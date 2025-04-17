Get Ready To Apply! Summer 2025 Work-Based Learning Opportunities In Philadelphia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Investing in our youth is an intentional investment into Philadelphia's future," said Patrick Clancy, president and CEO of Philadelphia Works. "C2L-PHL connects young people with valuable local experiences, shaping their careers and our city's workforce. The impact of this program will be felt for years as these young professionals become tomorrow's leaders and innovators."

The application window opens on April 22 and closes on May 18, giving potential participants about three weeks to apply. Adults, parents, teachers, counselors, and program providers are encouraged to motivate youth and young adults in their network to start gathering the necessary documents for a successful application process.

"Our youth are full of untapped potential," said Vanessa Garrett Harley, Chief Deputy Mayor, Social Impact and Strategic Initiatives. "Through Career Connected Learning PHL, we give them the tools to not only explore careers but to explore who they are, what they care about, and how they can make a difference. This program is about opening doors and inspiring young people to take their place as future leaders."

JEVS Human Services, which serves as the program's fiscal and contracting intermediary and supports program operations, has published guidance to help potential program participants apply successfully once the application opens. The guidance stresses that applicants should be ready with:



Their own email address (It is not recommended that applicants use a parent's email address, as this will create a barrier to successful application submission).

A Social Security number and proof of the Social Security number.

Their address (Applicants must be residents of Philadelphia County). Proof of age and identity

A full list of the documents that support the above list can be found here .

"Last year, C2L-PHL put $7.6 million directly into the hands of more than 7,000 young people across Philadelphia – funds that flowed back into our local economy," said Cynthia Figueroa, president and CEO, JEVS Human Services. "As C2L-PHL enters its second summer, we're excited that work opportunities and career exposure continue to be available for Philadelphia's youth and young adult populations. We want every young person to have access to a paid summer work experience, so that means it's time to get ready!"

Don't miss this opportunity to shape your future! Act now:

Join the C2L-PHL mailing list and be the first to receive application and program alerts.Bookmark the official C2L-PHL website for complete program details.Follow C2L-PHL on its socials: Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , and X (formerly Twitter).

Remember to seek support from parents and other caring adults, advocates, mentors, teachers, or counselors to ensure you are fully prepared.

C2L-PHL is positioning Philadelphia's youth for career success – invest in your future today and be ready to apply, learn, and grow with us this summer!

About Career Connected Learning PHL (C2L-PHL):

C2L-PHL is a city-wide collaboration for work-based learning and career exploration opportunities serving Philadelphia's youth ages 12-24. From career awareness to job experience, these activities connect the reality of work to the learning environment. C2L-PHL is Philly's version of career connected learning, a proven, nationwide model. Led by the City of Philadelphia, the School District of Philadelphia, and Philadelphia Works, our approach has three goals for youth:

Access, experience, and explore different career paths and fieldsWork on the tools and skills needed to explore, set, and achieve career goalsIdentify and utilize strengths and passions to inform career decisions

