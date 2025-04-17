FLUENT Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results
|Fluent Corp.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|(USD '000)
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|40,106
|$
|10,521
|Accounts receivable
|422
|215
|Biological assets
|3,162
|331
|Inventory, net
|15,155
|9,244
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,587
|1,882
|Total current assets
|$
|61,432
|22,193
|Assets held for sale
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|52,200
|27,642
|Intangible assets, net
|37,590
|93,593
|Right-of-use assets, net
|46,731
|31,943
|Goodwill
|1,525
|1,525
|Deferred tax assets
|1,039
|-
|Other assets
|6,476
|907
|Total assets
|$
|206,993
|$
|177,803
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,332
|$
|5,525
|Accrued expenses
|8,423
|9,779
|Income taxes payable
|1,003
|22,009
|Derivative liabilities
|2,148
|9,109
|Short term provision liability
|4,957
|-
|Current portion of notes payable
|755
|213
|Lease obligations - current portion
|4,751
|2,872
|Total current liabilities
|$
|28,369
|$
|49,507
|Long-term liabilities
|Notes payable, net of current portion and financing costs
|68,775
|61,189
|Lease obligations, net of current portion
|51,727
|37,242
|Deferred tax liability
|4,817
|17,398
|Uncertain tax position
|43,314
|-
|Long term provision liability
|9,044
|-
|Convertible notes, net
|6,482
|-
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,447
|3,882
|Total long-term liabilities
|$
|187,606
|$
|119,711
|Total liabilities
|$
|215,975
|$
|169,218
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|206,419
|183,690
|Share-based compensation reserve
|7,275
|6,739
|Equity conversion feature
|7,097
|6,677
|Warrants
|29,634
|29,634
|Accumulated deficit
|(258,211
|)
|(217,821
|)
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|(1,196
|)
|(334
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(1,196
|)
|(334
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|(8,982
|)
|8,585
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|206,993
|$
|177,803
|Fluent Corp.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|For the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|(USD '000)
|Year ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Revenue, net
|$
|103,562
|$
|97,290
|Cost of goods sold
|53,234
|47,814
|Gross profit before fair value adjustments
|50,328
|49,476
|Fair value adjustments on inventory sold
|(3,642
|)
|12,659
|Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets
|7,872
|(14,602
|)
|Gross profit
|54,558
|47,533
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|17,602
|10,022
|Sales and marketing
|22,805
|20,193
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,078
|7,414
|Share-based compensation
|538
|638
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|-
|Total operating expenses
|48,023
|38,267
|Income from operations
|6,535
|9,266
|Other expense (income):
|Finance costs, net
|19,952
|17,941
|Net change in fair value of derivative
|(9,684
|)
|433
|Loss on issuance and settlement of debt, net
|8,725
|-
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|237
|(26
|)
|Intangible assets impairment
|64,285
|-
|(Gain) loss on lease modifications
|(223
|)
|67
|Bargain purchase gain on business combination
|(44,520
|)
|-
|Loss on loan
|1,201
|-
|Other (income) expense, net
|262
|7
|Total other expense (income)
|40,235
|18,422
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|(33,700
|)
|(9,156
|)
|Income tax expense
|6,690
|13,594
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(40,390
|)
|$
|(22,750
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(862
|)
|-
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(41,252
|)
|$
|(22,750
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Fluent Corp.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
|(USD '000)
|Year ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Revenue, net
|$
|24,919
|$
|25,544
|Cost of goods sold
|14,919
|12,932
|Gross profit before fair value adjustments
|10,000
|12,612
|Fair value adjustments on inventory sold
|(1,383
|)
|3,615
|Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets
|(832
|)
|(2,883
|)
|Gross profit
|7,785
|13,344
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|5,119
|2,436
|Sales and marketing
|5,507
|5,265
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,831
|1,634
|Share-based compensation
|119
|(6
|)
|Total operating expenses
|12,576
|9,329
|Income (loss) from operations
|(4,791
|)
|4,015
|Other expense (income):
|Finance costs, net
|5,252
|4,806
|Net change in fair value of derivative
|(1,392
|)
|171
|Loss on issuance and settlement of debt, net
|8,725
|116
