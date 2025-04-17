ABC Arbitrage: Release Of The Annual Financial Report As Of 31 December 2024

Release of the annual financial report as of 31 December 2024

ABC arbitrage announces today that it has made available to the public and filed with the“Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) its annual financial report as of 31 December 2024.

This document includes the following parts:



The management report including the corporate governance report;

The consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2024;

The statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements;

The statutory financial statements as of 31 December 2024;

The statutory auditors' report on the statutory financial statements;

The report on the non-financial information provided on a voluntary basis; The certification by the person responsible for the annual financial report.

The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group website at: abc-arbitrage.co , in the "Shareholders " page, heading Financial information / Financial report .



