Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dogwood State Bank Reports Record Earnings In First Quarter Of 2025


2025-04-17 04:00:57
RALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogwood State Bank (OTC: DSBX) ("Dogwood" or the "Bank") announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income rose to $7.4 million ($0.39 per diluted share) in Q1 2025, compared to $6.2 million ($0.32 per diluted share) in Q4 2024 and $1.8 million ($0.12 per diluted share) in Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) rose to $7.5 million ($0.39 per diluted share) in Q1 2025, compared to $6.6 million ($0.35 per diluted share) in Q4 2024 and $2.6 million ($0.17 per diluted share) in Q1 2024.
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.34% in Q1 2025, compared to 1.13% in Q4 2024 and 0.53% in Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) increased to 1.36% in Q1 2025, compared to 1.22% in Q4 2024 and 0.74% in Q1 2024.
  • Net interest margin expanded to 4.20% in Q1 2025, compared to 4.13% in Q4 2024 and 3.41% in Q1 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 59.7% in Q1 2025, compared to 63.5% in Q4 2024 and 76.4% in Q1 2024.
  • Tangible book value per share grew to $11.36 at March 31, 2025, which was an increase of $0.45 per share since December 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.55 per share since March 31, 2024.

"I am extremely proud of our operating metrics this quarter as we continue to achieve record results," commented Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong earnings performance reflects solid business fundamentals and disciplined execution. This success is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team whose continued efforts are driving sustainable value for our shareholders."

Q1 2025 Earnings Performance vs. Q1 2024

Dogwood reported net income in Q1 2025 of $7.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q1 2024. Current quarter earnings benefited from an expanded net interest margin, higher SBA lending income, and the acquisition of Community First Bancorporation ("Community First") in Q3 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses, increased to $7.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, from $2.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q1 2024. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025 was $10.8 million, which was an increase from $4.3 million in Q1 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $21.6 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $11.3 million in Q1 2024. The increase was primarily due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, including an increase in assets from the Community First acquisition, and an expansion in net interest margin.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $2.09 billion in Q1 2025 from $1.34 billion in Q1 2024. Average loans increased by $706.6 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $50.6 million.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.20% in Q1 2025 from 3.41% in Q1 2024. Lower cost of funds and higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $1.1 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $921 thousand in Q1 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.10% as of Q1 2025, compared to 1.08% as of Q4 2024 and 1.07% Q1 2024.

Nonperforming loans were 0.41% of total loans as of Q1 2025, compared to 0.33% as of Q4 2024, and 0.18% as of Q1 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans in Q1 2025, compared to 0.13% in Q4 2024 and 0.10% in Q1 2024. The majority of charge offs recognized in Q1 2025 were related to unguaranteed portions of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $4.8 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $2.9 million in Q1 2024. This increase was primarily due to $994 thousand of growth in SBA lending income as well as $615 thousand of growth in deposit service charges and debit card income.

SBA lending income rose due to a combination of higher balances of guaranteed loans sold in the secondary market, higher premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold, and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q1 2025 was 9.25%, an increase from 8.81% in Q1 2024. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $33.6 million in Q1 2025, which was an increase from $20.8 million in Q1 2024.

Deposit service charges and debit card income increased by $615 thousand, which was primarily due to the Community First acquisition.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $15.8 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $10.8 million in Q1 2024. This increase was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in compensation and benefits expense, which was partially related to higher headcount from the Community First acquisition as well as other investments that have been made in human capital across the Bank to support organic growth. Increases in expense items such as occupancy and equipment (+$622 thousand), software (+$253 thousand), data processing (+$440 thousand), and FDIC insurance (+$176 thousand) were primarily due to the Community First acquisition. Further, amortization of the Community First core deposit intangible, which was recognized at acquisition, added $583 thousand to expense in the quarter.

The increase in expenses was partially offset by a decrease of $830 thousand in merger & acquisition expenses related to the Community First acquisition.

Income Taxes

Dogwood incurred tax expense of $2.2 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $588 thousand in Q1 2024. The effective tax benefit rate was 22.7% in Q1 2025, which was comparable to the effective tax rate of 22.8% in Q1 2024.

