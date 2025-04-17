Zion Health Launches Fundraising Initiative To Expand Access To Sensitive Oral Care Products For Underserved Communities

What the unflavored sensitive toothpaste looks like during application.

Zion Health Inc. is dedicated to developing high-quality, natural, and clay-based personal care products that promote wellness and sustainability.

ClayBrite Sensitive Toothpaste, originally created to support a loved one undergoing chemotherapy, now fuels a mission to bring healing to those in need.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zion Health, the clay-based wellness brand known for blending nature's healing minerals with purposeful skincare and body care, has launched a heartfelt fundraising campaign to expand access to its ClayBrite Sensitive Toothpaste , a product originally created to ease the pain of chemotherapy-related mouth sores.This special formula, crafted with edible clay and other soothing, non-toxic ingredients, was born not in a lab, but in a moment of desperation and love. When the company's founder witnessed a close family member suffer from painful oral sensitivity during her battle with breast cancer, they set out to create something gentle enough to ease her daily discomfort, something that conventional toothpaste simply couldn't provide.The result was ClayBrite Sensitive Toothpaste: a clean, mineral-rich formula that offers real relief to those with heightened oral sensitivity due to medical treatments, chronic conditions, or trauma. But more than a product, it became a symbol of care, of finding comfort when you need it most.Now, Zion Health is turning that care outward, with a mission to ensure this soothing oral care solution reaches the hands of those who need it most but may not have the means to access it.“We created this product out of love for one person,” said a Zion Health spokesperson.“But over time, we realized how many others could benefit from it-people in shelters, those undergoing chemotherapy, individuals in recovery. Oral care might seem like a small thing, but when your mouth is in pain, even brushing your teeth can feel impossible. We want to change that.”The goal of the campaign is to expand Zion Health's operations so the company can provide ClayBrite Sensitive Toothpaste at cost or free of charge to underserved and vulnerable communities. Funds raised will help:Scale production to meet the needs of nonprofits, clinics, and outreach programsCreate and distribute oral hygiene kits for cancer support centers, shelters, and transitional housingDevelop educational tools that promote gentle, mindful oral care for those with sensitivitiesForge lasting partnerships with community organizations focused on health and dignityThis initiative is a natural extension of Zion Health's belief that self-care is a basic human right-not a luxury. Every product the company creates is rooted in a commitment to compassion, wellness, and giving back.“This isn't charity-it's community,” the team shared.“It's about building a world where no one feels forgotten during their hardest days.”The public is invited to learn more and support the mission by visiting the official GoFundMe link.

