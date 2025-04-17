FRP Holdings Announces Investor Day
A live webcast and presentation materials will be available to all interested parties at For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.
FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.
Contact:
Matthew C. McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
(904) 858-9100