Q1 2025 Earnings Performance vs. Q4 2024

Dogwood reported net income in Q1 2025 of $7.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in Q4 2024. Current quarter earnings benefited from an expanded net interest margin and higher SBA lending income.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses, increased to $7.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, from $6.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in Q4 2024. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025 was $10.8 million, which was an increase from $9.7 million in Q4 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $21.6 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $21.1 million in Q4 2024. The increase was due to growth in interest-earning assets and an expansion in net interest margin.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $2.09 billion in Q1 2025 from $2.04 billion in Q4 2024. Average loans increased by $59.9 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $11.6 million.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.20% in Q1 2025 from 4.13% in Q4 2024. The primary driver of the improved net interest margin was a drop in cost of funds, which decreased from 2.50% in Q4 2024 to 2.42% in Q1 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $1.1 million in Q1 2025, which was flat compared to Q4 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.10% as of Q1 2025, compared to 1.08% as of Q4 2024.

Nonperforming loans were 0.41% of total loans as of Q1 2025, compared to 0.33% as of Q4 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans in Q1 2025, compared to 0.13% in Q4 2024. The majority of charge offs recognized in Q1 2025 were related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $4.8 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $3.7 million in Q4 2024. This increase was primarily due to $972 thousand of growth in SBA lending income. SBA lending income rose due to a combination of higher balances of guaranteed loans sold in the secondary market, higher premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold, and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q1 2025 was 9.25%, an increase from 8.95% in Q4 2024. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $33.6 million in Q1 2025, which was an increase from $23.2 million in Q4 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $15.8 million in Q1 2025, which was flat compared to Q4 2024. Occupancy and equipment expense was $175 thousand higher partially due to the recent openings of Dogwood's new Greenville, SC and Charleston, SC offices. Other non-interest expenses were also $282 thousand higher due to a variety of items. The increase in expenses was offset by a decrease of $467 thousand in merger & acquisition expenses related to the Community First acquisition.

Income Taxes

Dogwood incurred tax expense of $2.2 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $1.8 million in Q4 2024. The effective tax benefit rate was 22.7% in Q1 2025, which was flat compared to the effective tax rate in Q4 2024.

About Dogwood State Bank

Dogwood State Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with approximately $2.29 billion in total assets. Dogwood provides a wide range of banking products and services through its online offerings and twenty-one branch offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Eastern Tennessee. Dogwood also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through its Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending division. Dogwood is focused on becoming the bank for businesses, business owners, professionals, and their employees and redefining what it means to Bank Local. By leveraging leadership, investing in technology, and committing to personalized, superior customer service, Dogwood is changing the landscape of community banking.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the Bank's operations and future prospects include but are not limited to: the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the proposed merger (the "merger") of Community First and Community First Bank, Inc. with and into the Bank may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the businesses of the Bank and Community First may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger may not be obtained; changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products and other financial services in our market areas; inflation; deposit flows; competition; our implementation of new technologies and ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; and changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Bank uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Bank's performance. The Bank's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods by excluding the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Bank's performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Financial Tables

Dogwood State Bank






Income Statements










Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31
2025

Dec 31
2024

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024










Net interest income

$ 21,613

$ 21,129

$ 18,157

$ 12,521

$ 11,312

Provision for credit losses

1,118

1,116

5,857

2,017

921


Net interest income after provision

20,495

20,013

12,300

10,504

10,391

Non-interest income







SBA lending

3,191

2,219

2,801

2,717

2,197

Service charges and debit card income

966

954

811

340

351

Bank-owned life insurance

349

346

301

219

211

Securities gains (losses), net

37

60

(8)

(6)

6

Other

235

160

293

161

85


Total non-interest income

4,778

3,739

4,198

3,431

2,850

Non-interest expense







Compensation and benefits

9,329

9,389

8,598

6,683

6,506

Occupancy and equipment

1,341

1,166

1,025

707

719

Software

599

561

497

344

346

Loan related costs

579

570

182

314

290

Data processing

701

780

648

315

261

Professional fees

223

157

208

235

225

FDIC insurance

416

390

287

204

240

Merger and acquisition expenses

128

595

9,139

562

958

Amortization of other intangible assets

583

599

408

4

11

Other

1,854

1,572

1,731

1,102

1,259


Total non-interest expense

15,753

15,779

22,723

10,470

10,815


Net income (loss) before income taxes

9,520

7,973

(6,225)

3,465

2,426

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,161

1,812

(1,445)

811

588


Net income (loss)

$ 7,359

$ 6,161

$ (4,780)

$ 2,654

$ 1,838









Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)(1)

$ 10,638

$ 9,089

$ (368)

$ 5,482

$ 3,347

Adjusted PPNR(1)

