Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Solventum To Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings On May 8, 2025


2025-04-17 04:16:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV ) will release its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the U.S. financial markets close. After the release, Solventum management will host a webcast to discuss the results and its business. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

Earnings webcast details:


Date:

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time:

3:30 p.m. CST / 4:30 p.m. EST

Location:

U.S. dial-in

+1 (800) 715-9871

International dial-in:

+1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID:

6342275

A replay of the webcast, the earnings press release, presentation slides, and supplemental financial disclosures will be available on the Investor Relations section of Solventum's website.

About Solventum
At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum .

SOURCE Solventum

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN17042025003732001241ID1109443986

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search