 %
|
|
7.29 %
|
|
8.70 %
|
|
6.96 %
|
|
6.08 %
|
Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity
|
(A/H)
|
10.40 %
|
|
9.43 %
|
|
11.32 %
|
|
9.17 %
|
|
7.97 %
|
|
(1) Includes provision for credit losses related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer in the third quarter of 2024
|
(2) Included in Other professional services in the consolidated statements of income
|
(3) Surrender fees related to transition from general to separate bank-owned life insurance policies
|
(4) Whole shares
