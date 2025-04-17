Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS


2025-04-17 04:16:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ABILENE, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN ) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2025 of $61.35 million compared to earnings of $53.40 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.43 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $0.37 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our improved results from first quarter 2024 were primarily due to an increase in net interest income related to our balance sheet growth over the previous year. Strong deposit inflows have supported loan growth as well as continued bond investments which has supported margin growth in addition to bolstering our liquidity," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO. "While markets have been volatile recently, our Company remains financially strong, sound and secure as reflected in our capital levels, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources. I appreciate our team who live our Non-negotiables every day which provides our customers with outstanding service and helped us attain the honor of being the 3rd Best Bank in the Country by Forbes Magazine," added Mr. Dueser.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $118.79 million compared to $116.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $100.24 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.74 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $13.16 billion for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $12.37 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.53 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $808 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $101.08 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $89.56 million, or 1.24 percent of loans, at March 31, 2024. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $9.21 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $7.46 million at March 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs totaled $236 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of $428 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.78 percent at March 31, 2025, compared with 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $245.61 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $201.59 million at March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $30.23 million compared to $29.38 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $12.65 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $11.38 million for the first quarter of 2024, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $10.86 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $10.15 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.18 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024, driven by a decrease in overdraft fees.
  • Mortgage income decreased to $2.83 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $3.13 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to lower volume in mortgage loans originated.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $70.34 million compared to $63.94 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to the following:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $42.14 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $36.68 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of $1.31 million in profit sharing accruals, a $780 thousand increase in stock-based compensation and an increase of $646 thousand in officer incentive accruals. The increase in profit sharing and incentive accruals are directly related to the increase in net income over prior year.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $936 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, largely due to increases in software amortization and debit card expenses partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense and operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.36 percent for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, consolidated total assets were $14.31 billion compared to $13.19 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans totaled $7.95 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with loans of $7.23 billion at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, loans grew $32.51 million, or 1.67 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2024 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.52 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $11.60 billion at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $362.79 million, or 12.10 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2024 balances.

Shareholders' equity was $1.68 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.61 billion and $1.49 billion at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $388.89 million at March 31, 2025, compared to an unrealized loss of $424.29 million and $441.23 million at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


















As of



2025



2024


ASSETS


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Cash and due from banks

$

232,943

$

259,996

$

296,188

$

263,262

$

222,464

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

682,362

503,417

287,476

103,315

365,397

Federal funds sold

11,750

-

-

2,800

12,300

Investment securities

4,760,431

4,617,759

4,612,299

4,573,024

4,658,526

Loans, held-for-investment

7,945,611

7,913,098

7,723,191

7,519,733

7,229,410

Allowance for credit losses

(101,080)

(98,325)

(99,936)

(95,170)

(89,562)

