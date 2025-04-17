MDU Resources To Webcast First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

BISMARCK, N.D., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU ) will webcast its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call at 2 p.m. ET May 8. The company will release its first quarter results before U.S. financial markets open that day.

The webcast can be accessed at under the "Investors" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call." After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 index, delivers safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible electric and natural gas distribution services to more than 1.2 million customers across the Pacific Northwest and Midwest. In addition to its utility operations, the company's pipeline business operates a more than 3,800-mile natural gas pipeline network and storage system, ensuring reliable energy delivery across the Northern Plains. With a legacy spanning over a century, MDU Resources remains focused on energizing lives for a better tomorrow. For more information about MDU Resources, visit or contact the investor relations department at [email protected] .

Investor Contact: Brent Miller, treasurer, 701-530-1730

Media Contact: Byron Pfordte, director of integrated communications, 208-377-6050

