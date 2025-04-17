NOW AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE: GROUNDBREAKING NON-INVASIVE CARBON DIOXIDE SKINCARE SOLUTION REDEFINES BEAUTY REGIMENS

Lumisque's CO2Lift® Premier Product Returns, Offering Instant and Unparalleled Skin Rejuvenation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following an overwhelmingly successful initial launch and subsequent sell-out, the highly sought-after CO2LiftCarboxy Skin Mousse Moisturizer by Lumisque is now once again available to consumers nationwide. This innovative skincare product, which has garnered a dedicated following, represents a significant advancement in clinical skincare. Developed through cutting-edge biotechnology, Carboxy Skin Mousse utilizes a sophisticated formulation that includes glycolic acid, salicylic acid, hydrolyzed silk, and a complex blend of 26 plant extracts. These meticulously selected ingredients work synergistically to leverage the revitalizing properties of carbon dioxide. The incorporation of CO2 enables the mousse to penetrate deeply beyond the dermis, effectively reducing redness and irritation while simultaneously enhancing skin radiance, vibrancy, and hydration.Beyond the transformative effects of its core component, carbon dioxide, CO2LiftCarboxy Skin Mousse provides profound nourishment and cellular-level protection against free radicals. This advanced action results in a range of tangible benefits, including:- Decreases Dark Circles and Puffiness: Effectively reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness in the delicate eye area.- Reduces of Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Minimizes the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles, promoting a smoother complexion.- Amplified Hydration for a Youthful Glow: Significantly boosts skin hydration, restoring a youthful and radiant appearance.- Skin Firming: Provides a lifting and tightening effect, enhancing skin elasticity.- Refined Skin Texture: Smooths and refines the skin's texture, resulting in a more even surface.- Pore Size Reduction: Minimizes the appearance of enlarged pores for a more refined complexion.- Enhanced Brightness: Brightens the overall skin tone, promoting a luminous complexion.- Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Offers soothing and anti-inflammatory benefits, calming irritated skin.This product offers a convenient mini revitalization treatment at home. By applying a small, dime-sized amount to targeted areas for 60 seconds before spreading across the face and neck, individuals can achieve consistently smooth and supple skin.CO2LiftCarboxy Skin Mousse is now available through the CO2Lift, delivering an at-home CO2 solution that was previously exclusive to clinical spa settings. This product empowers individuals to pursue health, wellness, and self-care without the need for invasive procedures. Lumisque's CO2LiftCarboxy Therapies offer a premium skincare option for those seeking effective and non-invasive solutions.About Lana KerrA celebrated health and wellness devotee with over two decades of experience, Lana Kerr is a dedicated wife, mother, coach, public speaker, multi-business owner, and bestselling author. After self-financing, building and maintaining a fleet of clinics specializing in weight loss alongside her husband; Lana Kerr has continued to innovate across the field. Her groundbreaking, flagship product line CO2LIFTby Lumisque Skincare is the first clinically proven gel Carboxytherapy. Lana offers a higher quality of life for all women through her powerful CO2LiftCarboxy Treatments by allowing women to recognize their worth, value their femininity and improve their self image.For further information on CO2LiftCarboxy Treatments visit or CO2Lift and follow Lana on Instagram at @thelanakerr and LinkedIn at Lana Kerr