Net loans, held-for-investment


7,844,531

7,814,773

7,623,255

7,424,563

7,139,848

Loans, held-for-sale

14,348

8,235

20,114

19,668

16,109

Premises and equipment, net

150,589

151,904

151,204

153,075

151,953

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

428

523

671

828

984

Other assets

301,251

309,330

278,244

310,059

310,096

Total assets

$

14,312,114

$

13,979,418

$

13,582,932

$

13,164,075

$

13,191,158
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,356,553

$

3,348,041

$

3,303,143

$

3,289,032

$

3,348,147

Interest-bearing deposits

9,110,218

8,751,133

8,452,718

8,120,125

7,941,661

Total deposits

12,466,771

12,099,174

11,755,861

11,409,157

11,289,808

Repurchase agreements

56,606

61,416

57,557

138,950

307,297

Borrowings

26,978

135,603

25,978

23,703

26,803

Trade date payable

-

-

5,416

-

-

Other liabilities

81,498

76,665

75,929

73,239

75,883

Shareholders' equity

1,680,261

1,606,560

1,662,191

1,519,026

1,491,367

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,312,114

$

13,979,418

$

13,582,932

$

13,164,075

$

13,191,158

















Quarter Ended



2025



2024


INCOME STATEMENTS


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Interest income

$

167,110

$

165,792

$

159,958

$

153,673

$

149,495

Interest expense

48,321

49,675

52,849

50,400

49,253

Net interest income

118,789

116,117

107,109

103,273

100,242

Provision for credit losses

3,528

1,003

6,123

5,888

808

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

115,261

115,114

100,986

97,385

99,434

Noninterest income

30,230

30,977

32,362

31,268

29,383

Noninterest expense

70,335

70,099

66,012

65,012

63,940

Net income before income taxes

75,156

75,992

67,336

63,641

64,877

Income tax expense

13,810

13,671

12,028

11,156

11,480

Net income

$

61,346

$

62,321

$

55,308

$

52,485

$

53,397
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA
















Net income - basic

$

0.43

$

0.44

$

0.39

$

0.37

$

0.37

Net income - diluted

0.43

0.43

0.39

0.37

0.37

Cash dividends declared

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

Book value

11.75

11.24

11.63

10.63

10.44

Tangible book value

9.55

9.04

9.43

8.43

8.24

Market value

35.92

36.05

37.01

29.53

32.81

Shares outstanding - end of period

143,019,433

142,944,704

142,906,070

142,848,909

142,817,159

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,949,514

142,898,110

142,853,215

142,814,363

142,724,674

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,355,148

143,352,067

143,188,857

143,088,930

143,029,449
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets

1.78

%

1.81

%

1.66

%

1.61

%

1.62

%

Return on average equity

15.12

15.17

14.00

14.43

14.43

Return on average tangible equity

18.68

18.78

17.49

18.38

18.29

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.74

3.67

3.50

3.48

3.34

Efficiency ratio

46.36

46.81

46.45

47.41

48.37
















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)


















Quarter Ended



2025



2024


ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Balance at beginning of period

$

98,325

$

99,936

$

95,170

$

89,562

$

88,734

Loans charged-off

(946)

(2,184)

(1,279)

(702)

(850)

Loan recoveries

710

243

493

400

422

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(236)

(1,941)

(786)

(302)

(428)

Provision for loan losses

2,991

330

5,552

5,910

1,256

Balance at end of period

$

101,080

$

98,325

$

99,936

$

95,170

$

89,562
















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
















Balance at beginning of period

$

8,677

$

8,004

$

7,433

$

7,455

$

7,903

Provision for unfunded commitments

537

673

571

(22)

(448)

Balance at end of period

$

9,214

$

8,677

$

8,004

$

7,433

$

7,455
















Allowance for loan losses /














period-end loans held-for-investment

1.27

%

1.24

%

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.24

%

Allowance for loan losses /














nonperforming loans

164.16

158.02

156.44

157.20

247.48

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans














(annualized)

0.01

0.10

0.04

0.02

0.02

















As of



2025



2024


COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Commercial:














C&I

$

1,144,429

$

1,176,993

$

1,175,774

$

1,141,990

$

1,191,516

Municipal

338,303

369,246

333,732

359,124

211,013

Total Commercial

1,482,732

1,546,239

1,509,506

1,501,114

1,402,529

Agricultural

90,186

95,543

83,269

86,186

87,882

Real Estate:














Construction & Development

1,098,069

1,054,603

1,013,810

986,394

921,773

Farm

331,464

339,665

315,720

318,597

311,002

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

753,898

805,566

825,928

815,713

853,721

Owner Occupied CRE

1,142,618

1,083,100

1,086,750

1,049,715

1,032,845

Residential

2,217,740

2,196,767

2,112,196

1,990,604

1,918,573

Total Real Estate

5,543,789

5,479,701

5,354,404

5,161,023

5,037,914

Consumer:














Auto

679,189

638,560

618,103

615,192

549,837

Non-Auto

149,715

153,055

157,909

156,218

151,248

Total Consumer

828,904

791,615

776,012

771,410

701,085
















Total loans held-for-investment

$

7,945,611

$

7,913,098

$

7,723,191

$

7,519,733

$

7,229,410
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
















Special Mention

$

46,103

$

42,563

$

41,362

$

57,864

$

62,623

Substandard

199,509

191,288

188,561

161,399

138,964

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

245,612

$

233,851

$

229,923

$

219,263

$

201,587
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS
















Nonaccrual loans

$

60,430

$

61,938

$

63,378

$

60,311

$

36,157

Accruing loans 90 days past due

1,143

287

504

231

33

Total nonperforming loans

61,573

62,225

63,882

60,542

36,190

Foreclosed assets

115

871

535

647

1,014

Total nonperforming assets

$

61,688

$

63,096

$

64,417

$

61,189

$

37,204
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.78

%

0.80

%

0.83

%

0.81

%

0.51

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.43

0.45

0.47

0.46

0.28

















Quarter Ended



2025






2024








CAPITAL RATIOS


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.12

%

18.83

%

18.83

%

18.42

%

18.60

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

19.12

18.83

18.83

18.42

18.60

Total capital ratio

20.31

20.00

20.03

19.55

19.70

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.46

12.49

12.53

12.40

12.12

Tangible common equity ratio

9.76

9.46

10.16

9.38

9.14

Equity/Assets ratio

11.74

11.49

12.24

11.54

11.31

















Quarter Ended



2025






2024








NONINTEREST INCOME


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,


Trust fees

$

12,653

$

12,662

$

11,694

$

11,714

$

11,379

Service charges on deposits

6,177

6,306

6,428

6,009

6,246

Debit card fees

4,967

5,506

5,528

5,145

4,891

Credit card fees

577

617

617

672

631

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

2,832

3,009

3,359

3,687

3,128

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-

-

-

-

-

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(35)

