Peopleinsight By Hireroad Wins Talent Analytics Category In 2025 HR Tech Awards

- Ben Eubanks, Lighthouse Research & Advisory Chief Research OfficerBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lighthouse Research & Advisory has named people analytics leader PeopleInsight by HireRoad a winner in the 2025 HR Tech Awards program.The forward-thinking company empowers HR teams with an advanced people analytics platform that integrates and visualizes HR data, streamlines reporting and makes it easy to extract data-driven insights to inform strategy. The software is paired with dedicated analyst support to assist with dashboard implementation, customization, and strategic recommendations.PeopleInsight is a 2025 HR Tech Awards winner in the category of:Talent Analytics – Data visualization, business intelligence, dashboards, KPIs, metrics, and other related technologiesBest Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution – Solution focused on helping customers measure results and outcomes“The problem with the analytics software market is that the systems are typically built for large enterprises, but midsize employers have challenges that can be informed by data, too!”, said Ben Eubanks, Lighthouse Research & Advisory Chief Research Officer.“PeopleInsight serves these companies with a blend of insightful service advisory and a platform that makes it easy for clients to combine data and dive deep into the information for strategic decision-making purposes.”PeopleInsight offers seamless integration into any existing HR tech stack to unify all HR and Talent Acquisition (TA) data into one centralized location. Customizable, branded dashboards and AI-powered insights allow for creating personalized reports and at-a-glance analytics that align with an organization's specific goals and objectives. Essentially, this cutting-edge platform consolidates once-siloed HR data to provide a clear, real-time view of HR performance and impact.Specifically, PeopleInsight specializes in helping lean HR teams save time and demonstrate impact on business outcomes. The platform, along with the included support from dedicated analysts, empowers users to focus on strategic initiatives and access data-driven insights they need to address their unique organizational challenges and priorities. In doing so, HR teams are able to better align to business KPIs and serve as a strategic partner to leadership.The HR Tech Awards program helps HR leaders and technology buyers identify solutions that drive meaningful results for companies of all sizes. Each submission is carefully evaluated by an independent panel of practitioners, consultants, and educators to ensure it reflects measurable impact and real innovation. New this year is a partnership with UNLEASH America to celebrate the winners live at the industry event, which will take place in Las Vegas from May 6-8.Lighthouse estimates that more than 5,000 HR technology firms exist globally, and only 1–2 percent are honored in this year's program for their standout efforts. Each winning solution has been vetted based on case studies, product demonstrations, and technology innovation.The leadership team of PeopleInsight will be in attendance at UNLEASH America from May 6-8 in Las Vegas, exhibiting in Booth 322. CEO John Federman will host an executive session with Aptitude Research Founder Madeline Laurano at 2:30pm on Wednesday, May 7, focused on HR Metrics to Business Impact: The ROI Blueprint for People Analytics.To learn more about PeopleInsight by HireRoad, visit .

