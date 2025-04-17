Marleyinnyc Partners With Vetriscience® And Pet Naturals® To Promote Pet Wellness And Adventure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This exciting collaboration brings together Marley's vibrant, adventure-loving personality with the trusted expertise of VetriScienceand Pet Naturals-brands known for their science-backed supplements and innovative health solutions for pets. Together, they aim to inspire pet parents to prioritize health, happiness, and to Unleash What's Possiblethrough exploration and play.

"As a Service (Medical Response) dog always on the go, Marley needs to stay healthy, active, and ready for anything," said Gary Alsakar, Marley's human. "Partnering with VetriScience® and Pet Naturals® just made sense-they care as much about pets' well-being as we do."

Fans can expect exclusive content, wellness tips, and exclusive discount codes across Marley's social media platforms. From daily walks to weekend escapes, Marley will be showcasing how VetriScience® and Pet Naturals® help him stay energized, healthy, and feeling his best.

Follow the journey on Instagram and TikTok at @MarleyinNYC and explore the wellness brands making tails wag at and .

About VetriScience®:

For over 40 years, VetriScience has been a leader in veterinarian-formulated supplements for dogs and cats, offering targeted formulas that support joint health, calm behavior, immune support, and more.

About Pet Naturals®:

Pet Naturals crafts wholesome, science-based supplements for everyday pet health, using clean ingredients and a commitment to quality pet care.

SOURCE VetriScience