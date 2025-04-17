Solventum To Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings On May 8, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PAUL, Minn., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV ) will release its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the U.S. financial markets close. After the release, Solventum management will host a webcast to discuss the results and its business. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

Earnings webcast details:

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. CST / 4:30 p.m. EST Location: U.S. dial-in +1 (800) 715-9871 International dial-in: +1 (646) 307-1963 Conference ID: 6342275

A replay of the webcast, the earnings press release, presentation slides, and supplemental financial disclosures will be available on the Investor Relations section of Solventum's website.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum .

