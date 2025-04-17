Dogwood State Bank Reports Record Earnings In First Quarter Of 2025
|
Dogwood State Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$ 21,613
|
$ 21,129
|
$ 18,157
|
$ 12,521
|
$ 11,312
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,118
|
1,116
|
5,857
|
2,017
|
921
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision
|
20,495
|
20,013
|
12,300
|
10,504
|
10,391
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA lending
|
3,191
|
2,219
|
2,801
|
2,717
|
2,197
|
|
Service charges and debit card income
|
966
|
954
|
811
|
340
|
351
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
349
|
346
|
301
|
219
|
211
|
|
Securities gains (losses), net
|
37
|
60
|
(8)
|
(6)
|
6
|
|
Other
|
235
|
160
|
293
|
161
|
85
|
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
4,778
|
3,739
|
4,198
|
3,431
|
2,850
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
9,329
|
9,389
|
8,598
|
6,683
|
6,506
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
1,341
|
1,166
|
1,025
|
707
|
719
|
|
Software
|
599
|
561
|
497
|
344
|
346
|
|
Loan related costs
|
579
|
570
|
182
|
314
|
290
|
|
Data processing
|
701
|
780
|
648
|
315
|
261
|
|
Professional fees
|
223
|
157
|
208
|
235
|
225
|
|
FDIC insurance
|
416
|
390
|
287
|
204
|
240
|
|
Merger and acquisition expenses
|
128
|
595
|
9,139
|
562
|
958
|
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
583
|
599
|
408
|
4
|
11
|
|
Other
|
1,854
|
1,572
|
1,731
|
1,102
|
1,259
|
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
15,753
|
15,779
|
22,723
|
10,470
|
10,815
|
|
|
Net income (loss) before income taxes
|
9,520
|
7,973
|
(6,225)
|
3,465
|
2,426
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
2,161
|
1,812
|
(1,445)
|
811
|
588
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 7,359
|
$ 6,161
|
$ (4,780)
|
$ 2,654
|
$ 1,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)(1)
|
$ 10,638
|
$ 9,089
|
$ (368)
|
$ 5,482
|
$ 3,347
|
Adjusted PPNR(1)
|
10,766
|
9,684
|
8,771
|
6,044
|
4,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (EPS) - basic
|
$ 0.40
|
$ 0.33
|
$ (0.28)
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.13
|
|
Adjusted EPS - basic(1)
|
0.40
|
0.36
|
0.37
|
0.21
|
0.18
|
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
0.39
|
0.32
|
(0.27)
|
0.17
|
0.12
|
|
Adjusted EPS - diluted(1)
|
0.39
|
0.35
|
0.36
|
0.20
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (ROA)
|
1.34 %
|
1.13 %
|
-0.97 %
|
0.71 %
|
0.53 %
|
|
Adjusted ROA(1)
|
1.36 %
|
1.22 %
|
1.30 %
|
0.83 %
|
0.74 %
|
|
Return on average equity (ROE)
|
12.67 %
|
10.73 %
|
-9.07 %
|
6.16 %
|
4.44 %
|
|
Adjusted ROE(1)
|
12.84 %
|
11.53 %
|
12.09 %
|
7.16 %
|
6.22 %
|
|
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1)
|
14.03 %
|
11.96 %
|
-9.93 %
|
6.42 %
|
4.63 %
|
|
Adjusted ROTCE(1)
|
14.22 %
|
12.85 %
|
13.24 %
|
7.46 %
|
6.50 %
|
|
Net interest margin
|
4.20 %
|
4.13 %
|
3.93 %
|
3.53 %
|
3.41 %
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
59.69 %
|
63.45 %
|
101.65 %
|
65.63 %
|
76.37 %
|
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)
|
59.21 %
|
61.06 %
|
60.76 %
|
62.11 %
|
69.60 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the
|
Dogwood State Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 7,309
|
$ 10,582
|
$ 7,622
|
$ 2,514
|
$ 2,353
|
Interest-earning deposits with banks
|
112,755
|
75,612
|
146,732
|
59,073
|
91,365
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
120,064
|
86,194
|
154,354
|
61,587
|
93,718
|
Investment securities available for sale
|
118,890
|
99,411
|
95,290
|
58,989
|
55,984
|
Investment securities held to maturity
|
71,044
|
71,952
|
73,144
|
74,404
|
76,119
|
Marketable equity securities
|
432
|
395
|
335
|
329
|
336
|
|
Total investment securities
|
190,366
|
171,758
|
168,769
|
133,722
|
132,439
|
Loans held for sale
|
2,438
|
6,733
|
7,924
|
11,030
|
8,146
|
Loans
|
1,855,716
|
1,819,796
|
1,757,828
|
1,236,722
|
1,148,899
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
(20,491)
|
(19,698)
|
(19,143)
|
(13,349)
|
(12,344)
|
|
Loans, net
|
1,835,225
|
1,800,098
|
1,738,685
|
1,223,373
|
1,136,555
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
45,438
|
45,089
|
44,743
|
27,888
|
27,669
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
36,572
|
37,180
|
