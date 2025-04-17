Earn Sweetest $2500 Shopping Gift Card For Christmas 2025 And Support Girl Cause

1st 25 Women to participate in referral program earn $2500 Christmas Shopping Card and enter drawing to win Luxury Italian Handbag

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to create and fund meaningful leadership development work programs for girls.In March 2020, Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM; a leadership development program for talented tweens.In January 2026, Recruiting for Good is launching 10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good . A personalized yearlong work program for sweet talented fifth graders who aspire to be writers and leaders. Girls are assigned a personal mentor to write a meaningful story that will be published on( )In order to fund the meaningful 'Girl' program over the next 10 years, Recruiting for Good needs to connect with more decision makers at companies; and generate proceeds to benefit the community.So, Recruiting for Good is rewarding personal referrals to companies hiring professional staff that result in a hire with The Sweetest $2500 Gift Card for Christmas 2025 .How Tweens Land a Spot On '10 Girls Use Our Their Voice for Good in 2026'?1. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for staffing solutions can nominate a girl for the meaningful mentoring program.2. 1st 10 women who successfully participate in referral program; can also gift the meaningful mentoring experience to a family member or friend's kid.According to Carlos Cymerman, "Girls Use Their Voice for Good; is the sweetest work program for girls who want to do something meaningful with their life and make mom, dad, and grandma too proud!"How to Earn The Sweetest Christmas Gift Card and Help 10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good1. Introduce a family member or friend who is either the HR Manager; or senior executive at a company.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find a talented professional and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good Rewards $2500 Gift Card to one of 10 Sweetest LA Shops; and sponsors one fifth grader's meaningful creative writing experience for 1 year.Must participate before July 1st 2025 to earn $2500 for Christmas 2025 (only 25 luxury shopping gift cards available)Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to Shop for Good, and Support Girls Too ; then, participate today to do both! Be one of the 1st 10 to participate before July 1st, 2025 and earn the sweetest gift you can gift; your daughter, grand daughter, niece; or best friend's kid. After girls get published on Parent; they land the sweetest 1 year creative writing gig. Every month write a Beauty, Dining, or Fashion review and earn $100 Gift card."First 10 women to participate in referral program before July 1st, 2025; also enter drawing for Luxury Italian Handbag.AboutEarn Sweetest 2500 Christmas shopping Gift Card for Christmas 2025 visit'10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good' is a sweet meaningful work program for fifth grade Girls; that delivers a personalized mentorship and creative writing development experience."Girls Learn Positive Values + Success Habits + Sweet Skills! That Will Lead To a Life of Self-Confidence, Fulfillment & Leadership!"Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!In March 2020, Recruiting for Good created and funded Kids' Meaningful Programs; The Sweetest Gigs (For Talented Kids to Learn Sweet Skills) and Girls Design TomorrowTM (Leadership Development for Tweens).""It took 5 years to perfect 'Girls Design TomorrowTM', (Leadership Development Program) Teaching Tweens to be value driven-leaders; and now incorporated into meaningful work program' 10 Girls Use Their Voice for GOOD!'"Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman has created sweet community solutions that benefit kids, families, and moms in the last 15 years. He has over 15 years of mentoring experience (kids, men, and women). He has over 25 years' experience in the staffing industry. Before entering the staffing industry, he worked as a Spanish teacher in a pre-school and worked in elementary/middle schools as an ESL teacher. And pursued a master's degree in MFCC. He also has leadership experience in nonprofits. And Carlos is an expert at teaching Kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!

