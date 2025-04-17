They're Calling It The Vape Pen Killer Eric R. Benson Does It Again!

Using only 100% all natural fruit flavor extracts, Flavorizers boasts the use of no artificial flavors or chemicals (no propylene glycol; no vitamin E acetate) and invents the only way to preserve the freshness of the natural fruit right up until the time of consumption. Creating an entirely new experience for cannabis users and medical aerosol patients.

Eric R. Benson, CEO & Founder had this to say, "Today marks the beginning and the end of our long journey to remove the odor of pharmaceutical aerosol and cannabis flower vapor from our World."

The company's Chief Marketing Officer, Robin Mitchell, has also announced the launch of their own branded "Ambient Air Vaporizer" to be given away for free, for a limited time, to consumers who would like to try Flavorizers cartridges on a weekly auto-ship subscription at a nominal fee.

The Ambient Air Vaporizer provides novice dry herb vaporizer consumers with the ability to finally experience what the company calls the cleanest and most effective method to consume cannabis, but now with the ability to add 100% all-natural fruit flavor extract... and nothing else. Thus, creating an entirely new method of consumption for the global cannabis industry.

The company has also confirmed the receipt of a Multi-Million Dollar signed in-kind investment rendering the company at a pre-revenue valuation of $46.8Million.

Relavor BioPharmaceutical Labs has been involved in the research to develop methods to enhance agricultural products used as medicine, since 2014.

Although the company has already been awarded more than 30 patent claims, it continues to research, develop and file dozens more patents in the medical aerosol space and others.

The launch of Flavorizers is expected 4/20 2025. Learn more at .