35,378
|
19,713
|
18,838
|
SBA servicing asset
|
5,387
|
4,982
|
5,026
|
4,568
|
4,373
|
Goodwill
|
11,688
|
11,771
|
11,771
|
7,016
|
7,016
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
10,791
|
11,374
|
11,972
|
-
|
4
|
Other assets
|
35,934
|
35,991
|
36,274
|
21,854
|
19,750
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,293,903
|
$ 2,211,170
|
$ 2,214,896
|
$ 1,510,751
|
$ 1,448,508
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$ 463,088
|
$ 474,458
|
$ 483,908
|
$ 379,465
|
$ 302,705
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
1,420,785
|
1,334,937
|
1,357,439
|
872,430
|
913,914
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
1,883,873
|
1,809,395
|
1,841,347
|
1,251,895
|
1,216,619
|
FHLB advances
|
130,141
|
130,164
|
101,686
|
60,000
|
40,000
|
Subordinated debt
|
9,788
|
9,708
|
9,627
|
-
|
-
|
Lease obligations
|
12,017
|
12,258
|
10,491
|
10,726
|
10,959
|
Other liabilities
|
19,596
|
19,456
|
26,503
|
13,162
|
11,459
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
2,055,415
|
1,980,981
|
1,989,654
|
1,335,783
|
1,279,037
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock ($1 par value)
|
19,013
|
18,976
|
18,980
|
15,541
|
15,020
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
188,421
|
188,175
|
187,981
|
137,431
|
135,077
|
|
Retained earnings
|
35,638
|
28,280
|
22,118
|
26,897
|
24,244
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(4,584)
|
(5,242)
|
(3,837)
|
(4,901)
|
(4,870)
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
238,488
|
230,189
|
225,242
|
174,968
|
169,471
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,293,903
|
$ 2,211,170
|
$ 2,214,896
|
$ 1,510,751
|
$ 1,448,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding
|
19,013
|
18,976
|
18,980
|
15,541
|
15,020
|
|
Book value per share
|
$ 12.54
|
$ 12.13
|
$ 11.87
|
$ 11.26
|
$ 11.28
|
|
Tangible book value per share(1)
|
$ 11.36
|
$ 10.91
|
$ 10.62
|
$ 10.81
|
$ 10.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
9.95 %
|
9.84 %
|
10.58 %
|
12.14 %
|
11.75 %
|
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital
|
11.14 %
|
10.97 %
|
10.70 %
|
12.64 %
|
13.12 %
|
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
11.14 %
|
10.97 %
|
10.70 %
|
12.64 %
|
13.12 %
|
|
Total risk-based capital
|
12.81 %
|
12.63 %
|
12.34 %
|
13.81 %
|
14.29 %
|
|
Tangible common equity(1)
|
9.51 %
|
9.46 %
|
9.20 %
|
11.17 %
|
11.27 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most
|
Dogwood State Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
Nonperforming Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$ 7,635
|
$ 5,582
|
$ 3,234
|
$ 3,234
|
$ 2,069
|
|
Loans 90 days or more past due and accruing
|
-
|
338
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
104
|
104
|
104
|
104
|
-
|
|
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 7,739
|
$ 6,024
|
$ 3,338
|
$ 3,338
|
$ 2,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans/loans
|
0.41 %
|
0.33 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.18 %
|
|
Nonperforming assets/total assets
|
0.34 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.15 %
|
0.22 %
|
0.14 %
|
|
Nonperforming assets/loans and other real estate owned
|
0.42 %
|
0.33 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.18 %
|
|
Loans 30 days or more past due/loans (excludes non-accruals)
|
0.77 %
|
0.67 %
|
0.29 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.41 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACL on Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 19,698
|
$ 19,143
|
$ 13,349
|
$ 12,344
|
$ 11,943
|
|
Reclass of Day 1 ACL from fair value discount on acquired PCD loans
|
-
|
-
|
658
|
-
|
-
|
|
Loans charged off
|
(632)
|
(614)
|
(738)
|
(987)
|
(288)
|
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
|
151
|
29
|
79
|
11
|
9
|
|
|
Net loans charged off
|
(481)
|
(585)
|
(659)
|
(976)
|
(279)
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,274
|
1,140
|
5,795
|
1,981
|
680
|
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 20,491
|
$ 19,698
|
$ 19,143
|
$ 13,349
|
$ 12,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 2,571
|
$ 2,595
|
$ 2,336
|
$ 2,300
|
$ 2,059
|
|
Reserve on acquired unfunded loan commitments
|
-
|
-
|
197
|
-
|
-
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(156)
|
(24)
|
62
|
36
|
241
|
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 2,415
