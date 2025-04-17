UNITED BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS AND $0.23 DIVIDEND
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 92,368,000
Securities
228,827,000
Loans
784,925,000
Less allowance for credit losses
(8,268,000)
Other assets
98,675,000
Total Assets
$1,196,527,000
Deposits
$1,074,983,000
Borrowings
16,836,000
Other liabilities
6,279,000
Total Liabilities
1,098,098,000
Common stock and surplus
21,758,000
Retained earnings
126,961,000
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(33,426,000)
Treasury stock
(16,864,000)
Total shareholders' equity
98,429,000
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$1,196,527,000
Common shares outstanding
2,983,571
Book value
$32.99
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$23.37
Closing price
$26.75
Allowance for credit losses to loans
(end of period, excluding LHFS)
1.06 %
Loans to deposits
73.02 %
|
3 months ended
3 months ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Interest income
$14,184,000
Interest expense
4,641,000
Net interest income
9,543,000
Provision for credit losses
93,000
Net interest income after provision
9,450,000
Non-interest income
1,801,000
Non-interest expense
8,124,000
Income before federal income taxes
3,127,000
Federal income taxes
335,000
Net Income
$2,792,000
Average common shares outstanding
2,968,959
Per Share Data:
Net income (basic)
$0.94
Cash dividends declared
$0.23
Dividend yield (annualized)
based on quarterly avg closing price
3.23 %
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.94 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
15.78 %
Net interest margin
3.59 %
Credit Quality and Other Ratios:
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a
(0.13 %)
United Bancshares, Inc
Directors
Robert L. Benroth
Herbert H. Huffman III
H. Edward Rigel
Daniel W. Schutt, Chairman
R. Steven Unverferth
Brian D. Young
Officers
Brian D. Young, President/CEO
Denise E. Giesige, Secretary
Klint D. Manz, CFO
The Union Bank Co.
Directors
Robert L. Benroth
Anthony M. V. Eramo
Herbert H. Huffman III
Kevin L. Lammon
John P. Miller
William R. Perry
H. Edward Rigel
Carol R. Russell
Daniel W. Schutt
R. Steven Unverferth
Dr. Jane M. Wood
Brian D. Young, Chairman
Investor Materials
United Bancshares, Inc. has traded its common stock on the OTCQX Markets Exchange under the symbol "UBOH". Annual and quarterly shareholder reports, regulatory filings, press releases, and articles about United Bancshares, Inc. are available in the Investor Relations section of our website theubank or by calling 800-837-8111.