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|25
|(96
|)
|Intangible assets impairment
|64,285
|-
|(Gain) loss on lease modifications
|(223
|)
|-
|Bargain purchase gain on business combination
|(44,520
|)
|-
|Loss on loan
|1,201
|-
|Other (income) expense, net
|257
|1
|Total other expense (income)
|33,610
|4,998
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|(38,401
|)
|(983
|)
|Income tax expense
|(13,010
|)
|3,727
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(25,391
|)
|$
|(4,710
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(862
|)
|-
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(26,253
|)
|$
|(4,710
|)
|Fluent Corp.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|For the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|(USD '000)
|Year ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Cash flows used in operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(40,390
|)
|$
|(22,750
|)
|Adjustments for non-cash items:
|Bargain purchase gain on business combination
|(44,520
|)
|-
|Loss on issuance and extinguishment of debt instruments, net
|8,225
|-
|Intangible assets impairment
|64,285
|-
|Unrealized (gain) loss on changes in fair value of biological assets
|(7,872
|)
|14,602
|Realized (gain) loss on fair value amounts included in inventory sold
|3,642
|(12,659
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|538
|638
|Inventory write-down
|81
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,995
|15,078
|Accretion and interest expense
|20,012
|26,788
|Gain on lease modification
|(223
|)
|-
|Net change in fair value of derivative
|(9,684
|)
|433
|Loss on dispositions of fixed assets
|237
|253
|Uncertain tax position
|43,314
|-
|Deferred tax recovery
|(12,850
|)
|(2,892
|)
|Changes in non-cash working capital
|Accounts receivable
|24
|(187
|)
|Inventory
|20,087
|15,596
|Biological assets
|(17,551
|)
|(17,145
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,464
|(999
|)
|Right of use assets / liabilities
|(4,840
|)
|(3,698
|)
|Other assets
|(492
|)
|661
|Accounts payable
|805
|(1,400
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|(8,430
|)
|4,390
|Income taxes
|(18,902
|)
|10,806
|Other long-term liabilities
|(435
|)
|2,549
|Net cash provided by operating activities before income taxes and interest paid
|11,520
|30,064
|Cash interest paid
|(7,642
|)
|(8,860
|)
|Income taxes received (paid), net
|(2,104
|)
|(2,749
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|1,774
|$
|18,455
|Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities
|Cash acquired through business combination
|$
|39,501
|$
|-
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(16,173
|)
|(6,019
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(1,332
|)
|(319
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|$
|21,996
|$
|(6,338
|)
|Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of financing costs
|$
|8,975
|$
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants
|-
|2,992
|Proceeds from term loan, net of financing costs
|68,976
|-
|Repayments of principal on term loan
|(67,173
|)
|(8,533
|)
|Net proceeds from equipment loan
|48
|-
|Payment of notes principal
|(1,335
|)
|(2,033
|)
|Payment of lease principal
|(2,814
|)
|(2,381
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|6,677
|$
|(9,955
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|30,447
|$
|2,162
|Effect of foreign exchange rate movements on cash held
|(862
|)
|-
|Cash, beginning of period
|10,521
|8,359
|Cash, end of period
|$
|40,106
|$
|10,521
|Fluent Corp.
|EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITIDA CALCULATION
|For the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|(USD '000)
|Year ended
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(40,390
|)
|$
|(22,750
|)
|Finance costs, net
|19,952
|17,941
|Income taxes
|6,690
|13,594
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,773
|15,078
|EBITDA
|$
|1,025
|$
|23,863
|Year ended
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|EBITDA
|$
|1,025
|$
|23,863
|Change in fair value of biological assets
|(4,230
|)
|1,943
|Change in fair market value of derivative
|(9,684
|)
|433
|Bargain purchase gain on business combination
|(44,520
|)
|-
|Loss on issuance and settlement of debt
|8,725
|-
|Intangible assets impairment
|64,285
|-
|Professional fees(1)
|5,584
|-
|One-time employee costs(2)
|927
|-
|Share-based compensation
|538
|638
|Loss on loan
|1,201
|-
|Other non-recurring expense(3)
|1,168
|307
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|25,019
|$
|27,184
|(1) Legal and professional fees associated with potential transactions and professional fees associated with prior periods.
|(2) Severance and relocation costs.
|(3) One-time costs incurred during the period related.