|
$ 2,571
|
$ 2,595
|
$ 2,336
|
$ 2,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Credit Losses Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses/loans
|
1.10 %
|
1.08 %
|
1.09 %
|
1.08 %
|
1.07 %
|
|
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
|
268.38 %
|
332.74 %
|
591.93 %
|
412.77 %
|
596.62 %
|
|
Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized)
|
0.11 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.33 %
|
0.10 %
|
Dogwood State Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin Analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
|
Income/
Expense
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Income/
Expense
|
|
Yield/
Rate
|
|
Average
|
|
Income/
Expense
|
|
Yield/
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$ 1,832,242
|
|
$ 30,837
|
|
6.83 %
|
|
$ 1,772,350
|
|
$ 30,524
|
|
6.85 %
|
|
$ 1,125,595
|
|
$ 18,116
|
|
6.47 %
|
|
Investment securities
|
181,864
|
|
1,783
|
|
3.98 %
|
|
170,307
|
|
1,635
|
|
3.82 %
|
|
131,250
|
|
1,029
|
|
3.15 %
|
|
Interest-earning deposits with banks
|
74,364
|
|
706
|
|
3.85 %
|
|
93,153
|
|
1,005
|
|
4.29 %
|
|
78,807
|
|
975
|
|
4.98 %
|
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
2,088,470
|
|
33,326
|
|
6.47 %
|
|
2,035,810
|
|
33,164
|
|
6.48 %
|
|
1,335,652
|
|
20,120
|
|
6.06 %
|
Non interest-earning assets
|
131,933
|
|
|
|
|
|
129,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
66,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,220,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 2,165,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,402,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 148,704
|
|
$ 332
|
|
0.91 %
|
|
$ 175,373
|
|
$ 468
|
|
1.06 %
|
|
$ 124,309
|
|
$ 293
|
|
0.95 %
|
|
Savings and money market
|
749,088
|
|
5,180
|
|
2.80 %
|
|
759,932
|
|
6,006
|
|
3.14 %
|
|
601,319
|
|
6,110
|
|
4.09 %
|
|
Time
|
486,447
|
|
4,905
|
|
4.09 %
|
|
395,409
|
|
4,489
|
|
4.52 %
|
|
170,964
|
|
1,967
|
|
4.63 %
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
1,384,239
|
|
10,417
|
|
3.05 %
|
|
1,330,714
|
|
10,963
|
|
3.28 %
|
|
896,592
|
|
8,370
|
|
3.75 %
|
|
FHLB advances
|
94,934
|
|
1,024
|
|
4.37 %
|
|
68,177
|
|
797
|
|
4.65 %
|
|
27,253
|
|
368
|
|
5.43 %
|
|
Subordinated debt
|
9,735
|
|
209
|
|
8.71 %
|
|
9,659
|
|
209
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
Lease obligations
|
12,157
|
|
63
|
|
2.10 %
|
|
10,404
|
|
66
|
|
2.52 %
|
|
11,086
|
|
70
|
|
2.54 %
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,501,065
|
|
11,713
|
|
3.16 %
|
|
1,418,954
|
|
12,035
|
|
3.37 %
|
|
934,931
|
|
8,808
|
|
3.79 %
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
463,954
|
|
|
|
|
|
496,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
288,518
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
19,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,237
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
235,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
228,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
166,534
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,220,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 2,165,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,402,220
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
|
|
$ 21,613
|
|
3.31 %
|
|
|
|
$ 21,129
|
|
3.11 %
|
|
|
|
$ 11,314
|
|
2.27 %
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
4.20 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.13 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.41 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of funds
|
|
|
|
|
2.42 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.50 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.90 %
|
Cost of deposits
|
|
|
|
|
2.29 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.39 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.84 %
|
Dogwood State Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sep 30
|
Jun 30
|
Mar 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income and EPS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 7,359
|
$ 6,161
|
$ (4,780)
|
$ 2,654
|
$ 1,838
|
|
|
Adjust for provision on acquired non-PCD loans, net of tax
|
-
|
|
4,111
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Adjust for merger and acquisition expenses, net of tax
|
99
|
458
|
7,039
|
433
|
738
|
