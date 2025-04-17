Westrock Coffee Company To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 8Th, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) ("Westrock Coffee" or the“Company") today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 after market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register HERE and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the“Events and Presentations” section of the Company's Investor Relations website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Westrock Coffee Company:

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit .

Contacts

Media:

...

Investors:

...