36

(30)

(58)

-

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

-

214

267

2

-

Loan recoveries

574

433

1,359

664

555

Other noninterest income

2,485

2,194

3,140

3,433

2,553

Total noninterest income

$

30,230

$

30,977

$

32,362

$

31,268

$

29,383
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

39,157

$

37,996

$

35,262

$

35,569

$

35,003

Profit sharing expense

2,985

3,648

2,235

1,903

1,680

Net occupancy expense

3,720

3,753

3,738

3,618

3,470

Equipment expense

2,321

2,305

2,291

2,233

2,237

FDIC insurance premiums

1,575

1,511

1,514

1,508

1,965

Debit card expense

3,373

3,220

3,248

3,242

3,058

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,067

3,751

3,865

3,809

2,734

Audit fees

451

423

582

453

333

Printing, stationery and supplies

482

293

199

425

447

Amortization of intangible assets

95

147

157

157

157

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,677

1,642

1,466

1,466

1,455

Operational and other losses

540

863

955

769

1,154

Software amortization and expense

3,732

3,648

3,712

3,158

3,005

Other noninterest expense

7,160

6,899

6,788

6,702

7,242

Total noninterest expense

$

70,335

$

70,099

$

66,012

$

65,012

$

63,940
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

2,700

$

2,673

$

2,628

$

2,572

$

2,573
















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2025




Dec. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

7,596

$

90

4.81

%


$

1,895

$

23

4.90

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

286,040

3,174

4.50




308,118

3,578

4.62

Taxable securities

3,506,035

25,034

2.86




3,320,754

21,896

2.64

Tax-exempt securities

1,407,440

9,912

2.82




1,425,934

9,858

2.77

Loans

7,952,946

131,600

6.71




7,806,860

133,110

6.78

Total interest-earning assets

13,160,057

$

169,810

5.23

%



12,863,561

$

168,465

5.21

%

Noninterest-earning assets

830,055










824,757






Total assets

$

13,990,112









$

13,688,318






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,882,040

$

47,549

2.17

%


$

8,523,405

$

49,139

2.29

%

Repurchase Agreements

53,920

209

1.57




63,350

271

1.70

Borrowings

74,561

563

3.06




39,709

265

2.65

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,010,521

$

48,321

2.17

%



8,626,464

$

49,675

2.29

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,265,838










3,348,062






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


68,218










79,271






Shareholders' equity

1,645,535










1,634,521






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,990,112









$

13,688,318




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

121,489

3.74

%





$

118,790

3.67

%























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2024




June 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

2,901

$

43

5.84

%


$

5,160

$

74

5.81

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

200,756

2,716

5.38




159,707

2,292

5.77

Taxable securities

3,211,490

19,866

2.47




3,250,684

19,912

2.45

Tax-exempt securities

1,418,214

9,742

2.75




1,404,706

9,730

2.77

Loans

7,643,238

130,220

6.78




7,405,297

124,237

6.75

Total interest-earning assets

12,476,599

$

162,587

5.18

%



12,225,554

$

156,245

5.14

%

Noninterest-earning assets

817,757










855,719






Total assets

$

13,294,356









$

13,081,273






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,240,938

$

51,994

2.51

%


$

8,020,247

$

48,414

2.43

%

Repurchase Agreements

100,892

740

2.92




212,590

1,895

3.59

Borrowings

24,670

116

1.87




22,932

91

1.60

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,366,500

$

52,850

2.51

%



8,255,769

$

50,400

2.46

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,279,486










3,289,906






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


76,274










72,464






Shareholders' equity

1,572,096










1,463,134






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,294,356









$

13,081,273




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

109,737

3.50

%





$

105,845

3.48

%























Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:








Federal funds sold

$

3,923

$

57

5.85

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

344,969

4,657

5.43

Taxable securities

3,376,324

19,952

2.36

Tax-exempt securities

1,434,505

9,794

2.73

Loans

7,205,424

117,608

6.56

Total interest-earning assets

12,365,145

$

152,068

4.95

%

Noninterest-earning assets

864,885






Total assets

$

13,230,030






Interest-bearing liabilities:








Deposits

$

7,878,094

$

45,250

2.31

%

Repurchase Agreements

317,439

2,562

3.25

Borrowings

132,963

1,441

4.36

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,328,496

$

49,253

2.38

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,346,757






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


66,134






Shareholders' equity

1,488,643






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,230,030
















Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

102,815

3.34

%










SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

