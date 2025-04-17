Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FRP Holdings Announces Investor Day


2025-04-17 04:15:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) announced today that the Company will hold an Investor Day on May 22, 2025, in Washington D.C. Investor Day presentations will begin at 10:00 A.M. EDT at Dock 79 and will be followed by a Q&A session. The event will feature presentations from its executive management team.

A live webcast and presentation materials will be available to all interested parties at For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Contact:
Matthew C. McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
(904) 858-9100


MENAFN17042025004107003653ID1109443951

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search