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 7,458
|
$ 6,619
|
$ 6,369
|
$ 3,087
|
$ 2,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
18,502
|
18,488
|
17,301
|
14,905
|
14,377
|
|
|
Diluted
|
18,989
|
18,978
|
17,810
|
15,480
|
15,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.40
|
$ 0.33
|
$ (0.28)
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.13
|
|
|
Diluted
|
0.39
|
0.32
|
(0.27)
|
0.17
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.40
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.18
|
|
|
Diluted
|
0.39
|
0.35
|
0.36
|
0.20
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PPNR:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 7,359
|
$ 6,161
|
$ (4,780)
|
$ 2,654
|
$ 1,838
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,118
|
1,116
|
5,857
|
2,017
|
921
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
2,161
|
1,812
|
(1,445)
|
811
|
588
|
|
PPNR (non-GAAP)
|
10,638
|
9,089
|
(368)
|
5,482
|
3,347
|
|
|
Add: merger and acquisition expenses
|
128
|
595
|
9,139
|
562
|
958
|
|
Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)
|
$ 10,766
|
$ 9,684
|
$ 8,771
|
$ 6,044
|
$ 4,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 7,359
|
$ 6,161
|
$ (4,780)
|
$ 2,654
|
$ 1,838
|
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
7,458
|
6,619
|
6,369
|
3,087
|
2,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average assets
|
$ 2,220,403
|
$ 2,165,809
|
$ 1,954,902
|
$ 1,494,353
|
$ 1,402,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROA
|
1.34 %
|
1.13 %
|
-0.97 %
|
0.71 %
|
0.53 %
|
|
Adjusted ROA (non-GAAP)
|
1.36 %
|
1.22 %
|
1.30 %
|
0.83 %
|
0.74 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE and ROTCE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 7,359
|
$ 6,161
|
$ (4,780)
|
$ 2,654
|
$ 1,838
|
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
7,458
|
6,619
|
6,369
|
3,087
|
2,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
235,577
|
228,342
|
209,674
|
173,356
|
166,534
|
|
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
22,922
|
23,426
|
18,234
|
7,018
|
7,027
|
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
212,655
|
204,916
|
191,440
|
166,338
|
159,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
12.67 %
|
10.73 %
|
-9.07 %
|
6.16 %
|
4.44 %
|
|
Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)
|
12.84 %
|
11.53 %
|
12.09 %
|
7.16 %
|
6.22 %
|
|
ROTCE (non-GAAP)
|
14.03 %
|
11.96 %
|
-9.93 %
|
6.42 %
|
4.63 %
|
|
Adjusted ROTCE (non-GAAP)
|
14.22 %
|
12.85 %
|
13.24 %
|
7.46 %
|
6.50 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|
$ 15,753
|
$ 15,779
|
$ 22,723
|
$ 10,470
|
$ 10,815
|
|
|
Less: merger and acquisition expenses
|
128
|
595
|
9,139
|
562
|
958
|
|
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|
15,625
|
15,184
|
13,584
|
9,908
|
9,857
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
21,613
|
21,129
|
18,157
|
12,521
|
11,312
|
|
Non-interest income
|
4,778
|
3,739
|
4,198
|
3,431
|
2,850
|
|
Total revenue
|
26,391
|
24,868
|
22,355
|
15,952
|
14,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense / total revenue)
|
59.69 %
|
63.45 %
|
101.65 %
|
65.63 %
|
76.37 %
|
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
59.21 %
|
61.06 %
|
60.76 %
|
62.11 %
|
69.60 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Book Value per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$ 238,488
|
$ 230,189
|
$ 225,242
|
$ 174,968
|
$ 169,471
|
|
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
22,479
|
23,145
|
23,743
|
7,016
|
7,020
|
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
216,009
|
207,044
|
201,499
|
167,952
|
162,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
19,013
|
18,976
|
18,980
|
15,541
|
15,020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
$ 12.54
|
$ 12.13
|
$ 11.87
|
$ 11.26
|
$ 11.28
|
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
11.36
|
10.91
|
10.62
|
10.81
|
10.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$ 2,293,903
|
$ 2,211,170
|
$ 2,214,896
|
$ 1,510,751
|
$ 1,448,508
|
|
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
22,479
|
23,145
|
23,743
|
7,016
|
7,020
|
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
2,271,424
|
2,188,025
|
2,191,153
|
1,503,735
|
1,441,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
9.51 %
|
9.46 %
|
9.20 %
|
11.17 %
|
11.27 %
