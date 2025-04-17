FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN ) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2025 of $61.35 million compared to earnings of $53.40 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.43 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $0.37 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our improved results from first quarter 2024 were primarily due to an increase in net interest income related to our balance sheet growth over the previous year. Strong deposit inflows have supported loan growth as well as continued bond investments which has supported margin growth in addition to bolstering our liquidity," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO. "While markets have been volatile recently, our Company remains financially strong, sound and secure as reflected in our capital levels, diversified deposit base and access to multiple liquidity sources. I appreciate our team who live our Non-negotiables every day which provides our customers with outstanding service and helped us attain the honor of being the 3rd Best Bank in the Country by Forbes Magazine," added Mr. Dueser.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $118.79 million compared to $116.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $100.24 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.74 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.34 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $13.16 billion for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $12.37 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.53 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $808 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $101.08 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $89.56 million, or 1.24 percent of loans, at March 31, 2024. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $9.21 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $7.46 million at March 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs totaled $236 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of $428 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.78 percent at March 31, 2025, compared with 0.51 percent at March 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $245.61 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $201.59 million at March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $30.23 million compared to $29.38 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to the following:



Trust fees increased to $12.65 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $11.38 million for the first quarter of 2024, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $10.86 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $10.15 billion at March 31, 2024.

Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.18 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $6.25 million for the first quarter of 2024, driven by a decrease in overdraft fees. Mortgage income decreased to $2.83 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $3.13 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to lower volume in mortgage loans originated.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $70.34 million compared to $63.94 million for the first quarter of 2024, due to the following:



Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $42.14 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $36.68 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of $1.31 million in profit sharing accruals, a $780 thousand increase in stock-based compensation and an increase of $646 thousand in officer incentive accruals. The increase in profit sharing and incentive accruals are directly related to the increase in net income over prior year. Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $936 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, largely due to increases in software amortization and debit card expenses partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense and operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.36 percent for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 48.37 percent for the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, consolidated total assets were $14.31 billion compared to $13.19 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans totaled $7.95 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with loans of $7.23 billion at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, loans grew $32.51 million, or 1.67 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2024 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.52 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $11.60 billion at March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $362.79 million, or 12.10 percent annualized, when compared to December 31, 2024 balances.

Shareholders' equity was $1.68 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.61 billion and $1.49 billion at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $388.89 million at March 31, 2025, compared to an unrealized loss of $424.29 million and $441.23 million at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.