10,766

9,684

8,771

6,044

4,305









Per Share Data:







Earnings per share (EPS) - basic

$ 0.40

$ 0.33

$ (0.28)

$ 0.18

$ 0.13

Adjusted EPS - basic(1)

0.40

0.36

0.37

0.21

0.18

Earnings per share - diluted

0.39

0.32

(0.27)

0.17

0.12

Adjusted EPS - diluted(1)

0.39

0.35

0.36

0.20

0.17









Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets (ROA)

1.34 %

1.13 %

-0.97 %

0.71 %

0.53 %

Adjusted ROA(1)

1.36 %

1.22 %

1.30 %

0.83 %

0.74 %

Return on average equity (ROE)

12.67 %

10.73 %

-9.07 %

6.16 %

4.44 %

Adjusted ROE(1)

12.84 %

11.53 %

12.09 %

7.16 %

6.22 %

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1)

14.03 %

11.96 %

-9.93 %

6.42 %

4.63 %

Adjusted ROTCE(1)

14.22 %

12.85 %

13.24 %

7.46 %

6.50 %

Net interest margin

4.20 %

4.13 %

3.93 %

3.53 %

3.41 %

Efficiency ratio

59.69 %

63.45 %

101.65 %

65.63 %

76.37 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

59.21 %

61.06 %

60.76 %

62.11 %

69.60 %









(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the
most directly

Dogwood State Bank






Balance Sheets










Ending Balance

(In thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31
2025

Dec 31
2024

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Assets






Cash and due from banks

$ 7,309

$ 10,582

$ 7,622

$ 2,514

$ 2,353

Interest-earning deposits with banks

112,755

75,612

146,732

59,073

91,365

Total cash and cash equivalents

120,064

86,194

154,354

61,587

93,718

Investment securities available for sale

118,890

99,411

95,290

58,989

55,984

Investment securities held to maturity

71,044

71,952

73,144

74,404

76,119

Marketable equity securities

432

395

335

329

336

Total investment securities

190,366

171,758

168,769

133,722

132,439

Loans held for sale

2,438

6,733

7,924

11,030

8,146

Loans

1,855,716

1,819,796

1,757,828

1,236,722

1,148,899

Less allowance for credit losses

(20,491)

(19,698)

(19,143)

(13,349)

(12,344)

Loans, net

1,835,225

1,800,098

1,738,685

1,223,373

1,136,555

Bank-owned life insurance

45,438

45,089

44,743

27,888

27,669

Premises and equipment, net

36,572

37,180

35,378

19,713

18,838

SBA servicing asset

5,387

4,982

5,026

4,568

4,373

Goodwill

11,688

11,771

11,771

7,016

7,016

Other intangible assets, net

10,791

11,374

11,972

-

4

Other assets

35,934

35,991

36,274

21,854

19,750


Total assets

$ 2,293,903

$ 2,211,170

$ 2,214,896

$ 1,510,751

$ 1,448,508

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing

$ 463,088

$ 474,458

$ 483,908

$ 379,465

$ 302,705

Interest-bearing

1,420,785

1,334,937

1,357,439

872,430

913,914



Total deposits

1,883,873

1,809,395

1,841,347

1,251,895

1,216,619

FHLB advances

130,141

130,164

101,686

60,000

40,000

Subordinated debt

9,788

9,708

9,627

-

-

Lease obligations

12,017

12,258

10,491

10,726

10,959

Other liabilities

19,596

19,456

26,503

13,162

11,459


Total liabilities

2,055,415

1,980,981

1,989,654

1,335,783

1,279,037

Shareholders' equity







Common stock ($1 par value)

19,013

18,976

18,980

15,541

15,020

Additional paid-in capital

188,421

188,175

187,981

137,431

135,077

Retained earnings

35,638

28,280

22,118

26,897

24,244

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,584)

(5,242)

(3,837)

(4,901)

(4,870)


Total shareholders' equity

238,488

230,189

225,242

174,968

169,471


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,293,903

$ 2,211,170

$ 2,214,896

$ 1,510,751

$ 1,448,508









Per Share Information:







Shares outstanding

19,013

18,976

18,980

15,541

15,020

Book value per share

$ 12.54

$ 12.13

$ 11.87

$ 11.26

$ 11.28

Tangible book value per share(1)

$ 11.36

$ 10.91

$ 10.62

$ 10.81

$ 10.82









Capital Ratios:







Tier 1 leverage

9.95 %

9.84 %

10.58 %

12.14 %

11.75 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital

11.14 %

10.97 %

10.70 %

12.64 %

13.12 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.14 %

10.97 %

10.70 %

12.64 %

13.12 %

Total risk-based capital

12.81 %

12.63 %

12.34 %

13.81 %

14.29 %

Tangible common equity(1)

9.51 %

9.46 %

9.20 %

11.17 %

11.27 %









(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most
directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dogwood State Bank






Asset Quality Measures










Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31
2025

Dec 31
2024

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Nonperforming Assets:







Non-accrual loans

$ 7,635

$ 5,582

$ 3,234

$ 3,234

$ 2,069

Loans 90 days or more past due and accruing

-

338

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

104

104

104

104

-


Total nonperforming assets

$ 7,739

$ 6,024

$ 3,338

$ 3,338

$ 2,069









Asset Quality Ratios:







Nonperforming loans/loans

0.41 %

0.33 %

0.18 %

0.26 %

0.18 %

Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.34 %

0.27 %

0.15 %

0.22 %

0.14 %

Nonperforming assets/loans and other real estate owned

0.42 %

0.33 %

0.19 %

0.27 %

0.18 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/loans (excludes non-accruals)

0.77 %

0.67 %

0.29 %

0.21 %

0.41 %









Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):







ACL on Loans:







Balance, beginning of period

$ 19,698

$ 19,143

$ 13,349

$ 12,344

$ 11,943

Reclass of Day 1 ACL from fair value discount on acquired PCD loans

-

-

658

-

-

Loans charged off

(632)

(614)

(738)

(987)

(288)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off

151

29

79

11

9


Net loans charged off

(481)

(585)

(659)

(976)

(279)

Provision for credit losses

1,274

1,140

5,795

1,981

680

Balance, end of period

$ 20,491

$ 19,698

$ 19,143

$ 13,349

$ 12,344










ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures:







Balance, beginning of period

$ 2,571

$ 2,595

$ 2,336

$ 2,300

$ 2,059

Reserve on acquired unfunded loan commitments

-

-

197

-

-

Provision for credit losses

(156)

(24)

62

36

241

Balance, end of period

$ 2,415

$ 2,571

$ 2,595

$ 2,336

$ 2,300









Allowance for Credit Losses Ratios:







Allowance for credit losses/loans

1.10 %

1.08 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.07 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans

268.38 %

332.74 %

591.93 %

412.77 %

596.62 %

Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized)

0.11 %

0.13 %

0.17 %

0.33 %

0.10 %

Dogwood State Bank


















Net Interest Margin Analysis











































Quarter Ended





March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance


Income/

Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/
Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:



















Loans

$ 1,832,242


$ 30,837


6.83 %


$ 1,772,350

$ 30,524

6.85 %

$ 1,125,595

$ 18,116

6.47 %

Investment securities

181,864


1,783


3.98 %


170,307

1,635

3.82 %

131,250

1,029

3.15 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks

74,364


706


3.85 %


93,153

1,005

4.29 %

78,807

975

4.98 %


Total interest-earning assets

2,088,470


33,326


6.47 %


2,035,810

33,164

6.48 %

1,335,652

20,120

6.06 %

Non interest-earning assets

131,933






129,999




66,568





Total assets

$ 2,220,403






$ 2,165,809




$ 1,402,220
























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest-bearing demand

$ 148,704


$ 332


0.91 %


$ 175,373

$ 468

1.06 %

$ 124,309

$ 293

0.95 %

Savings and money market

749,088


5,180


2.80 %


759,932

6,006

3.14 %

601,319

6,110

4.09 %

Time

486,447


4,905


4.09 %


395,409

4,489

4.52 %

170,964

1,967

4.63 %


Total interest-bearing deposits

1,384,239


10,417


3.05 %


1,330,714

10,963

3.28 %

896,592

8,370

3.75 %

FHLB advances

94,934


1,024


4.37 %


68,177

797

4.65 %

27,253

368

5.43 %

Subordinated debt

9,735


209


8.71 %


9,659

209

0.00 %

-

-

0.00 %

Lease obligations

12,157


63


2.10 %


10,404

66

2.52 %

11,086

70

2.54 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,501,065


11,713


3.16 %


1,418,954

12,035

3.37 %

934,931

8,808

3.79 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

463,954






496,016




288,518



Other liabilities

19,807






22,497




12,237



Shareholders' equity

235,577






228,342




166,534





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,220,403






$ 2,165,809




$ 1,402,220



Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 21,613


3.31 %




$ 21,129

3.11 %


$ 11,314

2.27 %

Net interest margin



4.20 %






4.13 %




3.41 %





















Cost of funds



2.42 %






2.50 %




2.90 %

Cost of deposits



2.29 %






2.39 %




2.84 %

Dogwood State Bank






Non-GAAP Reconciliation










Quarter Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31
2025

Dec 31
2024

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024










Net income and EPS:







Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 7,359

$ 6,161

$ (4,780)

$ 2,654

$ 1,838


Adjust for provision on acquired non-PCD loans, net of tax

-


4,111

-

-


Adjust for merger and acquisition expenses, net of tax

99

458

7,039

433

738

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 7,458

$ 6,619

$ 6,369

$ 3,087

$ 2,576










Weighted average common shares outstanding






Basic

18,502

18,488

17,301

14,905

14,377


Diluted

18,989

18,978

17,810

15,480

15,075










EPS (GAAP)






Basic

$ 0.40

$ 0.33

$ (0.28)

$ 0.18

$ 0.13


Diluted

0.39

0.32

(0.27)

0.17

0.12










Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)






Basic

$ 0.40

$ 0.36

$ 0.37

$ 0.21

$ 0.18


Diluted

0.39

0.35

0.36

0.20

0.17









PPNR:







Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 7,359

$ 6,161

$ (4,780)

$ 2,654

$ 1,838

Add:






Provision for credit losses

1,118

1,116

5,857

2,017

921


Income tax expense (benefit)

2,161

1,812

(1,445)

811

588

PPNR (non-GAAP)

10,638

9,089

(368)

5,482

3,347


Add: merger and acquisition expenses

128

595

9,139

562

958

Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 10,766

$ 9,684

$ 8,771

$ 6,044

$ 4,305









ROA:








Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 7,359

$ 6,161

$ (4,780)

$ 2,654

$ 1,838

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

7,458

6,619

6,369

3,087

2,576










Average assets

$ 2,220,403

$ 2,165,809

$ 1,954,902

$ 1,494,353

$ 1,402,220










ROA

1.34 %

1.13 %

-0.97 %

0.71 %

0.53 %

Adjusted ROA (non-GAAP)

1.36 %

1.22 %

1.30 %

0.83 %

0.74 %









ROE and ROTCE:







Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 7,359

$ 6,161

$ (4,780)

$ 2,654

$ 1,838

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

7,458

6,619

6,369

3,087

2,576










Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

235,577

228,342

209,674

173,356

166,534


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

22,922

23,426

18,234

7,018

7,027

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

212,655

204,916

191,440

166,338

159,507










ROE

12.67 %

10.73 %

-9.07 %

6.16 %

4.44 %

Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)

12.84 %

11.53 %

12.09 %

7.16 %

6.22 %

ROTCE (non-GAAP)

14.03 %

11.96 %

-9.93 %

6.42 %

4.63 %

Adjusted ROTCE (non-GAAP)

14.22 %

12.85 %

13.24 %

7.46 %

6.50 %









Efficiency Ratio:







Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$ 15,753

$ 15,779

$ 22,723

$ 10,470

$ 10,815


Less: merger and acquisition expenses

128

595

9,139

562

958

Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

15,625

15,184

13,584

9,908

9,857










Net interest income

21,613

21,129

18,157

12,521

11,312

Non-interest income

4,778

3,739

4,198

3,431

2,850

Total revenue

26,391

24,868

22,355

15,952

14,162










Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense / total revenue)

59.69 %

63.45 %

101.65 %

65.63 %

76.37 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

59.21 %

61.06 %

60.76 %

62.11 %

69.60 %









Tangible Book Value per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:







Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 238,488

$ 230,189

$ 225,242

$ 174,968

$ 169,471


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net

22,479

23,145

23,743

7,016

7,020

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

216,009

207,044

201,499

167,952

162,451










Common shares outstanding

19,013

18,976

18,980

15,541

15,020










Book value per share

$ 12.54

$ 12.13

$ 11.87

$ 11.26

$ 11.28

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

11.36

10.91

10.62

10.81

10.82










Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,293,903

$ 2,211,170

$ 2,214,896

$ 1,510,751

$ 1,448,508


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net

22,479

23,145

23,743

7,016

7,020

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,271,424

2,188,025

2,191,153

1,503,735

1,441,488










Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.51 %

9.46 %

9.20 %

11.17 %

11.27 %

SOURCE Dogwood State Bank

