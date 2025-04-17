Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aja Health And Wellness Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director


2025-04-17 04:00:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aja Health and Wellness Inc. ("Aja" or the "Company") (TSXV:AJA) announces they have accepted the resignation of Alnesh Mohan as a director of the Company. "The board would like to thank Alnesh for his dedicated service and wish him well in his future endeavours," said Sanjeev Parsad.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sanjeev Parsad"

Sanjeev Parsad
President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Sanjeev Parsad, President and CEO
Phone: (604) 678.9115
Fax: (604) ...
Web:


