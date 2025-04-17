FRP Holdings Announces Investor Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) announced today that the Company will hold an Investor Day on May 22, 2025, in Washington D.C. Investor Day presentations will begin at 10:00 A.M. EDT at Dock 79 and will be followed by a Q&A session. The event will feature presentations from its executive management team.

A live webcast and presentation materials will be available to all interested parties at For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Contact:

Matthew C. McNulty

Chief Financial Officer

(904) 858-9100