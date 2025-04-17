Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Carriage Services Announces 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule


2025-04-17 04:30:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2025 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: Carriage Services First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, May 1, 2025 – 8:00 a.m. Central Time
How: Live via phone – By dialing 888-256-1007 (Conference ID 2607303) or live via webcast link
Click to Join .

An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at .

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 160 funeral homes in 25 states and 28 cemeteries in 10 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please email ....


MENAFN17042025004107003653ID1109444001

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search