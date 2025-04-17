Denise Richards Is This Year's Honoree For The Jonathan Foundation's Spring Fundraiser As An Advocate To Help Children

Denise Richards is the Honoree for the 11th Jonathan Foundation Fundraiser

Hosted by Emmy Award Winner Fritz Coleman, Retired KNBC Weathercaster Saturday, May 17, 2025 @ The Universal Sheraton -5:30 PM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Popular actress Denise Richards is this year's honoree at The Jonathan Foundation 's 11th Annual Spring Fundraiser. This event will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Sheraton Universal Hotel, 333 Universal Hollywood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91608 at 5:30 PM.

Denise Richards became an advocate for children with developmental disabilities when she adopted her youngest daughter Eloise in 2011. Eloise has a rare chromosomal disorder, Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p, which causes developmental delays and speech difficulties.

The Jonathan Foundation addresses the needs of children with Autism and educational, emotional, and behavioral challenges by referring them to professionals and organizations that provide advocacy, education, assessments, and resources to create collaboration between families and school districts.

Denise Richards is an accomplished actress, businesswoman, philanthropist, and New York Times Best-Selling author of the memoir The Real Girl Next Door. She can currently be seen on her own reality TV show on Bravo, which is named Densie Richards & Her Wild Things. The series follows Denise, her husband Aaron Phypers, and daughters Lola Sheen, Sami Sheen, and Eloise Richards.

In addition to her work on-screen, Richards has advanced her professional career to develop prime business partnerships and to support causes close to her heart. With her husband, Aaron Phypers formed a non-profit Quantum Reach Foundation. The foundation brings forward the best innovations in wellness to help children and animals thrive daily. Additionally, her collaboration with Shoedazzle to design the“Eloise” heel raised over $15,00 for the Kidney Cancer Association.

The Jonathan Foundation Fundraiser will be hosted by popular five-time Emmy Award winner Fritz Coleman, a retired weathercaster who worked for NBC Channel 4 in Los Angeles. Actress Geri Jewell is best known as Cousin Geri on the NBC sitcom, The Facts of Life. Hewell will receive The Legacy Impact Award for being the first person with a disability to have a regular role on a prime series, and she often uses her platform to inspire and empower others.

Raja Marhaba, Founder and President of The Jonathan Foundation, has established an Assessment Scholarship Program, and proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards funding assessments. The Jonathan Foundation advocates for children with learning disabilities and provides advocacy resources for children with intellectual disabilities, emotional distrurvanc, ADD/ADHD, apraxia, Autism/Asperger's, behavioral disorders, bipolar, brain injury, cerebral palsy, developmental disabilities, diabetes, Down Syndrome, dyslexia, epilepsy, learning disabilities, mental health, mental retardation, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and Tourette's Syndrome.

This year's even sponsor is L'Oreal Paris, L'Paris will provide swag bags to all in attendance. Raja Bl Marhaba was selected as on the the 2019 Women of Worth Honorees by L'Oreal Paris for her outstanding work with The Jonathan Foundation For Children with Learning Disabilities. Raja's book titled“unstoppable: A Parent's Survival Guide for Special Education Services with IEP or 504 Plan” is a must read for all parents of children with Special Needs in the education system, will also be included in the gift bags.

The Annual Spring Fundraiser is always a great event, with dinner, entertainment, and heartfelt positive testimonies by parents and children. Celebrities and Influencers lend their names and attend the event, making it a magical night.

About Raja Marhaba and The Jonathan Foundation

The Jonathan Foundation is a private non-profit 501 (c) 3, formed in 2001. Founded by Raja Marhaba, it all began when both of her sons were diagnosed with ADHD and learning disabilities. Today, both of her boys, Jonathan and Omar, sit on the Boaard of The Jonathan Foundation and are actively involved. They connect with our special needs children on a level most people cannot because they live the path these children are currently walking. Please visit our website and social media for more information; , or IG:@thejonathanfoundation

About Denise Richards

Denise made her big screen debut in the cult classic hit Starship Troopers and garnered international recognition for her leading Bond Birl role as Dr. Christmas Jones opposite Pierce Brosnan in The World Is Not Enough. Additional notable roles include Wild Things and Drop Dead Gorgeous, as well as a cameo in the hit romantic comedy Love Actually. Denise starred in the long-running and critically acclaimed CBS series The Bold and the Beautiful as character Shauna Fulton, a hardworking and fun-loving single mother. In 2019, Richards starred as a cast member for two seasons in the hit Bravo show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, instantly becoming a fan favorite.

